With an expanding footprint from Peabody to Dartmouth, the Catholic Central League will officially add Bishop Feehan and Bishop Stang as full league members for the 2020-21 school year.
According to a release, the CCL further strengthens “one of the premier co-ed athletic leagues in the Commonwealth.” In the past five years, league members have combined for 20 state championships.
With the addition of Stang (Dartmouth) and Feehan (Attleboro), currently members of the Eastern Athletic League along with Coyle & Cassidy, the newly-expanded Catholic Central will list 12 schools, divided into three divisions: North, South, and Small.
■ North — Arlington Catholic, Austin Prep, Bishop Fenwick, and St. Mary’s of Lynn.
■ South — Bishop Feehan, Bishop Stang, Archbishop Williams, and Cardinal Spellman.
■ Small — Cathedral, Cristo Rey, Matignon, and Saint Joseph Prep.
With the departure of Feehan and Stang, the EAC will dissolve, leaving Coyle & Cassidy on its own.
Short-term, the school will probably remain independent until “we find a league where Coyle fits,” said athletic director Cesar Goncalves.
“We saw the writing on the wall a long time ago. So we already started thinking about it. We can’t say for sure we’ll have a league [next year], but we’ll look at our options for now and try to find a league that fits for Coyle.”
Craig Larson can be reached at craig.larson@globe.com. Nate Weitzer also contributed.