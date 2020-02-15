FALMOUTH — With less than two weeks before the start of the Division 1 North tournament, Reading boys’ hockey coach Mark Doherty has started having his team run 4-on-4 situations at practice in advance of an inevitable overtime game.
Naturally, the postseason structure paid dividends before the playoffs even began.
Locked up at 2-2 at the end of regulation with No. 6 Austin Prep Saturday night, the 17th-ranked Rockets advanced to the semifinals of the Buddy Ferreira Classic when Sean Barbera cleaned up a rebound off a blast from defenseman Matthew Fiorenza 4:39 into OT at Falmouth Ice Arena.
Reading will play BC High in Monday’s semifinals at 7.
“When we got asked to come down here, we viewed it as a great springboard for the postseason,” Doherty said. “We started to practice more 4-on-4 play to get ready for this situation. It worked out well, obviously.”
The game goes down as a 2-2 tie in the standings, giving Reading a mark of 10-5-5 and Austin Prep a record of 9-6-2.
The Rockets scored the first goal of the game, with Colin Mulvey finding the back of the net just 2:18 into regulation.
But the second period bordered on disaster for Reading, with the Cougars taking a 2-1 lead by the time all was said and done. Doug Russo and Ty Wood were the goal scorers for AP in a period in which it outshot the Rockets, 8-4, and owned a decisive advantage in time of possession.
Reading got another early goal in the third period, however, when Jared Pennucci tied the game 1:46 in for the final tally of regulation.
“Rules are the rules, I’m on board,” Doherty said of the game’s standing as a tie. “I get it.”
Dylan Emery made 28 saves for Reading, compared with 26 for Austin Prep backstop Andrew MacDonald.
Jake Levin can be reached at jakelevin477@gmail.com.