“I think both teams knew what was at stake and the kids rose to the occasion on both sides,” said BC High coach Bill Loughnane. “A lot of kids played really well tonight and we were lucky we had a few more shots fall. To be a conference champ is something these kids should be really proud of.”

Last season, BC High swept Catholic Memorial to split the conference boys’ basketball crown with their rivals. On Friday, the Eagles went into Ron S. Perry Gymnasium and earned a narrow 79-74 victory to hand the Knights their first league loss and earn a share of the Catholic Conference title.

There is a tie at the finish line in the Catholic Conference once again.

With star point guard Kurtis Henderson on the bench in foul trouble, 10th-ranked Catholic Memorial (11-4, 7-1) used balanced scoring to open a 39-29 lead late in the second quarter.

BC High (12-3, 7-1) was shorthanded with starters Kyle Peterson and Frank Yhomby inactive, but battled back thanks to key hustle plays from Korey Reynolds (12 points, 3 steals) and Aidan Carroll (10 points).

“A lot of our kids have really grown up this year,” said Loughnane. “I don’t think the moment was too big for them tonight, which was good to see.”

The fifth-ranked Eagles clawed back to tie the contest, 44-44, midway through the third quarter, and the teams traded leads seven times throughout the rest of the frame.

Sophomore guard Mike Loughnane (20 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists) worked well in tandem with reigning league MVP Ozzy Trapilo (17 points, 10 rebounds, 3 blocks), a 6-foot-7-inch senior, to erase the deficit and spark a 9-0 run, giving BC High a 66-57 advantage with four minutes remaining.

Henderson (22 points, 5 assists) and Ta’Quan Williams (20 points) hit late 3-pointers to keep it close, but Loughnane, the coach’s son, was unflappable at the free throw line to close it out and avenge BC High’s 62-50 home loss to CM last month.

“They got us last time pretty good,” Trapilo said. “It really opened our eyes that we were nowhere near where we wanted to be yet. So we worked hard the last five games and this was a good team win. It definitely means a lot.”

Archbishop Williams 64, Arlington Catholic 47 — The Bishops (9-7) were led by junior guard Brendan Kubik’s 15 points in the Catholic Central win.

Belmont 90, Arlington 66 — Mac Annus scored 35 points with nine 3-pointers to help the Marauders (14-4, 12-2) clinch a second consecutive Middlesex Liberty League title.

Bishop Stang 64, New Bedford 61 — Declan Markey dropped 29 points and Collin Johnson added 22 points with 13 rebounds for the Spartans.

Cambridge 71, Westford 53 — The Falcons (13-3) never trailed after scoring the game’s first 6 points. All five seniors got on the board in their last home game, led by Jake Barisano’s 8 points.

Cohasset 65, Abington 56 — The Skippers (11-5) were led by junior captains Liam Cunnie (23 points) and Jimmy Grech (11 points).

Gloucester 66, Swampscott 56 — Marcus Montagnino poured in 33 points with 16 rebounds to clinch a postseason berth for the Fishermen (10-7).

Hamilton-Wenham 75, Ipswich 56 — The Generals (12-5) notched their 11th consecutive win with a 32-point effort by junior guard Ryan Hutchinson and 24 points from sophomore forward Markus Nordin.

King Philip 66, Attleboro 61 — Tommy Donahue dropped in 23 points for the Warriors (10-8).

Latin Academy 80, Madison Park 41 — The duo of junior Abdullahi Aiden (21 points) and senior Nimo Stuppard (19 points) combined for half of the points for the No. 20 Dragons (15-3).

Lawrence 88, Chelmsford 76 — Christian Moscat scored a career-high 20 points for the Lancers (13-5).

Lexington Christian 73, Landmark 33 — The Lions (12-5) took control from the jump, with 18 points from Michael Makiej and 16 points from Jabari Nurse paving the way.

Lowell Catholic 64, Austin Prep 63 — In a remarkable comeback in the final 13 seconds, junior Isaiah Taylor scored 7 straight points, including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer, to power the Crusaders (10-6) to the Catholic Central Small win. Taylor finished with 25 points and six rebounds, while junior forward Keenan Rudy-Phol added 11 points and seven boards.

Lynn English 107, Lynn Classical 70 — Jarnel Guzman scored 28 points to pace the top-ranked Bulldogs (15-2).

Medway 66, Millis 48 — Ryan Johnston dropped 16 points for the Mustangs (15-2).

Mystic Valley 72, Essex Tech 34 — Senior center Kenny Jaen-Pierre had 20 points and 10 rebounds and senior guard Joey Dajci had 13 points for the Eagles (9-7).

Natick 60, Framingham 42 — Junior forward Joe Connolly had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Redhawks (13-4).

Needham 71, Braintree 33 — Sophomore Kevin Carpenter had 13 points and senior Johar Singh had 12 points for the Rockets (13-3).

New Mission 72, Burke 68 — Abubakar Aden scored 21 points as the Titans (12-3, 7-1) clinched the Boston City League South title. ‘‘To be able to compete for and win a conference with the powerhouses that lay in it means a lot,’’ said New Mission coach Malcolm Smith. ‘‘I usually takes wins and losses with a grain of salt, but these young kids have fought hard for the last two months after starting off 0-3. So it feels good.’’

