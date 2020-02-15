Four times Michaela Martin hit the water on Saturday night at the MIAA Division 1 girls’ state swimming and diving championships at Boston University, and four times she climbed out of the pool and marched to the first-place spot on the podium.

When the Westford Academy junior hit the water one last time at the end of the meet it was with the entire Grey Ghost squad as it celebrated a fifth straight state title in dominating fashion, scoring 456 points to leave Concord-Carlisle a distant second at 205.

“We came off the momentum from Sectionals so everyone was really excited for States to drop more time,” said Martin, who won two individual events and was part of two winning relays. “It really meant a lot to us to win today because we had to continue our legacy that even some of our older siblings were part of, and now we get to be a part of it.”