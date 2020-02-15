Four times Michaela Martin hit the water on Saturday night at the MIAA Division 1 girls’ state swimming and diving championships at Boston University, and four times she climbed out of the pool and marched to the first-place spot on the podium.
When the Westford Academy junior hit the water one last time at the end of the meet it was with the entire Grey Ghost squad as it celebrated a fifth straight state title in dominating fashion, scoring 456 points to leave Concord-Carlisle a distant second at 205.
“We came off the momentum from Sectionals so everyone was really excited for States to drop more time,” said Martin, who won two individual events and was part of two winning relays. “It really meant a lot to us to win today because we had to continue our legacy that even some of our older siblings were part of, and now we get to be a part of it.”
Martin won the 100 butterfly in 56.5 seconds, the 100 backstroke in 57.84 seconds, and was part of the winning 200 medley relay team with junior Halle Moore, senior Emily Blatt and senior Ella Krikorian in 1:47.23, and was part of the winning 400 freestyle relay with Moore, junior Madison Leong and sophomore Kate Edison in 3:34.20.
Advertisement
Westford also won the diving behind sophomore Elizabeth Durgin’s 488.55 points, and won the 200 freestyle relay with Edison, Blatt, junior Julia Tracanna and Krikorian swimming 1:38.90.
“We had so many solid swims,” said Westford coach Caitlin Klick-McHugh. “We had the double-winner in Michaela. I can’t remember the last time that’s happened in program history. That really fired everyone up.”
There were two other double-winners with Bridgewater-Raynham junior Megan Kramer winning the 100 freestyle in 51.39 seconds and the 200 individual medley in 2:02.16, and Silver Lake senior Alexa Connors repeating as a double state champion in the 200 freestyle in 1:50.74 and the 500 freestyle in 4:53.64.
Advertisement
“It definitely gives me motivation to try to go harder in college, and potentially try to make Olympic Trials senior year,” said the University of Richmond-bound Connors. “At college, I will be swimming mid-distance and distance, which includes those events, so it will be nice to text my coach those results and show where I’m headed for the future.”