James Demeo, Bedford — The senior became the Buccaneers’ all-time leading scorer with 145 points, passing Anthony Lespasio (2012).

Michael Albert, Taunton — With an assist against Apponequet, Albert became the first Tigers player to reach 100 career points since 2007, and seventh overall.

Top performances from EMass boys’ hockey players in the past week :

Richie Hardy, Pentucket — The junior has been a bright spot for the Sachems, and scored his 100th career point in a loss to North Reading.

Ronan Kelly, North Quincy — The junior forward’s tiebreaking goal early in the third period led the Red Raiders to their first win, 3-1, against Duxbury in 11 years.

Owen O’Brien, Boston Latin — O’Brien scored four goals in regulation in the Wolfpack’s thrilling comeback Wednesday for a 5-5 tie with Tewksbury, then added a fifth goal in overtime.

Connor Paquette, South Shore — The freshman posted back-to-back shutouts in a win vs. Cardinal Spellman and tie with Diman.

Jim Clark

Jim Clark can be reached at jim.clark@globe.com.