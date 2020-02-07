Taylor checked back into the game with just under two minutes remaining. With LC (12-4) trailing, 63-57, with 13 seconds left to play, he drilled two free throws to cut the deficit to four.

Eight minutes later, the junior guard was at the bottom of a Crusader dogpile after scoring 7 straight points, including a banked-in, buzzer-beating 3-pointer to lift Lowell Catholic to a wild, 64-63, Catholic Central win over visiting Austin Prep.

Thirty seconds into the fourth quarter, Isaiah Taylor was sitting on the Lowell Catholic bench with a bloody nose after being elbowed in the face.

On the ensuing inbound, Lowell Catholic committed a foul immediately, sending Austin Prep to the line for the one-and-one. But Prep missed the front end.

LC grabbed the rebound, and the Crusaders got the ball to Taylor, who was fouled on his 3-point attempt with 4.7 seconds remaining.

Before stepping to the line, Taylor and coach Mike Isola conferred, agreeing that if he converted the first two free throws — to make it 63-61 — he would intentionally miss the third so the Crusaders could grab the rebound.

“He hits the first one and gives a little wink, then hit the second one and just looks at me,” Isola said. “It’s like he knew what was going to happen at that point.”

After missing the third shot, the ball bounced to the center of the paint, where LC’s Caleb Scott and an Austin Prep player tipped the ball out to Taylor at the top of the key.

Taylor (25 points, 6 rebounds) dribbled once to his left and spotted up over two defenders. The buzzer sounded just before the ball banked in.

“He is incredible,” said Isola. “He is a scholarship player. He is a guy who is going to play at the next level. I’ve never coached a player like him before.”

On Jan. 13, Taylor drained a buzzer-beater to beat St. Mary’s, 65-63.

Junior forward Keenan Rudy-Phol added 11 points and seven boards for Lowell Catholic.

Jordan Baron can be reached at jordan.baron@globe.com.