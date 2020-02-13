Chalmers then went to compete in the long jump, hitting 21 feet, 10 inches on his first attempt. On the approach of his second try, Chalmers felt a sudden pain in his left knee.

“I was surprised I set the meet record,” said Chalmers. “I’m really happy. I had great competition in the race. I could feel my opponents on me the entire time.”

The MIAA Division 2 Indoor Track & Field Championship started perfectly for Wellesley senior Derek Chalmers. In his first event, the 300-meter dash, Chalmers set a meet record while winning in 34.60 seconds.

“My left knee popped out of the socket and back in,” Chalmers said. “It feels OK now, but when it happened it felt like a nail going through it.”

Chalmers decided to forgo the rest of his long jump attempts — still finishing second — to give him time to anchor the 4x200 meter relay. On the last lap of the relay there was a rough handoff and Chalmers’ knee felt heavy, but then the adrenaline kicked in. He used the momentum of the first curve to take the lead and hold it to give the Raiders the win (1:31.85) and an essential 10 points to help them secure the team title with 74 points.

“He’s just a tough kid,” Wellesley coach Larry Corda said.

The Wellesley girls’ 4x200 meter relay also was crucial to capturing a team championship. With the Raiders holding a five-point lead, the team of sophomore Chantal Coelho, junior Mary Daniel, senior Isabella Turco and senior Abby Comella won in 1:44.96 to help Wellesley to its winning total of 62 points.

“We really wanted to focus on the third to fourth handoff because we felt like we could improve on that,” Turco said. “We knew if we did that right we can shave off a second. It was awesome to see the practice come through.”

It was the fourth consecutive Division 2 championship for the Wellesley girls, while the Raiders boys made it back-to-back wins.

“I say it every year, but the girls really work so hard,” Wellesley girls’ coach John Griffith said. “They motivate other girls to come out for the team. It is a nice track community and family we have.”

Beverly senior India Ingemi always has been a long distance sprinter, but this season her coach, Dave Jellerson, believed Ingemi running the 55-meter dash would enhance her speed. In the dash, Ingemi overcame a bad start to finish in 7.363 seconds, a winning margin of 0.005.

“It was so close,” Ingemi said. “I didn’t have the best start, so I shocked myself with the time. It was a really good race.”

The dash training reaped more rewards when Ingemi (39.44) placed first in the 300-meter dash, as well.

Another notable performance came from the Concord Carlisle distance team, which swept the girls’ mile led by junior Emma Kerimo (5:07.16).

Junior Nora Johnson followed right on the heels of Kermio, placing second with a time of 5:07.20, with junior Katharine Stevens coming in third (5:18.00).

Several meet records were broken, including Woburn senior Brooklyn Manna (18-6) and Chelsea senior Stephanie Simon (18-10¼) each topping the old mark in the long jump. Central Catholic junior Katharine Duren also tied the meet record in the 55-meter hurdles (8.20).

John Hand can be reached at john.hand@globe.com.