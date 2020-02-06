“I wouldn’t have thought that it would be me,” Nelson said.

If he had been told back then it would take another seven years for the Vikings to return to the postseason? And that he would be the head coach?

Kyle Nelson was a sophomore for the Rockport co-op hockey team when the Vikings made the Division 3 North tournament in 2013.

But still shy of his 23rd birthday, Nelson and his staff have brought a new attitude and approach to the program, which also includes players from Manchester Essex and Ipswich. Rockport is 9-5-3 overall and tournament-bound after posting only six combined victories the last two seasons.

“From the first captain’s practice you could tell the whole energy was different,” senior captain Billy Garlick said. “Everybody came out buzzing. Everybody was happy to be here, no negativity, which was good. You could definitely tell the whole attitude had changed from last year to this year.”

For Nelson, less than five seasons removed from his Rockport playing days and having just graduated last year from Salem State, being able to relate to his players — and vice versa — is a big part of the formula.

“I grew up watching Nellie and definitely had a lot of respect for him,” said senior captain A.J. Curcur u, “so he’s coming straight from the source, being only [five] years out of the same position I’m in right now. So the stuff he’s telling me to do, I know worked when he was in high school and is still going to work now.”

While in college, Nelson previously served as an assistant at Rockport for two seasons, but said he took last year off to focus on school while working at the Salem State rink. He spent a lot of time watching hockey and learning, as well as talking to coaches such as Salem State’s Bill O’Neill. Following graduation, he learned the Rockport job was open.

“I figured I would be home, so might as well throw the name in there and see if I could get it,” he said.

Nelson and his staff, including Rockport alums Brendan and Conor Douglass as well as veteran coach Glenn White, have preached details such as better nutrition and conditioning, and also embracing the technological side of things that help in communicating with today’s high school hockey player.

“We met as a staff in August, and we just talked about what our goals were,” Nelson said. “We stated in the beginning that once they started to see success, we knew it would kind of take off, and that’s exactly what happened.”

Rockport started the season with a stretch of five games in 10 days, and was 1-4-1 as the calendar turned to 2020. Since then the Vikings have gone 8-1-2.

Rockport coach Kyle Nelson puts his goalie, Cam Twombley, through the paces by putting the puck on net during a recent practice. Josh Reynolds for the Globe

“Over Christmas break we could slow everything down, really touch on the breakout, the forecheck, and we’re still doing it,” Nelson said. “We believe in getting really good at a simple system and that’s what we’ve done so far.”

The big turning point, all agree, was the 2-1 victory at home on Jan. 11 against Commonwealth rival Shawsheen, which had beaten the Vikings 8-2 earlier in the season. Rockport had not beaten Shawsheen since 2014, Nelson’s junior season.

“That put a spark in everybody’s head to get it going,” senior captain Rowan Silva said. “If it was last year, we didn’t really have any big wins, but if we did have a big win we’d just fall apart. With these guys they’ve really kept us going.”

Just as important to the mind-set was the Vikings’ lone loss of 2020, a 4-3 defeat against Everett a week later.

“It showed us that beating Shawsheen was a big goal for us, but that wasn’t where we stopped,” Curcuru said. “So I think we’ve done a really good job of keeping that win in mind, but also focusing on the future and the next team and just preparing really well.”

Rockport has three games remaining in the regular season, starting with Saturday’s rematch against Everett, as it focuses on continuing to improve while playing for seeding in the tournament. It’s something Nelson missed his final two seasons, and the lessons still are fresh.

“I told these guys from the beginning, getting up at 4:30 in the morning is a lot easier when you’re part of a winning program. I experienced both,” he said. “I think that helped me change my mentality coming in as well. All positive from the beginning, correct the little things, and just keep getting better every day.”

Rockport first-year coach Kyle Nelson has a vast array of experiences that has helped him relate to his players. “Getting up at 4:30 in the morning is a lot easier when you’re part of a winning program. I experienced both,” he said. Josh Reynolds for the Globe

Ice chips

■ The “goalie goal” is becoming a growing trend in Massachusetts high school hockey.

A little more than a week after Bourne’s Kyle McGuire was credited with a “last touch” goal, Wellesley senior Drew Hubbard took it to another level Wednesday night. The returning Globe All-Scholastic added his first career goal to his resume in a 5-2 victory against Bay State Conference rival Braintree.

With the Raiders up a pair of goals and the net empty at the other end for the Wamps’ extra attacker, Hubbard collected a dump-in pass behind the net, got himself set and fired the puck the length of the ice. It settled in the empty net with 1.6 seconds left, touching off a wild celebration among Raiders players on the ice and on the bench.

“Drew handles the puck so well and can shoot it and pass it as well as any goalie at any level,” Wellesley coach Paul Donato said. “He has the green light to go for it as long as we are up two goals. This was the first opportunity.”

Wellesley, which already had one empty-net goal in the final seconds, had just tried for another only for it to deflect wide off a Braintree stick. That allowed Hubbard to take the desperation dump-in without any pressure and take aim 200 feet away.

“[Wednesday] night the stars aligned and from below the goal line he got it up and over everyone, [the puck] landed flat and hit dead center of the net,” Donato said.

■ The Everett/Mystic Valley co-op not only qualified for the postseason Wednesday night, but the Crimson Tide did it by achieving a rare win against Greater Boston League rival Medford. Freshman David Saia’s hat trick led Everett to the 8-5 victory against the Mustangs, whom the Tide had beaten just once in their previous 18 meetings.

■ The matchups for the annual Buddy Ferreira Classic, which begins next Saturday at Falmouth Ice Arena, are expected to be set this weekend. Falmouth coach Paul Moore said once again the tournament will use a combination of power ratings and coaches’ input to set the first-round games. This year’s field includes host Falmouth and defending champion BC High, as well as Archbishop Williams, Arlington Catholic, Austin Prep, Duxbury, Hingham and Reading.

Jim Clark can be reached at jim.clark@globe.com.