With 323 points, Duxbury held off Cohasset (215) and Oliver Ames (195.5).

The Dragons captured their sixth consecutive South crown Saturday morning at MIT’s Zesiger Pool, fueled by senior Julia Ali and junior Ava DeAngelis, and a wealth of depth.

It now takes two hands to count out the string of sectional titles for the Duxbury girls’ swimming and diving program.

“Every point matters,” DeAngelis said. “Even if you’re just sneaking in that 16th place . . . that’s how we took it.”

Ali won the 100-yard backstroke (58.17) and DeAngelis captured gold in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.68), and the two teamed up with sophomore Danielle Koelbel and junior Julia Leedom to win the 200 medley relay (1:48.66).

Cohasset was in the team lead as late as the 10th event, 183-180. But then Duxbury surged ahead, 233-183, with DeAngelis delivering her victory in the breaststroke and teammates Ruby Venturelli (sixth, 13 points), Mya Cusson (eighth, 11), and Sophie Levausser (ninth, 9) supplying valuable points.

Duxbury coach Elizabeth Walsh emphasized the importance of performances from unheralded swimmers such as junior Katie Thomas, Cusson, and others.

“It wasn’t necessarily going to be those first-place finishes,” Walsh said. “It was those girls that weren’t in scoring positions that needed to kind of jump into the top 16 that did today.”

Walsh also noted her divers, including freshman Olivia Templeton and junior Erin Murphy, who placed second and third, respectively.

“I call them my fourth relay,” Walsh said.

Silver Lake senior Alexa Connors and Bridgewater-Raynham senior Megan Kramer posted terrific individual performances.

Connors broke a 21-year-old meet record in the 500 free with a 4:51.24 finish, and also won the 200 free (1:50.31).

“My motto is swim smarter, not harder,” Connors said of the 500 free. “After the first 200 [yards], I kind of tried to pick it up and keep swimming long.”

Kramer set a meet record for the 200 individual medley by more than a second (2:04.16), and won the 100 butterfly (55.42).

Dover-Sherborn sophomore Ava Yablonski tied a meet record with her victorious 50 freestyle (23.63).

