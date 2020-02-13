Kevin Flynn, Upper Cape — The senior captain became the Rams’ career scoring leader when he registered an assist Sunday against Old Rochester/Fairhaven, giving him 146 career points.

Sean Ennis, Norwell — The junior goalie capped an unbeaten season in the South Shore League, going 19-0-1 over the last two seasons with a 1.18 goals-against average and five shutouts.

Top performances from EMass boys’ hockey players in the past week :

Alex Georgantas, Dedham — The Marauders senior had four goals and two assists against Norton, then added two goals and an assist against Latin Academy, both victories.

Tommy Hamblet, Hopkinton — Hamblet joined teammate and fellow senior Sean Walsh in the 100-point club with a hat trick and two assists in Monday’s 8-5 win against Oliver Ames.

Reid Malatesta, Arlington — In Sunday’s Catherine Malatesta Memorial Game played in honor of his sister, Malatesta scored the first goal to lead the Spy Ponders past Hingham, 3-0.

Jonathan Pacheco, Somerset Berkley — Pacheco scored five goals last Saturday to lead the Raiders past Wareham/Carver, 7-6, which was coach Kevin Snyder’s 200th career victory.

