Manchester Essex senior Mia Cromwell has broken, and re-set the school record three times in the 1,000 meters the past two seasons, most recently twice in a two-week period.

Breaking a school record is a notable achievement. But twice? That’s not an accomplishment many can say they have fulfulled. Three times? Now that is something to brag about.

Cromwell clocked a 3:02.09 finish at the Northeast Invitational on Jan. 11, placing fourth. Two weeks later, she trimmed off a second at the Coaches Invitational, placing first with a time of 3:00.84.

“[Norton’s Isabella Pietrasiewicz] contested me within the last 150 meters or so, so that really helped me push to try and pass her and break that record even harder,” said Cromwell, who will be at the starting line Sunday afternoon for the MIAA Division 5 Indoor Track & Field Championships at the Reggie Lewis Center.

That is her competitive nature.

“In between races, a big thing is competition,” she said. “It’s oftentimes hard to run by yourself and get great times when you are not among a bunch of other runners that are running that pace.”

When the middle school and high school programs used to practice together, Manchester Essex co-head coach Mark Dawson recalled a young Cromwell, and her fierce determination to run with the high school students.

“It wasn’t until the end of the season when the middle school program was done that we would let her come and train with the high schoolers, and she could keep up with most of them,” he said.

“That was actually my first memory of Mia, having to tell this really good talent, ‘Let’s just be patient, let’s just wait and we’ll see how things turn out.’”

Cromwell first broke the school mark in the 1,000 a year ago, surpassing Olivia Lantz (3:04), who went on to run distances at Dartmouth before graduating last year.

Unlike Lantz, however, Cromwell is unsure if she will run in college. She already has committed to Colby, where she will play soccer.

“I’m hoping that she picks up track,” said Manchester Essex co-head coach Nelson Desilvestre.

“I know for a fact that she would be the best middle-distance runner that Colby has as a freshman, with I would think a strong possibility of being maybe a Division 3 national champion if she continues on the path that she’s going.”

Away from the track, Cromwell is one of the editors in chief of the school newspaper — The Independent — and a member of the Green Team, an environmental sustainability program offered by the school. She is a member of the National Honor Society.

It is that same competitive nature that is pushing Cromwell to an even higher standard for the remainder of the final season.

“This season it’s kind of, continue to break the record and break three minutes is really my goal,” she said. “I came really close last week, so I’m hoping to get there at some point this season.”

Jordan Baron can be reached at jordan.baron@globe.com.