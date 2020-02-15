“I didn’t feel it, so I was like, ‘I got this. I can go for it,’ ” Malcolm said.

But after clocking her preliminary heat in the 55 meters at 7.33 seconds Saturday, the Nauset Regional junior felt she could push it in the final heat of the MIAA Division 4 track championships at Reggie Lewis Center.

Monique Malcolm was having an issue with her right hamstring all week.

In the finals, Malcolm ran a 7.23, the fourth-fastest time in the state this season. It was her second consecutive win in the event.

She then went on to defend her other title in 300 with a victory in 40.75 seconds.

Those 10 points gave the Nauset girls’ track team a huge boost, as the Warriors entered the the final event of the day, the 4x400 relay, trailing Melrose by 2.

Nauset started the race in the lead pack, as senior Rebecca Pranga, junior Sophie Christopher, and junior Isabelle Nobili stayed in front with Malcolm running the anchor leg for a second-place finish (4:08.32) behind Amherst-Pelham (4:07.99).

Those 8 points allowed Nauset to edge Melrose, 51-49, for the program’s first Division 4 title.

“I just told the girls do the best you can,” said Nauset coach Moira Nobili. “It will turn out however it turns out. Just do your job. Don’t drop the baton and we will get somewhere.”

On the boys’ side, Weston rode first-place finishes from Peter Diebold (600; 1:21.98), Nicolaus Dahl (shot put; 50 feet 5½ inches), and the 4x400 relay team (3:29.47) to repeat as state champion, nosing Northampton, 46-42.

It was a busy morning for North Reading senior Billy Lord, who was running both the 55-meter hurdles and 55-meter dash, back-to-back events

The start to Lord’s unique double began with the hurdles, his primary event.

North Reading senior William Lord had a busy day, setting a state record in the prelims of the 55-meter hurdles (7.55 seconds), then winning the finals in 7.60 seconds and wrapping up with a runner-up in the 55-meter dash (6.54 seconds) at the MIAA Division 4 track & field championship at the Reggie Lewis Center. JOHN HAND

In the prelims, Lord tied a meet record (7.55). In the final, Lord earned gold for the second consecutive year (7.60).

With literally no time to rest, he went right back to starting blocks to get ready for the dash.

Lord battled Canton senior Junior Sainvil, who outleaned Lord at the finish to win the race in 6.50, a winning margin of 0.04 seconds.

“My legs were almost not working at all,” Lord said. “I’m proud of myself. I know my coaches are proud. I love my team. I did it for them.”

North Reading coach Ryan Spinney said the Hornets needed Lord to do the double so the team could stay in contention for the overall title. North Reading wound up fifth.

“Those were the logical events for him . . . When you have natural speed like that, it is impressive to see,” Spinney said. “You can’t not put him in that [situation]. The turnaround is very tight, but you got to do what you got to do.”

BOYS

MIAA Division 4 Championship

at Reggie Lewis Center

55m — 1. Jonathan Chery, Canton, 0:06.5; 2. William Lord, North Reading, 0:06.54; 3. Solomon King, Norwood, 0:06.61; 4. Najique Henry, Swampscott, 0:06.65; 5. Grayson Budny, North Reading, 0:06.7.

55m hurdles — 1. William Lord, North Reading, 0:07.6; 2. Nick Woolsey, North Middlesex, 0:07.77; 3. Paul Wisnakas, Norton, 0:07.85; 4. Carter Nevulis, Plymouth South, 0:07.91; 5. Miguel Garcia, Dighton-Rehoboth, 0:08.09.

300m — 1. Solomon King, Norwood, 0:36.16; 2. Jonathan Chery, Canton, 0:36.56; 3. Najique Henry, Swampscott, 0:36.75; 4. Zach Goldstein, Canton, 0:36.79; 5. Peter Diebold, Weston, 0:37.04.

600m — 1. Peter Diebold, Weston, 1:21.98; 2. Bradley Diaz, Wakefield, 1:23.71; 3. Jack O'Hara, Melrose, 1:24.82; 4. Faraaz Bukhari, Bedford, 1:24.85; 5. Connor Lehman, Weston, 1:25.38.

1000m — 1. Benjamin Howe, Northampton, 2:35.42; 2. Sean Riley, Wilmington, 2:36.45; 3. Aidan Gilmore, Grafton, 2:36.98; 4. Trevor Zupan, Wakefield, 2:37.08; 5. TJ Carleo, Newburyport, 2:39.32.

Mile — 1. Simon LaClair, Northampton, 4:24.75; 2. Joseph Thumann, Whitinsville Christian, 4:25.69; 3. Ryan Proulx, Foxborough, 4:25.79; 4. Gregory Adamek, Wilmington, 4:26.07; 5. Chris Pacino, Hanover, 4:36.34.

2-mile — 1. John Lucey, Newburyport, 9:38.23; 2. Tobias L'Esperance, Northampton, 9:39.61; 3. Dreese Fadil, Newburyport, 9:39.76; 4. James Johnson, Burlington, 9:47.08; 5. Charles DeMayo, Melrose, 9:55.23.

High jump — 1. John McNeil, Medfield, 6 feet 9 inches; 2. Kenan Wilson, Burlington, 6-4; 3. Chris Johns, Longmeadow, 6-2; 4. William Lord, North Reading, 6-2; 5. Stefan Berlind, Newburyport, 6-2.

Long jump — 1. Zachary Clasby, Dedham, 21 feet 6.25 inches; 2. Deyontai Dennis, Canton, 20-10.5; 3. Matthew McMillian, Bedford, 20-9; 4. Paul Wisnakas, Norton, 20-8.25; 5. Carter Nevulis, Plymouth South, 20-7.5.

