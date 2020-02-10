The King Philip senior was named the 2019-20 Gatorade Massachusetts Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year, becoming the first runner in school history to win the award.

Mike Griffin captured the MIAA Division 1 boys’ cross-country state title in November by a decisive seven seconds. On Monday, he added some more hardware to his collection.

After placing first in the state meet at Gardner Municipal in a time of 16 minutes, six seconds, Griffin finished eighth at the Foot Locker East Regional championship, qualifying for the national meet in San Diego.

Racing among the best high schoolers in the country, the 5-foot-8, 145 pound Griffin came in 36th place at Balboa Park in mid-December.

“Mike never backed down and never seemed to be out of a race no matter what,” said Franklin High coach Nick Bailey. “When the meets really counted, Mike was the best in the state without a doubt.”

Griffin has signed his national letter of intent to run at the University of Tennessee in the fall.

