Top performances from EMass boys’ hockey players in the past week:
Michael Albert, Taunton — With an assist against Apponequet, Albert became the first Tigers player to reach 100 career points since 2007, and seventh overall.
James Demeo, Bedford — The senior became the Buccaneers’ all-time leading scorer with 145 points, passing Anthony Lespasio (2012).
Richie Hardy, Pentucket — The junior has been a bright spot for the Sachems, and scored his 100th career point in a loss to North Reading.
Ronan Kelly, North Quincy — The junior forward’s tiebreaking goal early in the third period led the Red Raiders to their first win, 3-1, against Duxbury in 11 years.
Owen O’Brien, Boston Latin — O’Brien scored four goals in regulation in the Wolfpack’s thrilling comeback Wednesday for a 5-5 tie with Tewksbury, then added a fifth goal in overtime.
Connor Paquette, South Shore — The freshman posted back-to-back shutouts in a win vs. Cardinal Spellman and tie with Diman.
Jim Clark
