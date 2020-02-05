MacKenzie Balfore, Cape Cod Academy — Balfore posted double-doubles in four victories for Cape Cod Academy, averaging 15.3 points and 14 rebounds per game. The sophomore’s best outing was a 22-point, 15-rebound effort in a 46-26 win at Cape Cod Tech.

Nadeshka Bridgewater, Central Catholic — Bridgewater’s 24-point performance in a 61-55 win over Billerica highlighted a three-win week for the Raiders. She also had 10 points and four steals in a 56-19 win over North Andover, and six steals in a 45-23 win over Lowell.

Julia Elie, Rockland — The sophomore had 29 points and eight rebounds as the Bulldogs completed a two-game season sweep of reigning Division 2 South champion Pembroke. She also had 14 points, 11 rebounds, and 5 blocks in a 57-35 win over East Bridgewater.