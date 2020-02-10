“That poise, [Vanderhoop] is a Division 1 player, so those are the moments she lives for,” said Cathedral coach Clinton Lassiter. “We’re not going to win the league off of blowout wins, it’s going to be a battle, and tonight was just that.”

Vanderhoop delivered, the defense did its job on the other end, and the Cathedral High School girls’ basketball team secured a 68-65 victory over No. 2 St. Mary’s in front of an electric home crowd.

With her team holding a 1-point lead with 5.1 seconds left on the clock Monday night, Ariana Vanderhoop stepped to the free-throw line with a back-and-forth game hanging in the balance. The senior split two shots from the stripe moments before, and needed to sink both to push the lead to 3.

The No. 5 Panthers (14-3) wouldn’t have been in position to seal the game at the end without the performance of senior Mackenzie Daleba. The guard/forward led all scorers with 27 points, 10 in the first quarter, and added 16 rebounds. Beyond her combination of size, speed, and strength, Daleba kickstarted a number of transition looks by grabbing the defensive rebound and firing an outlet pass at lightning-fast speed.

“I like to get all my teammates involved, because at the end of the day it’s 5-on-5, not 5-on-1,” said Daleba. “When everybody gets a touch of the basketball, that’s a bucket, and there’s no selfishness on this team. That’s what I love about my teammates.”

Sophomore guard Ciana Gibson trailed Daleba with 13 points, including 11 in the second half, and Vanderhoop finished with 10. The win put an end to an 18-game win streak for the Spartans, who fall to 18-2.

Archbishop Williams 62, Bishop Fenwick 34 — Meg Marcel contributed 16 points for the Bishops (10-7).

Blue Hills 45, Mt. Alvernia 30 — Senior Jamillia Ross scored 16 points and senior Neissa Louis tallied 11 as the Warriors (8-8) raced past the Mustangs.

Cape Cod Academy 66, Rising Tide Charter 20 — Sophomore MacKenzie Balfore posted 17 points and 24 rebounds to help the Seahawks (7-10) fly past the Herons.

Malden Catholic 66, KIPP Academy 47 — Sophomore Andrea Turner scored 22 points and sophomore Lily Mineo added 14 points to propel the Lancers (15-3) past the Panthers.

Nantucket 39, Monomoy 32 — Malika Phillip scored 19 points to power the Whalers (8-7) past the Sharks.

South Shore Voc-Tech 52, Avon 48 — Sophomore Ellery Campbell and senior Brianna Ruffin scored 15 points apiece to lead the Vikings (14-4) past the Panthers.

Southeastern 41, Bristol Aggie 36 — Jasmine Hamilton tallied 17 points to help the Hawks (3-11) edge out the Chieftains.

St. John Paul II 60, Upper Cape 13 — Skylar Gonsalves powered the Lions (16-2, 11-0 Cape & Islands) with 18 points and 14 rebounds.

Ursuline 46, Latin Academy 32 — Junior Meghan Hobbs (19 points, 10 rebounds) and Ava Karol (11 points, 13 rebounds) led the Bears (9-9) past the Dragons in a nonleague game.

Boys’ basketball

Abington 62, Blue Hills 31 — Matt Maguire scored 21 points and collected six rebounds while Cam Curney notched an 11-point, 11-rebound double-double as the Green Wave (14-4) rolled over the Warriors (10-8).

Archbishop Williams 56, Bishop Fenwick 46 — The Bishops (10-7) qualified for the Division 3 South tourney for the first time in five years.

Arlington Catholic 48, Cardinal Spellman 36 — Freshman Ryan Svendsen led the Cougars (10-7) with 14 points.

BC High 92, Boston English 61 — Sophomore Mike Loughnane poured in 35 points for the fifth-ranked Eagles (13-3) in the nonleague win at English.

Beverly 74, Marblehead 37 — Freshman Gabe Copeland poured in a career-high 26 points in the win for the 16th-ranked Panthers (15-1).

Bishop Connolly 68, West Bridgewater 53 — Juniors Matt Myron (20 points) and Colin D'Ambrosio led the Cougars (14-3) to the road win in the Mayflower League.

