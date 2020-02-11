Bridget Gray, Belmont — The freshman goalie gave up just one goal in a three-win week for the Marauders, positing back-to-back shutouts, including a 22-save effort in a 3-0 win over Winchester.

Angelina DiGirolamo, Woburn — The freshman scoring machine hit the 30-goal mark, notching four in a 7-3 win over Reading and a late penalty-shot goal in a 1-1 tie against Arlington.

Shea Kelleher, Whitman-Hanson/Silver Lake — As if five goals and an assist in a wild 9-7 win over Quincy/North Quincy wasn’t enough, the freshman followed up with a hat trick in a 5-3 win over Plymouth.

Morgan Lessa, Stoughton — Thanks to a five-goal effort from the junior, the Black Knights picked up their second win of the season, 7-2 over Shawsheen/Bedford.

Sammie Mirasolo, Peabody/Lynnfield/North Reading — The senior notched 7 points in two days, scoring twice in a 4-3 win over Beverly/Danvers on Saturday, then potting a goal and four assists in a 5-4 win over Hingham on Sunday.

Sophia Temple, Boston Latin — With an assist in a 3-0 win over Wayland/Weston, the senior reached 100 career points.

Michael McMahon