Shot put — 1. Nicolaus Dahl, Weston, 50 feet 5.5 inches; 2. Nick Zeoli, Plymouth South, 49-9; 3. Chantz McLean, Ludlow, 49-5.5; 4. DJ Gagnon, Dracut, 48-10.75; 5. Anton Vasquez, Swampscott, 48-9.

4 x 200 — 1. Triton, 1:32.29; 2. Canton, 1:32.57; 3. Dighton-Rehoboth, 1:33.81; 4. Old Rochester, 1:34.83; 5. Wakefield, 1:35.24.

4 x 400 — 1. Weston, 3:28.47; 2. Norwood, 3:33.66; 3. Triton, 3:34.21; 4. Wakefield, 3:34.37; 5. Old Rochester, 3:37.05.

4 x 800 — 1. Northampton, 8:22.62; 2. Quabbin, 8:34.33; 3. Wilmington, 8:37.13; 4. Weston, 8:37.2; 5. Wakefield, 8:37.54.

Team results — 1. Weston, 46; 2. Northampton, 42; 3. Canton, 39; 4. Wakefield, 32; 5. North Reading, 28; 6. Wilmington, 27; 7. Newburyport, 26; 7. Plymouth South, 26; 9. Norwood, 24; 10. Triton, 21.

GIRLS

MIAA Division 4 Championship

at Reggie Lewis Center

55m — 1. Monique Malcolm, Nauset, 0:07.23; 2. Ana Bertarelli, Notre Dame (Hingham), 0:07.37; 3. Katelyn Gorgenyi, North Reading, 0:07.56; 4. Kaitlyn Doherty, Wilmington, 0:07.57; 5. Nora Daly, Melrose, 0:07.61.

55m hurdles — 1. Ella Grey, Plymouth South, 0:08.45; 2. Katelyn Gorgenyi, North Reading, 0:08.49; 3. Dawnesha Dwyer-Young, Westwood, 0:08.55; 4. Kristina Constantine, Nauset, 0:08.56; 5. Madi Krohto, Pentucket, 0:08.74.

300m — 1. Monique Malcolm, Nauset, 0:40.75; 2. Ana Bertarelli, Notre Dame (Hingham), 0:41.55; 3. Olivia Ritchie, Triton, 0:42.2; 4. Mia Luisi, Holliston, 0:42.23; 5. Grace Hanafin, Burlington, 0:42.37.

600m — 1. Isabela Shepard, Amherst-Pelham, 1:38.7; 2. Olivia Tomlin, Medfield, 1:38.84; 3. Gwen Freeley, Holliston, 1:41.25; 4. Andrea St. Jean, Grafton, 1:41.36; 5. Emilia Tutun, Weston, 1:41.96.

1000m — 1. Isabella Pietrasiewicz, Norton, 2:59.34; 2. Izzy Nobili, Nauset, 3:00.95; 3. Anna Mackey, Melrose, 3:01.21; 4. Phoebe Rubio, Pentucket, 3:03.66; 5. Caitlin Swanson, Middleborough, 3:05.89.

Mile — 1. Lucy Gagnon, Newburyport, 5:07.84; 2. Carmel Fitzgibbon, Weston, 5:12.57; 3. Mary Yount, Northampton, 5:23.9; 4. Alex Cotugno, Melrose, 5:31.95; 5. Shea Podbelski, Norton, 5:32.55.

2-mile — 1. Carmel Fitzgibbon, Weston, 11:21.15; 2. Katie Duffy, Melrose, 11:25.74; 3. Lindsay MacLellan, North Reading, 11:27.41; 4. Abigale Farrell, Nauset, 11:30.05; 5. Sydney Adams, Groton-Dunstable, 11:33.45.

High jump — 1. Rudecia Bernard, Dedham, 5 feet 6 inches; 2. Madi Krohto, Pentucket, 5-6; 3. Olivia Fetherston, Wakefield, 5-4; 4. Emily Rubio, Pentucket, 5-4; 5. Charlotte Andrews, Swampscott, 5-2.

Long jump — 1. Ana Bertarelli, Notre Dame (Hingham), 17 feet 8.5 inches; 2. Emily Rubio, Pentucket, 17-2; 3. Katelyn Gorgenyi, North Reading, 17-1; 4. Kiva Quest, Randolph, 17-0.75; 5. Heather Kurland, Norton, 16-10.25.

Shot put — 1. Abigail Chorches, Falmouth, 40 feet 9.75 inches; 2. Martina Nkwantah, North Middlesex, 37-9; 3. Bella Bergloff, Holliston, 37-4.25; 4. Alexa Papazoglou, Swampscott, 37-3; 5. Ciara Espaillat, Swampscott, 34-2.75.

4 x 200 — 1. Pentucket, 1:46.18; 2. Melrose, 1:48.22; 3. Triton, 1:48.36; 4. Burlington, 1:48.37; 5. Nauset, 1:49.95.

4 x 400 — 1. Amherst-Pelham, 4:07.99; 2. Nauset, 4:08.32; 3. Medfield, 4:12.38; 4. Norton, 4:12.58; 5. Melrose, 4:16.36.

4 x 800 — 1. Melrose, 10:11.64; 2. Northampton, 10:13.08; 3. Medfield, 10:14.56; 4. Wilmington, 10:18.47; 5. Wakefield, 10:18.57.

Team results — 1. Nauset, 51; 2. Melrose, 49; 3. Pentucket, 40; 4. Norton, 32; 5. Weston, 29; 6. Notre Dame (Hingham), 28; 7. North Reading, 26; 8. Holliston, 24; 8. Amherst-Pelham, 24; 10. Medfield, 20.

John Hand can be reached at john.hand@globe.com.