At practice, even through intense 5-on-5 drills, Kenney is all smiles. During water breaks, she laughs and jokes with teammates. Norwell coach Matt Marani says that she’s “one of the happiest kids I’ve been around.” At first glance, it seems as if she’s been playing with this group her whole life.

Caroline Kenney can not imagine her life without basketball. Her entire family has played the game. And most nights this winter, the 5-foot-11-inch senior is in the starting lineup for the 13-1 Norwell girls’ basketball team, which sits atop the South Shore League with a 10-0 record.

The summer before her freshman year, Kenny was playing in a lacrosse tournament when she started to experience vision loss. Following a doctor’s visit, a tumor was discovered at the very back of her left eye socket, extending into the cranial cavity.

Two weeks later, she was scheduled for surgery, but due in part to the location of the mass, doctors were unable to remove the tumor on the first attempt. And without a biopsy, Kenney and her family had no idea if the mass was benign or malignant.

The ensuing weeks, her vision continued to get worse.

Finally, in late October, the tumor was removed after a second surgery. A biopsy showed the tumor was, in fact, benign.

Kenney was relieved, but there were a number of challenges ahead.

Her eyes no longer tracked objects or words at the same speed, which caused both vision problems as well as crippling headaches. Playing soccer that fall was out of the question, but Kenney stayed on as a manager to be around the team.

In the winter, she was determined to get back on the basketball court, but that was impossible.

“I would go to practice, get halfway through, and then I’d have to go home,” said Kenney. “I wouldn’t go to school for like three days afterward because I felt so sick . . . Basketball has always been my happy place, and to not be able to do it was terrible.”

Her vision issues also had an impact on her academics. Kenney estimates that she missed 75 percent of her freshman year because of her recovery. She learned to read again with the assistance of Kara Connerty, the varsity girls’ lacrosse coach who also specializes in occupational therapy. Three to four times per week, Connerty went to Kenney’s home to work on exercises to improve her vision.

Able to read again, Kenney started taking online classes to make up for the time she had missed her freshman year. Her parents, Liam and Heather, along with her teachers — all of whom had been so supportive — suggested she should slow down, and consider graduating a year later.

“I’ve always just been the one to say ‘No, I want to graduate with my peers, I want to graduate with my friends,’” said Kenney. “‘And you can’t stop me.’”

She didn’t get on the court as a sophomore, for fear of slipping back into the chronic headaches from freshman year. But Kenney still continued attending practices, just to try and stay part of the team.

Her teammate, Kristi Vierra, said Kenney’s presence went a long way.

“There was never a moment where I felt disconnected from [Kenney], outside the court or the field,” said Vierra, a Globe All-Scholastic soccer player headed to Wake Forest in the fall. “Our friendship has been strong through it all.”

Kenney was optimistic about returning to basketball her junior year, but suffered from familiar setbacks. “In my head, I didn’t count on her,” said Marani. “I didn’t think she was going to play again, but I wanted to make sure she never gave up hope.”

The process was a frustrating cycle: she’d start to feel better, give basketball another shot, only to be forced to stop after bouts of sickness and pain. Her parents, “a complete blessing” according to Kenney, never faltered in their support. Marani, also the vice principal at Norwell, worked with her to help balance academics and athletics. She remained determined.

Last year, as a junior, starting to feel better, and got back onto the court for a few games at the end of the season.

This season, after a minor procedure, she is back on the court, in a starting role for Norwell. Her size and skill are an asset for the Clippers.

“I went from just wanting to give her an opportunity to be a part of something, to depending on her,” said Marani. “She just feels so lucky to be back.”

It has been a long, frustrating journey. She is now on track to graduate with her friends and teammates she’s known since the fourth grade. She’s already been accepted at a number of colleges.

For now, she is simply soaking in the moment.

“Every time I step on the court it’s just like ‘I can’t believe that I’m here, after all this,’” said Kenney. “I get chills thinking about it.”

■ In the Middlesex League, 14th-ranked Woburn (14-1) clinched the league title in Tuesday’s victory over Lexington.

“It’s definitely been a pleasant surprise,” Woburn coach Steve Sullivan said. “I knew we had a lot of talent. We have a very nice mix of senior leadership and young talent . . . who have pushed us to where we are now.”

Senior captains Ashlyn Pacheco and Megan Roderick are averaging about 10 points per game and sophomore Carley Dangora has stepped up.

“The Middlesex League is a very good league. We’ve been tested in a lot of games and are fortunate enough to win three or four close games which will help us come tournament time,” Sullivan said. “That Division 1 field is absolutely loaded.”

Middlesex Freedom Division leader Wilmington (11-3) has won 11 straight after starting the season on a three-game skid. The Wildcats have been led by 6-foot-1 junior Kylie Ducharme (17.1 points, 17.6 rebounds, 3.2 steals per game) and senior Jenna Tavenese (14.7 points, 4.3 assists, 3.6 steals per game). They will be a factor in Division 2 North.

“The girls are playing together, confident, and having fun,” said Wilmington coach Jessica Robinson. “They love going out and playing for each other and that has been the difference maker from our slow start to now.”

Speaking of that loaded Division 1 North bracket, don’t count out a few other teams. Masconomet, Billlerica and Andover could certainly do some damage.

■ How about Veronica Burton? The four-time All-Scholastic from Newton South is having success at No. 21 Northwestern. The 5-foot-9 guard is averaging 10.1 points, 5.3 assists, 5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game for the Wildcats (19-3, 9-2 Big Ten).

■ Also, Lincoln-Sudbury alum Sofia Rosa is playing a key role for Tufts (20-0), the nation’s top-ranked squad in Division 3. The 6-foot-2 sophomore guard is averaging 8.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game off the bench.

■ At NESCAC rival Bowdoin, ranked No. 2 at 20-1, Olivia Ware (Westwood), Dorian Cohen (Wellesley), Ali Meade (Canton/Ursuline), and Megan Tan (Belmont) and Jess Giorgio (Belmont) are making an impact.

Greg Levinsky also contributed. Seamus McAvoy can be reached at seamus.mcavoy@globe.com.