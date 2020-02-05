With an expanding footprint from Peabody to Dartmouth, the Catholic Central League will officially add Bishop Feehan and Bishop Stang as full league members for the 2020-21 school year.

According to a release, the CCL further strengthens “one of the premier co-ed athletic leagues in the Commonwealth.” In the past five years, league members have combined for 20 state championships.

With the addition of Stang (Dartmouth) and Feehan (Attleboro), currently members of the Eastern Athletic League along with Coyle & Cassidy, the newly-expanded Catholic Central will list 12 schools, divided into three divisions: North, South, and Small.