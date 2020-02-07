Wrestlers of the week

Sean Herbert, Melrose — In capturing the 152-pound title at the Methuen Invitational, the senior wrestled just one six-minute match, recording two pins and a 9-0 major decision in a defeat of Methuen’s Dom DeMaio.

Dan Lamonica, Wakefield — The senior’s 3-0 win in the heavyweight match sealed a 39-32 victory over Melrose and the Middlesex League Freedom Division title for the Warriors.