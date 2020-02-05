But with 1:02 remaining in the third, DiGirolamo got her chance.

Woburn’s high-scoring freshman and the rest of the Tanners spent 44 minutes trying to figure out Arlington sophomore goalie Elise Rodd, to no avail.

Arlington led by one goal with the Woburn net empty. But an Arlington defender covered a puck in the crease during a netfront scrum, and the Tanners were awarded a penalty shot opportunity.

Wow



Angelina DiGirolamo with the penalty shot marker in the final minute of the 3rd. @woburnhockey ties @GoAHSPonders 1-1. Elise Rodd made 36 saves for Spy Ponders. @GlobeSchools @GlobeLars pic.twitter.com/522lvsX6p9 — Michael McMahon (@McWham) February 6, 2020

One-on-one vs. the goalie that had denied her a dozen times throughout the night, DiGirolamo faked left, deked right, then held, and held, before scoring with Rodd down and out.

Sixth-ranked Woburn (11-1-2) went on to salvage the 1-1 tie against the No. 7 Spy Ponders (10-1-4) in a matchup that oozed with playoff physicality and only disappointed in the sense that it had to eventually end.

“I was determined to get one, finally,” said DiGirolamo. “I was so nervous. I was like ‘I can do it, I can do it.’ So I went down, made a move and popped it in.”

Not many goalies have been able to contain DiGirolamo’s scoring touch, but Rodd had the answers for her and the Tanners seemingly all night, pushing away 36 shots. Her night started by swatting away six shots to kill a first-minute penalty when the Spy Ponders were caught with six skaters on the ice.

“That first save really sets the game for me,” said Rodd. “I think it was important because I was really nervous for this game. And I think it was important overall for my team too, that penalty set the pace. The fact that we overcame it set the pace.”

“I thought she was composed, I thought she was great,” said Arlington coach Jeff Mead. “She was great during that power play. That was the key to the game because it could have gone either way there.”

Woburn outshot Arlington 12-2 in the opening period, but the Spy Ponders took a 1-0 lead into the break. A steal by Gabby Russo at Woburn’s blue line set up a breakaway goal for freshman Maddie Krepelka at 11:38 on her team’s first shot of the night.

The teams remain knotted atop the Middlesex Liberty standings. Arlington took a 5-1 win over the Tanners on home ice on Jan. 4.

“Obviously we’ve come a long way from there,” said Woburn coach Steve Kennedy. “The kids came out ready to play tonight. So, I’ll say that it’s something we’re going to build on moving forward.”