Newton North 59, Wellesley 39 — The Tigers (13-3) led by just 1 point at halftime before outscoring the Raiders (5-12), 31-12, in the second half. Newton North got boosts from junior Karim Belhouchet (20 points) and senior Tom Andreae (16 points).

North Reading 78, Masconomet 59 — Junior Will Taylor had 22 points to lead the Hornets (9-8).

Revere 65, Medford 50 — The Patriots (6-9) outscoring the Mustangs (5-10) by 11 points in the fourth quarter to secure the win. Senior center Lewiss Garcia-Martinez (12 points) notched his first double digit scoring effort since returning from a high ankle sprain in early January.

Rockland 66, Randolph 61 — With the host Bulldogs trailing, 58-57, with just over three minutes left, Hunter Wardwell and Pierre Comeau took over down the stretch to help host Rockland (14-1, 10-0) stay alone in first place in the South Shore’s Sullivan Division. Wardwell (9 points, 6 rebounds) finished a fast-break layup to put Rockland ahead before Comeau (17 points) canned a baseline jumper. Wardwell, a junior guard who recorded his 1,000th point, punctuated the winning run with a left-wing 3-pointer to give the Bulldogs a five-point advantage. Rockland, which has won 11 straight, was led by a massive 26-point performance from junior Derek Williams off the bench. The Bulldogs (44.6 points against) allowed a season-high in points, but came up with timely stops down the stretch, holding Randolph (12-5, 10-2) to just three points in the final three minutes. ‘‘I knew Randolph was playing much better and they were an offensive machine when they get going,’’ Rockland coach Fred Damon said. ‘‘I told the kids if you hold them under 60 there was no doubt we were going to win. We were right off but still pretty good defense against a team like that.’’

Salem 50, Winthrop 34 — Junior guard Bobby Jellison canned ten 3-pointers en route to 32 points as the Witches (10-6) came out on top.

Scituate 72, Pembroke 41 — Two seniors led the way for the Sailors (15-2), with Jack Poirier scoring 17 points and Nate Lopes adding 12.

Shawsheen 44, Whittier 43 — Senior Santino Garofalo (10 points, 12 rebounds) hit a contested layup with three seconds left on the clock to get the Rams the victory. With the win, Shawsheen (10-6, 9-4 Commonwealth) qualified for the Division 3 North tournament. Sophomore point guard Jeremy Perez (9 points, 10 assists, 7 steals) contributed a lot on both ends of the floor in the win.

Snowden 88, East Boston 58 — Senior Javier Ellis produced 23 points and 20 rebounds, junior Lansana Kaba contributed 16 points and 8 rebounds, and sophomore Carlos Ortiz had 16 points and 8 rebounds for the Cougars (16-2).

South Boston 77, Boston United 52 — Senior guards Cameron Dick (17 points) and Kyle Murphy (15 points, seven assists) led the scoring charge for the Knights (9-7)

Taunton 62, Franklin 48 — Sophomore Tristan Heery had 19 points to lead the Tigers (13-5).

Wakefield 67, Stoneham 43 — Senior guard Quinn Bayers poured in 20 points for the Warriors (12-5), who used a strong second quarter to pull away.

Waltham 76, Weston 69 — The Hawks (13-3, 8-0) clinched their first ever outright Dual County League Small title.

Westwood 66, Norwood 45 — Junior captain James McGowan scored a game-high 16 points to lead the Wolverines (16-1) to their 12th straight win.

Winchester 80, Woburn 65 — Sophomore Philip Sughrue had 19 points to lead the Sachems (11-7).

Worcester Academy 88, Winchendon 77 — Sophomore Dasonte Bowen had 29 points to lead the Hilltoppers (13-7).

Girls’ basketball

Archbishop Williams 64, Arlington Catholic 47 — Seniors Meg Marcel (21 points) and Grace Cuddy (16 points) powered the Bishops (9-7) to the road victory.

BB&N 46, Governor’s Academy 28 — A 26-point performance from Sharon Pongnon propelled the Knights (10-5) to the win.

Bishop Feehan 53, Coyle & Cassidy 26 — Senior Hayley Walmsley had 10 points to lead the No. 20 Shamrocks (15-2).

Bishop Fenwick 49, Austin Prep 34 — Junior Brynn Bertucci notched a double-double with 13 points and 14 rebounds for the Crusaders, who moved to 12-6 with the win.

Blue Hills 61, Tri-County 43 — Senior guard Neissa Louis (18 points) and sophomore guard Nature Fry (10 points) powered the Warriors (7-8) to victory.

Bourne 51, Case 43 — Sophomore guard Nora Barmashi scored 18 of her 22 points in the second quarter as the Canalwomen (12-4)clinched first place in the South Coast Conference’s Gold Division.

Bridgewater-Raynham 77, Durfee 25 — The No. 7 Trojans (15-1, 6-0 Southeast Conference) got at least 3 points from all 11 players, led by sophomore guard Shay Bollin’s 16 points, 12 rebounds, and 3 blocks. B-R shot 55 percent from the field and never led by less than 24 points after the first quarter.

