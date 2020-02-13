Burke (12-6) will meet two-time defending BCL champion TechBoston (11-6) next Wednesday (1:45 p.m.) at Madison Park in the city semifinals.

Facing a Snowden team that was undefeated against BCL West competition, the Bulldogs used a dominant second quarter to open a huge lead, then held on for an 83-67 victory in a BCL quarterfinal at McCormack Middle School.

The Burke boys’ basketball team started the Boston City League tournament with a bang Thursday night.

“I really don’t quite know who my team is,” Burke coach Sean Ryan said. “And I tell them we could lose in the first round [of the D3 South state tournament] or win a state title.”

Advertisement

“We don’t play complete games and today was a microcosm of that.”

Snowden (17-4), which already has set a program record for wins, opened with a 14-2 run. But the Bulldogs went to a fullcourt press that forced 19 first-half turnovers and allowed them to outscore the Cougars 57-10 leading into halftime.

Junior point guard Josh Roseboro (13 points, 7 assists, 6 steals) and sophomore wing Ethan Daleba (20 points, 5 assists, 4 steals) led the way, with Daleba and Juwan Dawes (15 points) throwing down a slew of dunks.

The Cougars mounted a charge in the fourth quarter, cutting the deficit to 79-68 at one point, but there was not enough time to close the gap.

“[Daleba] has had plays throughout every game that wow you,” Ryan said. “But I keep telling him it doesn’t matter what your potential is, you have to work every day, and he’s finding that consistency.”

After transferring from City on a Hill Charter, Daleba is finding a groove against BCL competition. Now the 6-foot-4 prospect will look to add to the family name in the city, joining his sister, Mackenzie Daleba, who is a senior star at Cathedral.

Advertisement

“I came here to try to win something with Sean Ryan and we’re just going to get better step by step,” Daleba said.

“It’s always good to play in front of friends and family in the city crowd. When I dunk they always show love for me. There’s going to be a lot of people [at Madison Park], so I’m ready for the challenge.”

Attleboro 62, Franklin 56 — Senior center Qualeem Charles scored 27 en route to his 1,000th career point for the Bombardiers (14-5). Charles also grabbed 10 rebounds.

Billerica 62, Tewksbury 56 — Senior Ryan Murphy scored 33 points and added 13 rebounds for the Indians (11-7).

Bishop Connolly 62, Case 49 — Junior guard Matt Myron had 30 points for the Cougars (16-3).

Cristo Rey 70, Matignon 35 — Junior Ray Bosquet (18 points, 10 rebounds) recorded a double-double for the Knights (9-4).

East Boston 69, Boston United 59 — In the final game of his senior season, forward Anthony Cali scored 12 points for the Jets (8-10). Junior guard Nick Festa and sophomore guard Roni Andujar Jr. contributed 17 and 14 points, respectively.

Gloucester 66, Salem 57 — Marcus Montagnino had 21 points and Byron Thomas added 14 for the Fishermen (11-7).

Hamilton-Wenham 49, Georgetown 39 — Sophomore Markus Nordin tallied 17 points to help the Generals (14-5) defeat the Royals.

Lynn Classical 77, Danvers 71 — Jeff Barbosa (17 points), Jeff Hill (16 points) and Brandon Summers (14 points) propelled the Rams (12-8) past the Falcons.

Advertisement

Manchester Essex 71, Rockport 38 — Senior guard Kellen Furse scored a game-high 39 points for the Hornets (14-5).

Marshfield 75, Duxbury 49 — Senior captain Mike Walsh scored a game-high 24 points for the Rams (13-5).

Needham 64, Xaverian 57 — Senior Will Dorian and sophomore John Hood each scored 16 points for the No. 19 Rockets (15-3).

North Quincy 63, Pembroke 52 — Senior guard Aaron Huang scored 16 points and grabbed 6 boards, and senior center Colby St. Marie dropped in 14 points with 10 rebounds to secure the victory for the Red Raiders (12-6).

North Reading 76, Triton 60 — Sophomore guard Cody Cannalonga scored a career-high 34 points for the Hornets (11-8, who have won seven of their last eight.

Peabody 50, Saugus 37 — Senior Tyler Joyce scored 19 points to lead the Tanners (11-9) past the Sachems.

Plymouth North 64, Hingham 51 — Senior JayQuan Leonard (21 points, 7 assists) and junior Cam Shaughnessy (18 points, 11 rebounds) helped the Eagles (9-8) topple the Harbormen.

Scituate 58, Hanover 38 — Senior Jack Poirier (16 points) and sophomore Keegan Sullivan (13 points) led the Sailors (18-2) past the Indians.

South Shore Voc-Tech 69, Bristol Aggie 28 — Jerome Overstreet led the way with 15 points as the Vikings (13-5) defeated the Chieftains to clinch the Mayflower Athletic Conference championship. Kyle Stec and Kyle Schlieff each added 12 points for the Vikings.

Winchester 53, Lexington 43 — Senior Henry Wilhoite banked in a 3-pointer in his first-ever varsity game on Senior Night for the Sachems (13-7).

Advertisement

Girls’ basketball

Bridgewater-Raynham 65, Dartmouth 35 — Sophomore Shay Bollin scored a career-high 32 points and added 10 rebounds for the No. 3 Trojans (17-1).

