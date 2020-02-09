That included the Redhawks’ 4x400-yard freestyle team of Brian Cheung, Blake Horsch, Zach Bubonovich, and Ben Schmelmer, which locked up the first sectional crown in program history with a third-place finish in the morning’s final event at MIT’s Zewiger Pool.

“All of my guys swam the best I have seen them swim all year,” said Natick coach Caitlyn Shaddock.

How did the Natick boys’ swimming & diving team finally break through in Sunday’s South sectional championship after back-to-back runner-up finishes?

Thanks to their finish of three minutes, 18.68 seconds, Natick racked up 197 points to nose out Bishop Feehan (191), Bay State Conference rival Framingham (186), and Ashland (180). Nantucket (176) was fifth.

“We came into today with the expectation of just trying to swim our best,” said Shaddock.

“As the meet was going it was ‘Oh cool, we have a shot at runner-up for the third time’, then [Max Weisman] came through getting sixth in diving . . . And then it came down to that 400 free relay, with two of those swimmers having been in the same boat the last two years. They were hungry, they wanted it, and they came through.”

In the the 200 free relay, Bubonovich, Horsch, Cheung, and Schmelmer took second (1:30.46). Schmerler also delivered a third in the 200 free (1:46.21) and and a fourth in the 100 free (48.89). Matt Kwan was fifth in the breaststroke (1:01.67) and the 200-medley relay also finished fifth (1:43.54).

For Shaddock and the rest of the Redhawks, the celebratory dip in the pool after the trophy presentation has been a long time coming.

“We were excited [after the diving scores came out] because we knew the top had been kind of tight all day, but there was a combination of nervousness and excitement because this was our third time being in this exact same spot.

“The last two years we weren’t able to clinch it by the slimmest of margins, so the fact we knew what the guys needed to do based on that was just the drive they needed to finally clinch that sectional title.”

Nantucket’s Tyer Roethke was the only double winner, taking the 100 (46.8) and 200 freestyles (1:42.42).

MIAA South Championship

at MIT

200 medley relay — 1. Bishop Feehan, 1:39.52; 2. Brookline, 1:39.97; 3. Framingham, 1:39.99; 4. Ashland, 1:43.15; 5. Natick, 1:43.54.

200 freestyle — 1. Tyler Roethke, Nantucket, 1:42.42; 2. Alex Pecze, Ashland, 1:45.7; 3. Ben Schmelmer, Natick, 1:46.21; 4. Ryan Shute, Bishop Feehan, 1:47.05; 5. Brian Hynes, Norwell, 1:47.36.

200 IM — 1. William Ayinon, Newton North, 1:56.52; 2. Erik Watka, Bishop Feehan, 1:58.86; 3. Nate Coleman, Bishop Feehan, 1:59.02; 4. Soeren Euvrard, Brookline, 1:59.37; 5. Edward Gao, Framingham, 2:00.74.

50 freestyle — 1. Daniel Scherrer, Wellesley, 0:21.45; 2. Grant Beebe, Nantucket, 0:22; 3. Blake Anderson, Seekonk, 0:22.22; 4. Dan Backlund, Duxbury, 0:22.44; 5. Alex Gu, Ashland, 0:22.47.

Diving — 1. Matthew Herdegen, BC High, 457.750 points; 2. John R Byers, Newton North, 452.350; 3. Steven Koertje, Xaverian, 423.450; 4. Pietro Rozzo, Needham, 412.600; 5. Finn Paterson, Seekonk, 393.350.

100 butterfly — 1. Soeren Euvrard, Brookline, 0:51.2; 2. Daniel Scherrer, Wellesley, 0:51.94; 3. Grant Beebe, Nantucket, 0:52.2; 4. Elan Katz, Brookline, 0:53.15; 5. Phillip Nikolov, Ashland, 0:53.83.

100 freestyle — 1. Tyler Roethke, Nantucket, 0:46.8; 2. Charles Nascimben, Catholic Memorial, 0:47.5; 3. Dan Backlund, Duxbury, 0:48.7; 4. Ben Schmelmer, Natick, 0:48.89; 5. Brian Hynes, Norwell, 0:49.66.

500 freestyle — 1. Ryan Shute, Bishop Feehan, 4:47.88; 2. Erik Watka, Bishop Feehan, 4:55.52; 3. Sam Craft, BC High, 5:02.99; 4. Elliot Morse, Duxbury, 5:03.11; 5. Aidan Malvey, Holliston, 5:03.11.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Nantucket, 1:29.6; 2. Natick, 1:30.46; 3. Catholic Memorial, 1:31.37; 4. Ashland, 1:31.49; 5. Framingham, 1:32.29.

100 backstroke — 1. Alex Pecze, Ashland, 0:51.94; 2. Chance Yan, Framingham, 0:53.28; 3. Nate Coleman, Bishop Feehan, 0:53.73; 4. Elan Katz, Brookline, 0:56.05; 5. Isaac Ng, North Quincy, 0:56.25.

100 breaststroke — 1. Charles Nascimben, Catholic Memorial, 0:57.25; 2. William Ayinon, Newton North, 0:59.31; 3. Edward Gao, Framingham, 0:59.75; 4. Robert Strycharz, Seekonk, 1:01.23; 5. Matthew Kwan, Natick, 1:01.67.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Nantucket, 3:15.22; 2. Brookline, 3:17.68; 3. Natick, 3:18.68; 4. Bishop Feehan, 3:19.34; 5. Ashland, 3:19.93.

Team results — 1. Natick, 197; 2. Bishop Feehan, 191; 3. Framingham, 186; 4. Ashland, 180; 5. Nantucket, 176; 6. Brookline, 159; 7. Duxbury, 148.5; 8. BC High, 117.5; 9. Newton North, 112; 10. Wellesley, 89.