NEWTON — The Newton boys’ gymnastics co-op team reigned supreme once again on home mats, taking its sixth consecutive state title, 192.90 points to 181.55, over Attleboro on Friday night.

Newton set the bar early with the help of a smooth, tactical floor exercise from Matthew Hassan (9.5), who defended his title from last year. Jake Forbes (8.7) and Jonah Henderson (8.5) completed the co-op sweep of the top three spots.

Henderson won the all-around state title with a score of 52.4, topping Hassan, who came in second at 50.05. Attleboro’s Andre Butler, who finished second last year in the all-around, finished third with 49.5. Henderson took the top spot in all but two events, winning the high bar (9.1), pommel horse (8.0), parallel bars (9.1), and rings (9.0).