Mackenzie Daleba, Cathedral — The senior guard/forward played a crucial role in her team’s 68-65 victory over No. 6 St. Mary’s (18-2) on Monday night. She scored 27 points (10 in the first quarter) and grabbed 16 rebounds for the No. 4 Panthers (14-3).

Shay Bollin, Bridgewater-Raynham — The sophomore averaged 16 points, 11 rebounds, 3 blocks, and 4 steals in wins over Durfee (77-25) and Brockton (74-33) as the No. 3 Trojans (16-1) extended their winning streak to five games.

Top performances from EMass girls’ basketball players in the past week :

Katelyn Mollica, Foxborough — With 24 points in a 67-31 Hockomock League win over Stoughton on Friday, the junior guard topped 1,000 points for her career. The 5-foot-6-inch sharpshooter hit the milestone with a 3-pointer early in the third quarter.

Megan Olbrys, Norwood — The sophomore led the No. 9 Mustangs (16-1) with 18 points, 11 rebounds, and 5 blocks in a 39-21 Tri-Valley League win over Westwood on Friday night.

Sophia Vital, Cambridge — The sophomore point guard posted a quadruple-double Tuesday night, collecting 18 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists, and 12 steals in a 58-40 Dual County League win over Acton-Boxborough.

Seamus McAvoy can be reached at seamus.mcavoy@globe.com.