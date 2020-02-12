Eliana Kane’s goal with 20 seconds remaining gave top-ranked Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover a dramatic 3-2 win over the defending Division 1 state champion Red Rangers at Veterans Memorial Rink in Haverhill.

Wednesday night, then, certainly felt like a changing of the guard.

For quite some time, the Methuen/Tewksbury co-op girls’ hockey program has been the gatekeeper in the MVC/Dual County League.

With their first victory over Methuen/Tewksbury (10-3-4) in 13 meetings, HPNA (16-0-2) also clinched the program’s first league title and remained in a prime position to secure the No. 1 seed for the Division 1 tournament.

The two teams skated to a 2-2 tie on Jan. 11, with Kane netting the equalizer after HPNA had rallied from a 2-0 deficit.

On Wednesday, she was the hero again.

“I was really fired up,” Kane said. “Obviously the game was on the line, and the league title was there.”

HPNA took a two-goal lead in the first period with goals 35 seconds apart from sophomores Emma Skafas and Alyssa Mazzocchi.

Methuen/Tewksbury charged back in the third, capitalizing on a a trio of HPNA penalties. Madi Sjostedt put the Red Rangers on the board at 9:54 with a power-play goal from the point. Jessica Driscoll knotted things up at 11:07 with another power-play marker.

Jenny Hubbard made 19 saves for HPNA. Kaia Hollingsworth pushed away 17 shots on the other side.

“It’s always such a big game. They’re always so in our heads,” Kane said of the matchup against their league rival.

“But today we got right to business . . . I think this was a really deep team win. We were up then we had to come back, I think that showed us we can stick with anyone.”

Braintree 10, Weymouth 0 — Senior captain Delia Lee collected her 100th career point, part of a one-goal, one-assist performance for the Wamps (14-2-1).

Brooks 4, Holderness 1 — Brooke Rogers recorded a goal and an assist to lift the Bishops (12-5-1) over the Bulls.

Whitman-Hanson/Silver Lake 5, Hanover/Cohasset 4 — Alyssa Murphy (3 goals, 2 assists) and Abbey Powers (2 goals, 2 assists) led the Panthers (9-8).

Girls’ basketball

BB&N 60, St. George’s 43 — Sharon Pongnon poured in 29 points and Sam Bernstein added 15 points as the Knights (11-5) cruised past the Dragons.

Everett 68, Arlington Catholic 58 — The Crimson Tide (16-2) remained unbeaten at home behind 21 points from junior Maya Kirnon.

Mt. Alvernia 35, Boston United 31 — Senior captain Hannah Madeya scored of nine of her 16 points in the fourth quarter to lift the Mustangs (6-9) to the win. Fellow senior captain Rachel Getahun, sidelined all season with an injury, made her season debut and drained a free throw with 1.6 seconds left to put the game out of reach and secure the victory.

Pingree 79, Beaver Country Day 61 — Senior Madison Mandalinci scored 32 points as the Highlanders (11-6) dealt the Mariners their second loss of the season.

Saugus 54, Medford 43 — Senior Molly Granara (10 points, 12 rebounds) helped the Sachems (14-4) earn the nonleague win.

South Shore Voc-Tech 52, Cape Cod Tech 25 — The Vikings (16-4,9-0) captured their first Mayflower Conference Vocational Small title behind a game-high 23 points from senior Maddie Dixon.

Tri-County 45, Bristol-Plymouth 44 — Freshman Amy Freitas converted a free throw with two seconds left to help the Cougars (11-6) pull out the Mayflower win.

Boys’ basketball

Austin Prep 73, Cathedral 63 — Junior Lence Altenor had 26 points and 16 rebounds and classmates Mike Gizzi (19 points) and Adrian Quezada (14 points) chipped in offensively as well for the Cougars (15-3) in the Catholic Central win.

Belmont Hill 79, Tabor 52 — Junior guard Max Hall scored 22 points for Belmont Hill (5-15).

Bishop Connolly 89, Sacred Heart 42 — Seniors John Rego and Wes Brown each scored 19 points for the host Cougars (15-3).

Burke 84, Lowell Catholic 79 — Junior guard Isaiah Taylor had 29 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists for the Crusaders (12-5) in the nonleague loss.

Cardinal Spellman 64, Archbishop Williams 62 — The Cardinals (9-7) escaped the Bishops in overtime behind senior Craig Faria (17 points, 13 rebounds), who made the go-ahead free throws to secure the win. The Bishops’ last second three-point attempt missed at the buzzer.

Dover-Sherborn 56, Millbury 48 — Jacob Brown and Luke Rinaldi each scored 16 points as the Raiders (7-12) claimed a win away from home.

Lynn Classical 65, Malden 62 — Seniors Brandon Summers and Tony Palavra each scored 15 points for the host Rams (11-8).

Mystic Valley 77, Northeast 54 — The Eagles (11-7) had five players tally double figures, led by senior guard Alfie Tsang (23 points, 10 rebounds).

