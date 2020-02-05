The Wolf Pack (10-3-3, 5-3-2 DCL/MVC 2) were without leading scorer Sam Hutchinson, who plays on a line with O’Brien, against No. 18 Tewksbury (12-2-2, 5-2-2 DCL/MVC 2) at Murphy Rink on Wednesday.

Even if his fifth tally of the night for the Boston Latin boys’ hockey team, scored in overtime, was but a footnote in a game that’ll count as a 5-5 tie in the standings against Tewksbury, it exemplified O’Brien’s ability to raise his game when called upon.

Owen O’Brien couldn’t recall a hockey game he’d played in at any level in which he’d scored five goals.

“He’s a leader for us,” Latin coach Frank Woods said of O’Brien, a co-captain along with Hutchinson and Joe Bova. “He’s kind of our motor. Not having his linemate, he took the game over. He’s a 200-foot player.”

O’Brien’s efforts were necessary for the Wolf Pack to have any sort of chance at earning a point after an abysmal first period found them down, 4-1, their lone strike coming from O’Brien after they trailed, 2-0.

O’Brien scored again at 2:54 of the second period, merely flipping a puck on net from atop the left-wing circle which found its way over the goal line off a friendly carom off a skate.

“Those are momentum builders in both directions,” Woods said. “We needed a spark, clearly. You’re gonna need some ugly, greasy goals like that.”

Latin got within a goal just 0:57 into the third period as O’Brien complete his hat trick, and tied the game 7 seconds later when Noah Sargent broke free up the right wing off the faceoff to tie the game at 4 apiece.

O’Brien gave the Wolf Pack their first lead of the game with 1:41 to go in regulation when he settled a fluttering puck on a breakaway before cashing in, but Tewksbury was able to salvage a point with the extra attacker on and 0:36 left courtesy of Pierce Campbell’s third goal of the game.

Jason Cooke also had two goals for Tewksbury.

“I think we thought we had the game in hand and went out there and played undisciplined,” Tewksbury coach Derek Doherty said after his team went man-down four times in the final two periods, though Latin went scoreless on its power plays.

Boys’ hockey

Arlington 2, BC High 2 — Dominic Laiosa scored on a shot from the point with 2:14 to play and No. 2 Arlington (11-1-3) rallied for the tie at Ed Burns Arena. No. 3 BC High (10-3-3) had taken a 2-1 lead with 4:08 to go on a Declan Joyce tally. Joyce had another opportunity in the final minutes, but was denied by the Spy Ponders defense and goalie Nate Brennan. I'm proud of our effort in the third, BC High coach John Flaherty said. We wish we could have closed it out a little better, but we just tied a very good hockey team. The Eagles took a 1-0 lead on Coleman Benson’s goal in the opening five minutes. Arlington converted its lone power play of the game as Brendan Jones made it 1-1 at 3:53 of the second. A big turning point came when Arlington was whistled for a five-minute slashing major with 2:28 left in the second. But the Spy Ponders were able to kill off the penalty and settled down into the back-and-forth third period. It could have gone either way, Arlington coach John Messuri said. I think our penalty killing kept us in it.

Bishop Feehan 3, Bishop Stang 0 — Sophomore Ryan D'Amato recorded the shutout to help the Shamrocks (8-7-1) clinch the Eastern Athletic Conference title.

Everett 8, Medford 5 — Freshman David Saia scored a hat trick and added an assist for the Crimson (10-4-1).

Groton 3, Rivers 2 — Junior Ronan Doherty recorded two points on a goal and an assist for the Zebras (16-5).

North Andover 6, Haverhill 2 — Junior Thomas Doherty netted two goals for the Knights (10-3-5).

Norwood 3, Dedham 1 — Freshman Conor Lydon registered a goal and an assist to help the Mustangs (12-1-2) take the Tri-Valley League road win from the Marauders.

Oliver Ames 2, Attleboro 1 — Senior Cam Perron netted both goals as the Tigers (5-9-2) rallied from a one-goal deficit to earn the Hockomock League road win.

Watertown 8, Peabody 4 — The Raiders (9-5-2) qualified for the postseason with four players each scoring two goals. Brothers Colin and Aidan Campbell each had a pair, while senior Keith Ricci and junior Raffi Lachinian each lit the red light twice.

Wellesley 5, Braintree 2 — Senior goalie Drew Hubbard scored an empty-netter for his first career goal for the Raiders (8-7-1).

Boys’ basketball

Bishop Connolly 78, Avon 37 — Junior Matt Myron scored 18 points to propel the Cougars (12-3) past the Panthers.

Bishop Stang 65, Marthas Vineyard 45 — Sophomore Collin Johnson logged a 27-point, 17-rebound performance for the Spartans (6-9).

Boston Latin 55, Latin Academy 49 — The Wolfpack (7-8) took down the the Latin School behind 22 points from junior Jake Harrison.

