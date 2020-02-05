MacKenzie Balfore, Cape Cod Academy — Balfore posted double-doubles in four victories for Cape Cod Academy, averaging 15.3 points and 14 rebounds per game. The sophomore’s best outing was a 22-point, 15-rebound effort in a 46-26 win at Cape Cod Tech.
Nadeshka Bridgewater, Central Catholic — Bridgewater’s 24-point performance in a 61-55 win over Billerica highlighted a three-win week for the Raiders. She also had 10 points and four steals in a 56-19 win over North Andover, and six steals in a 45-23 win over Lowell.
Julia Elie, Rockland — The sophomore had 29 points and eight rebounds as the Bulldogs completed a two-game season sweep of reigning Division 2 South champion Pembroke. She also had 14 points, 11 rebounds, and 5 blocks in a 57-35 win over East Bridgewater.
Jasharee Greene, New Mission — The senior guard became the 11th girl in school history to reach the 1,000-point plateau as part of a 25-point game in an 80-38 victory over Charlestown.
Jenna Tavenese, Wilmington — The senior guard scored 27 points as the Wildcats toppled Tantasqua, 59-55, in overtime, their 11th straight victory. She added 12 points in a 50-34 win over Stoneham.
Greg Levinsky
Greg Levinsky can be reached at greg.levinsky@globe.com.