TechBoston’s career scoring leader, Shamar Browder, poured in a game-high 26 points, with several buckets coming off deft passes from fellow senior guard Elliot Williams (13 points, 6 assists).

The two-time defending Division 2 state champion once again outlasted Boston City League rival New Mission for a 60-56 victory Tuesday evening, and it was the seniors that led the way in their final home game.

After a brief lull, it appears the TechBoston boys’ basketball team is regaining its championship form.

Williams, a transfer from Edward Kennedy Academy, has played his way into the starting lineup and is helping TechBoston right the ship after the Bears dropped four of five games in late January.

“We have to make adjustments and we got the new guys involved,” TechBoston coach Johnny Williams said. “[Williams] is one of us. He’s a TechBoston basketball player now, he breathes it, and he believes in it.”

TechBoston (11-5, 8-1 BCL) never trailed, but watched a 13-point lead get trimmed down to 51-49 when Titans senior Abubakar Aden (16 points) got hot down the stretch.

But two more transfers sealed the game for TechBoston — Rakim Butler threaded a pass to Dakhari Brown for a clinching bucket with 21 seconds remaining.

“We stuck to our guns and played our game,” Johnny Williams said.

“We know people don’t believe in us anymore. But we do. We’re one team, [with] one goal. We’re always going to grind and that’s what that was.”

New Mission (12-5, 7-2) looks ahead to the BCL tournament next Wednesday at Madison Park, where it will face Latin Academy (16-3) or Excel (9-9).

While Williams protests that his group is not getting ample respect, his two-time defending BCL champion Bears undoubtedly will enter their semifinal matchup against Burke (10-6) or Snowden (17-3) as the favorite in their quest for a three-peat.

Apponequet 51, Greater New Bedford 50 — Junior forward Jake Generazzo (25 points, 10 rebounds) led the way for the Lakers (7-10).

Dighton-Rehoboth 54, Old Rochester 51 — Sophomore forward Ryan Ouellette scored 18 points for the Falcons (12-5).

East Boston 82, Charlestown 80 — Junior guards and twin brothers Nick and John Festa scored 22 and 19 points, respectively, for the Jets (7-10). Sophomore guard Roni Andujar Jr. (14 points) and senior center Jose Rueben (12 points) also contributed to the win.

Foxborough 74, Sharon 58 — Senior Brandon Borde scored 21 points for the Warriors (10-8).

Georgetown 51, Pentucket 50 — Sophomore Harrison Lien (20 points, 10 rebounds) powered the Royals (10-8), who clinched a spot in the D4 North tournament.

Hamilton-Wenham 61, Lynnfield 54 — Junior guard Ryan Hutchinson (22 points) and junior center Ryan Monahan (14 rebounds) powered the Generals (13-5).

Malden Catholic 79, Bishop Feehan 67 — Junior guard Tony Felder scored 21 points and had eight assists for the Lancers (9-7).

Mansfield 62, King Philip 44 — Junior forward TJ Guy scored 20 points for the third-ranked Hornets (18-2).

Needham 57, Newton North 45 — Junior Tim Reidy scored 23 points for the Rockets (14-3).

Newburyport 74, Manchester Essex 51 — Parker McLaren and Jacob Robertson each scored 24 points for the Clippers (13-4).

Newton South 88, Catholic Memorial 68 — Itai Alinsky (27 points) and Njavan Stewart (19) carried the Lions to the nonleague win.

Pembroke 70, Quincy 67 — Junior forward Jaden Jackson had 15 points to lead the Titans (8-13).

Scituate 69, North Quincy 51 — Senior Jack Poirier’s 21 points led four players in double figures for the Sailors (16-2). Seniors Nate Lopes (11 points) and Tom Connor (10 points), and sophomore Keegan Sullivan (10 points) contributed to the win.

Taunton 70, Attleboro 63 — Sophomore guard Tristan Herry dropped in 26 points for the Tigers (14-5).

Watertown 62, Reading 49 — Senior forward Joe Griffin had 15 points for the Raiders (14-4).

Winchester 60, Wakefield 40 — Sophomore guard Philip Sughrue scored 15 points and senior forward Tommy Degnan had 12 for the Sachems (12-7).

