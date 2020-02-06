The Harbormen pulled away from the visiting Dragons, 55-22, , clinching their eighth consecutive Patriot League title.

“It was electric,” said Kenny, who pinned his opponent at 195 pounds. “All four years, we’ve had the biggest rivalry. Hingham-Duxbury is a huge thing.”

When Hingham senior wrestler Luke Kenny looked out into the crowd Thursday night, and saw a sea of fans supporting him and his teammates at Hingham High’s gymnasium, that was all the motivation he needed.

Ben Cyr (106), Tyler Kadish (113), Charlie Hallal (132), Kaya Bogle (138), Joey Iaria (152), Joe Wiley (170), and Aiden Conroy (220) also picked up pins.

Advertisement

Jack Edwards (126) and Peter Stanwood (heavyweight) registered pins for Duxbury, but the Harbormen ultimately had too much firepower and too much depth.

“I’m really proud of the way our wrestlers wrestled tonight,” said Hingham coach Paul Canniff.

Canniff credited Cyr for setting the tone in a hard-fought win to start the evening. He praised all of his wrestlers for rising to the challenge and winning a rivalry match against a formidable opponent.

The Dragons, who have no seniors on their roster, were up against a Hingham squad with 13. Duxbury figures to be in the mix again next year, but, for now, bragging rights still belong to the Harbormen.

Duxbury coach Kyle McCarthy said his team planned to learn from this setback and use it as motivation to get better for the remainder of the year and beyond. McCarthy said the Dragons are “ahead of schedule” and did what they could Thursday.

Hingham was physical, relentless, and overpowering. Duxbury sliced the deficit to 15-6 early, when Edwards, a first-year varsity wrestler, prevailed, but Hingham dominated from there en route to a convincing win.

“It was a great night,” Iaria said. “I’m on cloud nine.”

Boys’ basketball

Saint Joseph Prep 74, South Shore Christian 68 — Four players scored in double figures for the Phoenix (11-6): Dan Grasso (20), Ethan Robertson (19), Darius Peterson (17) and Nate Robertson (16).

Advertisement

St. Mary’s 77, Roxbury Prep 54 — Lee Pachelo poured in a game-high 22 points as the No. 13 Spartans soared to 17-2 with the nonleague win.

Girls’ basketball

Bishop Feehan 46, Bishop Fenwick 31 — Sophomore Lydia Mordarski scored a team-high 12 points to lead the Shanrocks (14-2) past the Crusaders.

Latin Academy 48, Madison Park 37 — Sophomore Ruth Norton led with a career high 21 points and junior Jordan Bellot added 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Dragons (10-5).

Matignon 59, Cristo Rey 21 — Senior captain Emma Found and her sister, Olivia, a junior guard, both scored 11 points and as the Warriors (14-1, 4-0 CCL) clinched first place in the Catholic Central Small.

Saugus 42, Revere 36 — Senior forward Molly Granara (11 points, 12 rebounds) and Taylor Bogdanski (11 points) spearheaded the victory for the Sachems (13-3).

Boys’ hockey

Nantucket 3, Dennis-Yarmouth 0 — The Whalers (10-4) qualified for the Division 3 South tourney with the shutout. Hudson Perry, Marsh Hickman, and Jeffrey Daume each netted a goal for the Whalers.

Girls’ hockey

HPNA 2, Westford/Littleton 1 — Eliana Kane scored on the power play with just over a minute left to help No. 1 HPNA (14-0-2) remain unbeaten.

To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.