New Mission 87, Barnstable 70 — Juan Salas scored 28 points for the Titans (13-5) in the nonleague victory.

Nobles 65, Groton 40 — Freshman guard Reid Ducharme netted a game-high 22 points to lead the visiting Bulldogs (9-11) to the ISL victory.

Revere 51, KIPP Academy 46 — Junior Cris Lithgow scored 18 points as the Patriots (9-9) extended their winning streak to four.

Rockland 55, Norwell 52 — Senior Pierre Comeau hit a 3-pointer with four seconds remaining as the Bulldogs (16-1) won their 13th straight game.

Sandwich 64, Marthas Vineyard 62 — Chris Conin led all scorers with 31 points, and J.P. Downes and Colby Leighton added 10 apiece for the Knights.

Scituate 70, Southeastern 36 — Seniors Nate Lopes (19 points), Jack Poirier (14 points), and Elijah Gantt (12 points) helped the Sailors (17-2) cruise past the Hawks.

Shawsheen 65, Lynn Tech 51 — Senior Santino Garofalo (19 points, 13 rebounds) and junior James Genetti (18 points) paced the Rams (12-6).

South Shore Voc-Tech 63, Cape Cod Tech 29 — Kyle Schlieff scored a game-high 22 points as the Vikings (12-5, 8-1 Mayflower) earned at least a share Mayflower Small Vocational title.

St. Sebastian’s 80, St. Mark’s 76 — Freshman guard Trevor Mullin scored 24 points and junior guard Lyndel Erold had 23 for the Arrows (11-9).

Whitman-Hanson 81, Duxbury 41 — Senior captain Ben Rice poured in a game-high 19 points to lead the Panthers (17-2, 12-1 PL) to at least a share of their fourth Patriot League Keenan Division title in the last five years. ‘‘The kids are the ones putting in the time during the summer with the workouts they do,’’ said W-H head coach Bob Rodgers. ‘‘It’s a tribute to the culture of the program.’’

Worcester Academy 65, Phillips Exeter 63 — The Hilltoppers (14-8) erased a 10-point deficit in the final minute and pulled out the win on a layup from sophomore DaSonte Bowen with six seconds left.

Boys’ hockey

Boston Latin 7, Haverhill 1 — Senior captain Sam Hutchinson netted his 100th career point for the Wolfpack (11-4-3) in the MVC/Dual County League win at Murphy Memorial Rink.

Braintree 3, Weymouth 0 — Sophomore forward Tim McLaughlin had a goal and an assist for the Wamps (11-4-2).

Cardinal Spellman 1, Abington 1 — Anthony Nardelli scored 32 seconds into the third period to pull Spellman (3-13-1) even after Colin McDonald scored for the Green Wave (9-5-3) with 3:53 left in the second period at Zapustas Rink in Randolph.

Essex Tech 1, Rockport/M-E 0 — Sophomore David Egan netted his 19th goal of the season just 1:35 into the final period for the Hawks (9-3-5).

Everett 7, Minuteman 4 — Junior Max Brown registered a hat-trick and 2 assists and freshman David Faia scored a goal and added 4 assists to lift the Crimson (12-4-1) over the Mustangs.

Framingham 3, Hingham 1 — After Hingham defeated the Flyers in the 2001 D1 state tournament, then-coaches Garrett Reagan and Paul Spear decided the programs should play annually. Now the athletic director at Framingham, Spear guided the Flyers to a 2-1 win in 2001-02 -- the program’s last win in the series until Wednesday night at Pilgrim Arena. Robbie Lopez scored the winner for the ninth-ranked Flyers (13-4-2) on the power play at 2:41 of the third to topple the No. 7 Harbormen (10-6-3). ‘‘We have this analogy that the train’s moving, Framingham coach Will Ortiz said. We had to get this train back on track. Everyone in the state knows this is a tough barn to play in and get two points. Ryan Shimmelman scored 0:40 into regulation for the Flyers, while Will Trischitta added the dagger at 13:10 of the third. Aidan Brazel scored the lone goal for Hingham at 12:20 of the first on the man advantage.

Masconomet 3, Westford 1 — Senior goaltender Tucker Hanson recorded 28 saves for the Chieftains (15-2-1).

Milton 3, Walpole 1 — Jimmy Fallon netted a pair of goals and captain Finn Doherty added an empty-netter as the visiting Wildcats (7-8-3, 6-5-2 BSC Herget) locked up second place in the Bay State Herget.

Taunton 5, Middleborough 1 — Connor McGrath netted a pair of goals and Brady Nichols added three assists for the host Tigers (7-8-3).

Watertown 3, Newton South 1 — Senior goalie Kevin Greene made 45 saves and sophomore Mason Andrade scored the winner with 7 minutes remaining as the Raiders (11-5-2) defeated the Lions. Aidan Campbell and Nick Dipace each contributed a goal and an assist for the Raiders.