Girls’ basketball

Amesbury 48, Masconomet 42 — Alli Napoli (14 points) scored her 1,000th career point for the No. 16 Indians (15-1).

Bishop Stang 58, Durfee 44 — Freshmen Bridget Markey (22 points) and Sophie Caldwell (15 points) led the Spartans (11-6) to the road win.

Bourne 51, Somerset Berkley 48 — Sophomore Nora Barmashi scored a game-high 24 points for the Canalmen (13-4).

Bridgewater-Raynham 74, Brockton 33 — Shay Bollin (16 points, 10 rebounds, 4 steals), Amber Silva (12 points), and Dana Possick (12 points, 5 rebounds) propelled the No. 7 Trojans (16-1, 7-0 Southeast Conference).

Cambridge 58, Acton-Boxborough 40 — Sophomore point guard Sophie Vital posted a quadruple-double for the Falcons (16-3), recording 18 points, 10 assists, 11 rebounds and 12 steals.

Cape Cod Academy 52, Falmouth Academy 39 — Sophomore MacKenzie Balfore scored 16 points and added 11 rebounds for the Seahawks (9-10).

Central Catholic 47, Billerica 33 — Claudia Porto had nine points and seven rebounds, and Claire Finney had nine points, six rebounds and three assists as the Raiders (17-1) capped off their third straight undefeated season in the Merrimack Valley Conference.

Charlestown 50, East Boston 41 — Senior Alizey Marshall scored 35 points for the Townies (6-13) in the Boston City League win.

Cohasset 45, Hull 31 — Senior forward Molly Greer had 23 points for the Skippers (5-9).

Falmouth 58, Sandwich 41 — Junior point guard Ariana Silva scored 24 points for the Clippers (15-3).

Fenway 63, Latin Academy 57 — Sophomore guard/forward Kayana Armbrister had 27 points and 17 rebounds for the Panthers (10-5) as they clinched first place in the Boston City League South.

Foxborough 51, Sharon 28 — Junior guard Katelyn Mollica scored 16 points for the 13th-ranked Warriors (14-2).

Franklin 76, Oliver Ames 30 — Senior forwards Ali Brigham (22 points) and Megan O'Connell (13 points), along with sophomore forward Olivia Quinn (13 points), powered the No. 1 Panthers (17-0) to the win.

Hingham 49, Silver Lake 39 — Double-doubles from Ryley Blasetti (11 points, 10 rebounds) and Caroline Connelly (10 points, 11 rebounds) helped the No. 19 Harborwomen (15-2, 12-1) clinch the Patriot League title.

Lexington 51, Melrose 37 — Sophomore forward Cate Aggouras scored 20 points for the Minutemen (11-7).

Matignon 62, Medford 32 — Sophomore guard Olivia Fund spearheaded the victory for the Warriors (15-1) with 22 points, while her older sister and senior captain Emma Fund added 11 points.

Mystic Valley 53, Northeast 45 — The Eagles (10-9) clinched a berth in the D4 North tournament behind a 24-point performance from junior Daniela D'Alleva.

Nauset 74, Marthas Vineyard 11 — Junior guard Avery Burns scored a career-high 26 points for the Warriors (13-4).

Needham 47, Newton North 45 — Senior guard Kiara McIntyre had 17 points and 5 assists, and junior forward Caroline Klemm had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Rockets (16-2).

North Reading 48, Ipswich 23 — The Hornets (10-6) clinched their spot in the D2 North tournament after a 20-point performance from senior guard Ali Grasso.

Pentucket 53, Georgetown 22 — Senior guard Angelina Yacubacci scored 15 points for the No. 8 Sachems (19-1).

Reading 45, Watertown 18 — Senior Nakeya Carr scored 16 points and added 10 rebounds for the Rockets (8-9).

Snowden 43, Madison Park 22 — Junior Niromi Forbes (15 points) and junior Karla Lopez (12 points) paced the Cougars (14-5).

Walpole 61, Milton 32 — Senior captain Sydney Scales (26 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists) led the Rebels (12-6).

To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.