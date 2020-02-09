The Spy Ponders (13-1-3) and Harbormen (9-5-3) have met annually in the regular season for five years to play a game honoring the life of Catherine Malatesta, Reid’s older sister, who passed away from sarcoma in August 2015. For his efforts on Sunday, Reid was named the player of the game from Arlington.

The tally carried much more meaning for sophomore Reid Malatesta, whose strike ignited the offense for the top-ranked Arlington boys’ hockey team in a 3-0 win over No. 7 Hingham on Sunday at Bentley Arena.

WALTHAM — Scoring the winning goal against a fellow Super Eight contender is one thing.

“It means the world to me, for my family and everyone else,” Reid Malatesta said. “The boys rallied around for me. They played hard and I was lucky enough to get the first one.”

Malatesta scored on the receiving end of a give-and-go with teammate Michael Dunning at 5:39 of the second period for the Spy Ponders, breaking open what had been a scoreless deadlock.

Arlington grabbed complete control of the game from there, limiting Hingham to just seven shots on net over the final two periods.

John Hourican scored at 10:28 of the second for the Spy Ponders, while Northeastern recruit Anthony Messuri — son of Arlington coach John Messuri — scored a highlight reel goal of his own 0:53 into the third.

“We tightened up on what we were trying to do,” the elder Messuri said. “We were a little too loosey-goosey early.”

Nathan Brennan earned the shutout in goal for the Spy Ponders, the fifth time this season Arlington has kept an opponent off the scoreboard.

Jake Wilson was named Hingham’s player of the game after stopping 25 of the 28 shots he faced. The loss snapped a seven-game unbeaten streak for the Harbormen (4-0-3) and marked the fourth time this season they’ve been held scoreless.

Abington 5, East Bridgewater 2 — The Green Wave (9-5-2) qualified for the MIAA tournament after defeating the Vikings away from home.

Boys’ basketball

Catholic Memorial 85, Brookline 67 — Kurtis Henderson led the charge with 33 points to help the Knights (12-4) topple the Warriors at home.

Revere 61, Woburn 50 — Junior Crisrael Lithgow scored 21 points while junior Dillan Day registered a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds to help the Patriots (7-9) claim a win over the Tanners.

St. Johns (Shrewsbury) 60, Brockton 41 — Lucas San Fratello led the way with 23 points and TJ Power added 17 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, and 4 blocks to help the Pioneers (17-1) break the Boxers’ 12-game winning streak.

Girls’ basketball

Chelmsford 62, Tyngsborough 56 — Meghan Goode scored 17 points, Hannah Polce tallied 16 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 steals, and Kathryn Slattery added 8 points, 17 rebounds and 5 assists to spark the Lions (16-1) to a victory.

Mansfield 60, North Attleborough 41 — Hornets freshman Abby Wager led all scorers with 12 points as Mansfield (7-12, 6-9 Hockomock) got an important conference win.

Pentucket 36, Tewksbury 34 — Senior Jelly Hurley made the winning layup at the buzzer to lead the Sachems (17-1).

Wachusett 60, Westford 49 — Senior Belle Lampher scored 27 points to help Wachusett (16-0) surge past the Grey Ghosts.

Girls’ hockey

Bishop Feehan 3, Auburn 2 — Alivia Fitzgibbons scored the go-ahead goal with two minutes left in the second period to help the Shamrocks (2-12) hang on for the win.

Bishop Fenwick/Essex Tech 2, Oakmont 1 — Freshman Abbey Millman scored the winning goal with 3:30 remaining to lead the Crusaders (11-4-3).

