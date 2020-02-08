McKenzie, recently moved back to the blue line for Falmouth, had Chris Cordeiro’s shot carom in off his skates at 11:42 of the second period before Dillon Huntington tied it up 32 seconds later for the Red Raiders.

His Clippers held a two-goal lead over archnemesis Barnstable at the Falmouth Ice Arena late in the second period — McKenzie one of his team’s goal scorers — with the first Cape & Islands League Atlantic Division title hanging in the balance.

Jake McKenzie blamed himself for the first goal the Falmouth boys’ hockey team allowed Saturday afternoon.

With the game still tied midway through the third, McKenzie had his chance at atonement and didn’t disappoint. His laser from atop the slot found its way into the back of the net, a goal that stood as the winner in a 4-2 contest to deliver the league title to Falmouth (11-6-1, 5-0-1 C&I) outright.

“To come back and score, it was great,” McKenzie said after playing nearly 35 of 45 minutes for the Clippers.

Advertisement

Nearly as important as McKenzie’s game-winner was Stone Devlin’s insurance tally in the final minute of the third for Falmouth. Cordeiro had cleanly beaten Falmouth freshman netminder Jack Braga on a wrister, only to have his shot clang off the post and carom back out toward the neutral zone.

Max McDonald handled the puck up ice for Falmouth, depositing to Devlin at the last possible second to help bury Barnstable (10-5-2, 4-1-1).

“Winning leagues isn’t easy, especially when you’ve got a team like Barnstable in it,” Falmouth coach Paul Moore said. “They were the team to beat this year and we did what we had to do.”

Nick Champani also scored for the Clippers, registering the 98th point of his career. Braga made 20 stops for the Clippers.

Advertisement

“He made game-changing saves,” Moore said. “Throwing a 14-year-old kid in that environment, that was big for us. That’s a difference maker, we need to have timely goaltending.”

Braintree 4, Needham 1 — Senior forward Chris Sarno had two goals for the Wamps (10-4-2) as they clinched the Bay State Herget Division championship.

Duxbury 3, Scituate 1 — Billy Mrowka had a hat trick for the Dragons (11-4-3).

Hopkinton 5, Norwood 2 — Cam Jerrett, Kyle Rogers and Pavit Mehra each had a goal and an assist for the Hillers (14-1-0).

Marblehead 4, Winthrop 1 — Will Shull scored a pair of goals to give the Headers (11-3-3) the Northeastern Conference North victory.

Masconomet 4, North Reading 3 — Freshman left wing Kai Roberto had a goal and two assists, and senior captains Kirby Glynn and Peyton Defeo each had a goal and an assist for the Chieftains (14-2-1).

Newton South 4, Bedford 2 — Tim Dobies had two goals and an assist for the Lions (9-7-1), who have handed the Buccaneers (13-2-2) both of their losses this season.

Norwell 5, Cohasset/Hull 2 — Senior Nick Obourn scored his first two varsity goals to spark the Clippers (11-3-3).

Plymouth North 1, Silver Lake 0 — Jason Norwood scored and Jack Arnold posted his fifth shutout of the season for the Blue Eagles (12-2-2).

Shrewsbury 9, Coyle & Cassidy 0 — Sean Butler scored the first two goals of his career for the No. 14 Colonials (11-3-2).

Somerset Berkley 7, Wareham/Carver 6 — Senior Jonathan Pacheco scored five times on Senior Night to give the Raiders (14-3) the win, clinching the South Coast Conference championship. The win was the 200th of head coach Kevin Snyder’s career.

Advertisement

St. John’s Prep 10, Newburyport 2 — Jake DiNapoli’s hat trick powered the No. 5 Eagles (8-4-5) to the win.

Taunton 7, Cardinal Spellman 1 — Michael Albert had a hat trick and three assists on Senior Night for the Tigers (6-9-3).

Wellesley 3, Newton North 0 — Senior goaltender Drew Hubbard picked up his 50th career high school win on his fifth shutout of the season for the Raiders (9-7-1).

Girls’ hockey

BB&N 5, Exeter (N.H.) 2 — Freshmen Aimee Seppenwolde and Ashley Hallice each scored their first career goals for the Knights (16-3).

Belmont 3, Winchester 0 — Freshman Bridget Gray recorded her second shutout in a row, stopping 22 shots for the No. 11 Marauders (11-2-3).

Boston Latin 3, Wayland/Weston 0 — Senior captain Sophia Temple scored her 100th career point for the Wolfpack (10-2-3).

Braintree 3, Needham 2 — Junior Fiona Hume scored the winner with 21 seconds left for the No. 5 Wamps (14-2-1), who captured the Herget Division of the Bay State Conference.

Canton 3, King Philip 0 — Freshman goaltender Carolyn Durand picked up her ninth shutout of the season with 14 saves for the Bulldogs (13-1-3).

Masconomet 6, Medford/Malden 1 — Senior defenseman Meghan McElaney scored her first career hat trick to power the No. 13 Chieftains (9-4-3) to the win and berth in the D1 tournament.

Advertisement

Methuen/Tewksbury 3, Billerica/Chelmsford/Lowell 1 — Brenna Greene had two goals and an assist for the Red Rangers (9-2-4).

Stoughton 7, Shawsheen/Bedford 2 — Morgan Lessa scored five goals and added an assist for the Black Knights (2-13-1).

Wakefield 3, Wilmington 1 — Freshman defender Caroline Melanson had two goals for the Warriors (7-7-3).

Waltham 5, Cambridge/Somerville 0 — Seniors Janice O'Neil (2 goals, 2 assists) and Isla MacPherson (2 goals, assist) and junior Bella Babstock (goal, 3 assists) propelled the Hawks (10-2-5) to the road win.

Boys’ basketball

Abington 79, South Shore Christian 67 — Five players scored in double figures for the Green Wave (13-4), led by Matt Maguire (18 points, 8 rebounds). Colby Augusta added 13 points, followed by Tommy Fanara (12 points), Cam Curney (12 points, 14 rebounds) and Derek Nuttall (10 points).

Apponequet 67, Somerset Berkley 65 — Junior forward Jake Generazzo hit five 3-pointers and finished with 28 points for the Lakers (6-10).

Bishop Connolly 76, Sacred Heart 36 — Senior forward A.J. Sousa had 20 points for the Cougars (13-3).

Monomoy 66, Cape Cod Academy 62 — Joe Demango scored 25 points to help the Sharks (14-4, 9-1) secure sole possession of first place in the Cape & Islands Lighthouse division.

St. Sebastian’s 67, Phillips Andover 66 — Junior guard Ben Kaczmarek (game-high 26 points) celebrated his birthday in style, hitting the winning shot with under a minute to go for the Arrows (10-9).

Stoughton 59, Foxborough 49 — Obinna Ugwuakazi tossed in 19 points as the Black Knights (10-8) qualified for the D2 South tournament.

Advertisement

Girls’ basketball

Pingree 42, Phillips Exeter 23 — Senior captain Maddy Mandalinci became the third Pingree player to net 1,000 career points in the victory.

To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.