Cathedral 62, Capital Prep (Conn.) 39 — Ciana Gibson (18 points) and Tayla Barros (16 points) provided the scoring for the fifth-ranked Panthers (13-3) and Ariana Vanderhoop (10 points, 11 rebounds, 8 assists) cleaned up on the boards and set up her teammates with a near triple-double.

Central Catholic 67, Lawrence 43 — Emily Downer scored 21 points and grabbed six rebounds for the fourth-ranked Raiders (16-1).

Concord-Carlisle 44, Wayland 40 — The host Patriots (10-5) qualified for the Division 1 Central tourney behind 16 points from Kori Baruch, 14 from her sister, Rachel, and a big fourth quarter from Haley Newcomb

Danvers 37, Marblehead 36 — Sophomore Sabrina Auciello sank the go-ahead free throw with 20 seconds left and senior Cheyenne Nessinger had 16 points for the Falcons (8-8) in the NEC win.

Dracut 48, Lowell 37 — The Middies (8-10) trailed 8-0 early on, but rallied wit a 20-4 run for a lead they would not relinquish. Dracut was led by sophomore guard Tati Fevry (12 points, 6 rebounds) and sophomore forward Cam Watkins (10 points, 6 rebounds).

Foxborough 67, Stoughton 31 — Junior Katelyn Mollica (24 points) netted her 1,000th career point for the No. 13 Warriors (14-2).

Franklin 79, Taunton 36 — The No. 1 Panthers (15-0, 14-0 Hockomock) were led by senior forward Ali Brigham’s 25 points to stay undefeated on the season.

Greater Lowell 44, Essex Tech 37 — Aliza Som (21 points, 4 rebounds) and Kaelynn Tanner (15 points, 5 rebounds) did the majority of the damage for the Gryphons (9-6).

Greater New Bedford 44, Old Rochester 19 — Sophomore Cadence Johnson had 13 points to lead the Bulldogs (15-2).

Latin Academy 76, Boston United 25 — Senior Fiona Mannion (28 points, 17 rebounds, 10 assists, 9 steals) approached a quadruple-double on the same night she scored her 2,000th career point for the Dragons (11-5) in the City League victory. Senior Lizzy Frattaroli also scored a career-high 21 points in the win.

Lexington 56, Reading 51 — The Minutemen (10-7) took down the Rockets (7-9) behind 17 points from senior forward Maggie O'Neil.

Lynn Classical 35, Lynn English 32 — Senior Amber Crayton tallied 14 points to help the Rams (8-9) defend home court.

Medfield 46, Hopkinton 36 — On senior night, the Warriors (13-2) received 16 points and nine boards from senor Kayla McNeil. Sophomore Annie McCarthy also put together a nice stat line with 10 points, seven rebounds and eight steals.

Natick 56, Framingham 45 — Senior forward Brenna McDonald had 20 points for the No. 6 Redhawks (14-2) at Framingham.

North Reading 55, Masconomet 44 — Senior guard Ali Grasso dropped in a career-high 25 points and classmate Lauren Sullivan added 14 for the Hornets (9-6).

Norwood 39, Westwood 21 — The No. 9 Mustangs (15-1) outscored visiting Westwood, 13-2, in the fourth quarter to pull away for the Tri-Valley League win. Megan Olbrys had 18 points.

Oliver Ames 72, Mansfield 49 — Sophomore Caroline Pepper scored a game-high 21 points to help head coach Laney Clement-Holbrook secure her 700th career win in her 44th year at the helm of the Tigers (13-3).

Peabody 48, Beverly 47 — Despite the loss, Hailey Anderson scored her 1,000th point for the Panthers (10-6). She is the second player to do so in Beverly girls’ history.

Pentucket 58, Newburyport 24 — The No. 8 Sachems (17-1, 12-1 Cape Ann) clinched their sixth straight league title. They'll be headed back to the Division 2 North tournament after getting strong showings from senior guard Angelina Yacubacci (16 points) and freshman forward Abby Dube (12 points).

Quincy 70, Hanover 40 — Senior captain Allison McMorrow erupted for 31 points in the win for the Presidents (11-3).

Somerset Berkley 41, Apponequet 38 — Jess Salamone scored 15 points for the Raiders (12-6).

Westford 53, Cambridge 39 — A balanced scoring attack buoyed the Grey Ghosts (13-5) as they beat the Falcons (12-4) and qualified for the MIAA tournament.

Whitman-Hanson 63, Duxbury 53 — Senior Brittany Gacicia led the Panthers (12-5) with 19 points while senior Olivia Martin contributed 15 off of five 3-pointers.

Whittier 71, Mystic Valley 54 — The Wildcats (14-4) closed the game with a 19-2 run behind a 29-point performance from Providence-bound senior Grace Efosa for the Commonwealth Athletic Conference win in Malden.

Girls’ hockey

BB&N 4, Milton Academy 2 — Senior Maya Mangiafico reached 100 career points by scoring the opening goal to help the Knights (15-3) grab the win.