Concord-Carlisle 71, Boston Latin 57 — Kori Barach led the Patriots (12-5) with 33 points.

Danvers 35, Lynn Classical 27 — Senior co-captain Cheyenne Nessinger had 16 points, 17 rebounds, and 8 blocks for the Falcons (10-8), who clinched a spot in the MIAA D2 North tournament.

Falmouth 49, Barnstable 37 — Junior Ariana Silvia scored 19 points for the Clippers (16-3), including making 9 of 10 free throws in the fourth quarter to put the game away.

Foxborough 59, Walpole 52 — Sydney Scales scored her 1,000th career point for the Rebels on a fast break layup, but the Warriors (16-2) took the road win over the Rebels.

Franklin 64, Attleboro 26 — Senior forward Ali Brigham scored 28 points for the No. 1-ranked Panthers (18-0).

Greater New Bedford 38, Wareham 32 — Senior Tianna Bulgar recorded 17 points and 30 rebounds as the Bears (2-17) defeated the Vikings.

Hanover 37, Scituate 29 — Junior Emily Flynn (11 points) and sophomore McKalah Gaine (10 points, 10 rebounds) helped the Indians (10-9) clinch a spot in the MIAA tournament.

Hingham 57, Plymouth North 46 — Grace Bennis (18 points, 6 assists) scored her 1,000th career point as the Harborwomen (16-2) raced past the Eagles. Ryley Blasetti also contributed with 17 points and 7 assists for Hingham.

Advertisement

Lowell Catholic 38, Saint Joseph Prep 26 — Junior Antonia Mukiibi scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Crusaders (7-9) topped the Phoenix.

Madison Park 52, Malden 32 — Junior Tanaysha Coleman (27 points, 16 rebounds, 8 assists, 3 blocks) sparked the Cardinals (5-15) to a win over the Golden Tornadoes.

Marshfield 41, Duxbury 39 — Senior Emma Gagne nailed a crucial 3-pointer to put the Rams (7-12) up by four with two minutes remaining, and they held on for the win against the Green Dragons. Freshman Taylor Brilliant scored 16 of her 18 points in the second half for the Rams.

Matignon 62, Cristo Rey 24 — Junior forward Olivia O'Brien led the way for the Warriors (16-1) with 15 points, and sisters Olivia and Emma Found added 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Nantucket 59, Rising Tide Charter 25 — Senior Malika Phillip scored a game-high 21 points as the Whalers (9-8) cruised past the Herons.

New Mission 55, Snowden 38 — Jasharee Greene scored 20 points while Rayla Gonzalez added 15 points to propel the Titans (14-3) past the Cougars.

Newton North 59, BC High 48 — The Tigers (14-4) bounced back from a loss to Needham on Tuesday, getting a career-high 18 points from Duncan Bubar. Khalil Lofton chipped in 13 points against the fourth-ranked Eagles (13-4), who could see Newton North next Monday in the finals of the Comcast Board 27 Classic. ‘‘This was another game where we were missing guys and that’s been the case all year long for our team,’’ said North coach Paul Connolly, whose Tigers were without injured starting center Andrew Landry. ‘‘We've done it by committee. That win was big for our confidence in a tournament-type game against a team that we may see one or two more times down the line.

Notre Dame (Hingham) 54, Milton 28 — Ava Orlando scored 14 points and Kristin Barrett tallied 13 points as the Cougars (13-5) cruised past the the Wildcats.

Quincy 63, Plymouth South 42 — Senior captains Allison McMorrow and Grace Hobin each scored 17 points for the Presidents (12-7).

Reading 34, Arlington 33 — Sophomore Jackie Malley scored 18 points as the Rockets (9-9) hung on to defeat the Spy Ponders, who hit a last-second 3-pointer to trim the deficit to one.

Saugus 55, Peabody 35 — Senior forward Molly Granara had 14 points and 13 rebounds for the Sachems (15-4).

South Shore Voc-Tech 48, Bristol Aggie 8 — Maddie Dixon scored a game-high 15 points as the Vikings (16-4) defeated the Chieftains.

St. Mary’s 70, Bishop Fenwick 39 — Yirsy Queliz (16 points), Maiya Bergdorf (15) and Gabby Torres (15) paced the offense for the No. 6 Spartans (19-2).

Ursuline 45, Dover-Sherborn 38 — Junior Meghan Hobbs scored 26 points as the Bears (10-9) rallied from a seven-point fourth-quarter deficit to clinch a spot in the MIAA tournament.

Westwood 57, Dedham 39 — Sophomore Katie Kissell scored a career-high 18 points for the Wolverines (11-6).

Whitman-Hanson 61, Silver Lake 53 — Senior Olivia Martin scored 17 points to lead the Panthers (13-5) past the Lakers.

Woburn 52, Belmont 42 — The No. 10 Tanners (17-1) wrapped up an undefeated Middlesex League season with the win.

Girls’ hockey

Masconomet 2, Marblehead 0 — Senior Sierra Harris and freshman Kiara Farrar each netted a goal for the Chieftains (10-4-3).

Sandwich 3, Falmouth 0 — Paige Hawkins netted a hat trick as the Blue Knights (15-5) shut out the Clippers at home.

St. Peter-Marian 3, Bishop Stang 1 — Emily Hamann recorded a goal and an assist to help the Guardians (11-6-2) hold off the Spartans.

To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.