Diman 60, Bristol-Plymouth 36 — Ryan Viveiros scored 17 points and Angus Bonoan added 11 points for the Bengals (3-14).

Lexington Christian 82, Portsmouth Abbey 58 — Senior Michael Makiej scored 23 points to lead the host Lions (11-5) to the Eastern Independent League victory.

Old Colony 79, Norfolk Aggie 58 — Ethan Keller scored a career-high 16 points to lift the Cougars (13-4) past the Rams.

Shawsheen 50, Essex Tech 47 — Junior Jake Tyler poured in 21 points and senior Santino Garofalo added 10 points and 12 rebounds to help the Rams (9-6) edge out the Hawks.

Snowden 78, Boston United 68 — The Cougars (16-2) received a double-double from senior Javier Ellis (25 points, 11 rebounds), 19 points and six rebounds from junior Lansana Kaba and 15 points and seven rebounds gathered by sophomore Carlos Ortiz.

Somerville 54, Malden 39 — Sophomore Marcos Montiel had 18 points and junior Owen Thompson gathered 10 points and eight rebounds for the Highlanders (9-7).

South Boston 77, CASH 32 — Junior Jamarri Brewington-Cope posted a double-double (17 points, 10 rebounds) to lead the host Knights (8-7) to the City League victory.

South Shore Voc-Tech 60, Upper Cape 39 — Seniors Kyle Schlieff and Jerome Oversreet had 12 points apiece as the Vikings (11-4) won their eighth straight game.

St. Sebastian’s 66, BB&N 55 — Freshman Trevor Mullin poured in 25 points and senior Trace Gogham had 20 for the host Arrows (9-8).

Girls’ basketball

Boston Latin 42, Snowden 37 — Sophomore Emelia O'Gilvie scored 21 points for the Wolfpack (9-9).

Bristol Aggie 32, Cape Cod Tech 23 — The Chieftains (1-15) picked up their first win of the season behind 8 points apiece from Savannah Salvador and Katie Roy.

Cardinal Spellman 53, Marthas Vineyard 37 — Senior guard Mariah Harris scored 18 points for the host Cardinals (6-10).

East Boston 58, Burke 44 — Juniors Madison Theriault (22 points, 4 assists) and Kaelyn Gilbert (16 points, 3 steals) helped the Jets earn the City League road win.

South Shore Voc-Tech 35, Upper Cape 32 — Senior Brianna Ruffin recorded a game-high 17 points and 13 rebounds as the Vikings (13-4) picked up their 11th win in their last 12 games.

Girls’ hockey

Archbishop Williams 4, Saint Joseph Prep/Mt. Alvernia 1 — Senior Kaitlyn Fox (2 goals) and sophomore Karaline O'Toole (1 goal, 2 assists) paced the visiting Bishops (6-10).

Beaver Country Day 9, Dana Hall 1 — Freshman Audrey Younger scored a hat trick as the Mariners (1-5) cruised past the Dragons.

Brooks 5, Thayer 2 — Carly Stefanini paced the offensive attack with two goals and an assist for the Bishops (11-4-1).

Canton 2, Mansfield 0 — Freshman defenseman Olivia Maffeo scored both goals and classmate Carolyn Durand (12 saves) recorded her eighth shutout of the season in net for the ninth-ranked Bulldogs (12-1-3).

Dennis-Yarmouth 2, Cape Cod 0 — Sophomore goalie Tess Labelle earned the shutout in net for the No. 8 Dolphins (12-1-1).

Duxbury 6, Hingham 4 — The Dragons (9-4-2) rallied from 2-0 and 3-2 deficits to qualify for the Division 2 tournament.

Natick 5, Walpole 0 — Jacqui Poulack scored a hat trick for the No. 17 Redhawks (12-4).

Sandwich 8, Bishop Stang 2 — Senior Kileigh Holt recorded a hat trick for the No. 15 Blue Knights (14-3).

St. Mark’s 3, Worcester Academy 2 — Madison Michals, Lilli Armstrong, and Laura Labarre each net a goal as the Lions (6-3) took down the Hilltoppers.

Waltham 6, Wayland/Weston 3 — Eighth grader Julia Guden scored a hat trick for the Hawks (9-2-5) and senior Janice O'Neil added a goal and three assists.

Westwood 4, Norwood 1 — Behind two goals and an assist from Kendall Blomquist, the Wolverines (12-3-2) clinched their third consecutive Tri-Valley League title.

Whitman-Hanson/Silver Lake 9, North Quincy/Quincy 7 — Freshman Shea Kelleher scored five goals and added an assist for the Panthers (7-8-0).

Winthrop 1, Masconomet 0 — Mia Martucci scored the only goal for the Vikings (7-5-2) as they upset the No. 13 Chieftains (8-4-3).

Jim Clark reported from Arlington and Gloucester. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.