Brighton 100, Boston United 65 — Senior Nate Francois scored 32 points (10 of 11 from 3-point range) while junior Jamel Shaheed and senior Jaiyer Pierce-Traylor added 18 and 15 points respectively to help the Bengals (8-12) claim the win.

Latin Academy 59, Burke 55 — The Dragons (16-3, 7-1 Boston City League) opened a 17-point lead early in the third quarter on a 3-pointer from junior Abdulahi Aden (18 points), but Josh Roseboro (17 points) led the Bulldogs (10-6, 5-3) back, cutting the deficit to 53-50 in the final minutes. Despite relentless effort from Juwan Dawes (8 points, nine rebounds) and Ethan Daleba (14 points, 6 rebounds, 3 blocks), the host Dragons hung on. ‘‘This team has good kids.,’’ said Latin Academy coach Dan Bunker. ‘‘These are kids you can win or lose with, they work hard in practice, they’re good students, and they represent our basketball team around the community. So I can always hang my head high coaching these kids.’’

Madison Park 57, CASH 33 — The Cardinals (2-13) gave coach Dennis Wilson his 400th career victory. Wilson has coached 34 years, all at Madison Park.

Mystic Valley 66, Whittier 54 — Senior Alfie Tsang produced 23 points and 10 rebounds and senior Joey Dajci also registered a double-double with 15 points and 12 boards as the Eagles (10-7) qualified for the Division 4 North tourney.

Peabody 51, Swampscott 39 — Senior Tyler Joyce scored 17 points to help the Tanners (10-9) clinch a spot in the state tournament.

Revere 58, Malden 49 — Junior Dillan Day led the way with 17 points as the Patriots (8-9) got past the Golden Tornadoes.

Saint Joseph Prep 88, Cristo Rey 85 — Freshman Tyrese Melo-Garcia drained the go-ahead 3-pointer late in overtime to seal the win for the Phoenix (12-6).

Saugus 57, Winthrop 36 — Christian Correia (25 points, 15 rebounds) and Nick Israelson (15 points, five blocks) sparked the Sachems (7-10) to victory over the Vikings.

Shawsheen 56, Northeast 40 — Junior Jake Tyler and senior Santino Garofalo each scored 12 points as the host Rams (11-6) downed the Golden Knights.

St. Mary’s 73, Cathedral 57 — Joey Abate-Walsh racked up 31 points, Henri Miraka added 17, and Lee Pacheco had 12 for the No. 11 Spartans (17-2) in the Catholic Central win.

Whitman-Hanson 67, OBryant 45 — Ben Rice (19 points) and Nate Amado (18 points) were among four players in double digits for the eighth-ranked Panthers (16-2). Stevie Kelly and Cole Levangie had 13 and 11 points, respectively.

Boys’ hockey

BC High 4, Tewksbury 3 — Colman Benson netted a pair of goals, including the winner with six minutes left, to lift the second-ranked Eagles (11-3-3) to the nonleague game. Tewksbury cut the margin to one at the buzzer on a strike by Tom Barbati.

Hingham 2, Franklin 0 — In his second career start, Luke Merian registered his first career shutout for the No. 7 Harbormen (10-5-3).

North Andover 2, Beverly 1 — Junior Cole Fagan scored the winning goal with six minutes remaining to help the Knights (11-3-5) claim victory over the Panthers.

Girls’ hockey

Belmont 3, Medford/Malden 1 — Emma O'Donovan netted two goals and Kara Rowan added a third to help the No. 11 Marauders (12-2-3) take down the Mustangs.

Canton 3, Norwood 0 — Freshman Olivia Maffeo scored two goals and freshman goalie Carolyn Durand (13 saves) picked up her 10th shutout of the season for the ninth-ranked Bulldogs (14-1-3)

Whitman-Hanson/Silver Lake 5, Plymouth North/Plymouth South 3 — Shea Kelleher netted the hat trick and Alyssa Murphy added a pair of goals for the Panthers (8-8).

