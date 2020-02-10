Isaac Bonilla, Central Catholic — Bonilla scored 30 points on 10 3-pointers in a 70-48 win Sunday over Mount Pleasant (R.I.), following a 15-point performance in a 60-51 win Friday over Billerica.

Mac Annus, Belmont — Annus canned nine 3-pointers and finished with 35 points in Friday’s 90-65 win over Arlington, helping the Marauders clinch their second consecutive Middlesex League Liberty title.

Mekhi Dedrick, Boston English — The sophomore point guard compiled a staggering stat line Friday night, posting a quadruple-double (35 points, 15 assists, 13 steals, and 10 rebounds) in the Eagles’ win over Charlestown. Dedrick also scored a game-high 33 points Wednesday in a 78-70 win at Brighton and went for 39 points and eight assists in a 96-86 loss at Weaver (Conn.) Saturday.

Advertisement

Javier Ellis, Snowden — The senior posted a double-double in all three wins for the Cougars (17-2) last week, averaging 19.3 points and 15 rebounds per game against Maimonides (54-46), Boston United (78-68), and East Boston (88-58).

Isaiah Taylor, Lowell Catholic — The junior guard scored 22 points and dished out 13 assists in a win over Fenway. Friday, he scored 7 points in the final 13 seconds, highlighted by a buzzer-beating 3-pointer in a 64-63 win over visiting Austin Prep.

Matt Doherty

Matt Doherty can be reached at matthew.doherty@globe.com.