Locked up at 2-2 at the end of regulation with No. 6 Austin Prep Saturday night, the 17th-ranked Rockets advanced to the semifinals of the Buddy Ferreira Classic when Sean Barbera cleaned up a rebound off a blast from defenseman Matthew Fiorenza 4:39 into OT at Falmouth Ice Arena.

Naturally, the postseason structure paid dividends before the playoffs even began.

FALMOUTH — With less than two weeks before the start of the Division 1 North tournament, Reading boys’ hockey coach Mark Doherty has started having his team run 4-on-4 situations at practice in advance of an inevitable overtime game.

Reading will play BC High in Monday’s semifinals at 7.

Advertisement

“When we got asked to come down here, we viewed it as a great springboard for the postseason,” Doherty said. “We started to practice more 4-on-4 play to get ready for this situation. It worked out well, obviously.”

The game goes down as a 2-2 tie in the standings, giving Reading a mark of 10-5-5 and Austin Prep a record of 9-6-2.

The Rockets scored the first goal of the game, with Colin Mulvey finding the back of the net just 2:18 into regulation.

But the second period bordered on disaster for Reading, with the Cougars taking a 2-1 lead by the time all was said and done. Doug Russo and Ty Wood were the goal scorers for AP in a period in which it outshot the Rockets, 8-4, and owned a decisive advantage in time of possession.

Reading got another early goal in the third period, however, when Jared Pennucci tied the game 1:46 in for the final tally of regulation.

“Rules are the rules, I’m on board,” Doherty said of the game’s standing as a tie. “I get it.”

Dylan Emery made 28 saves for Reading, compared with 26 for Austin Prep backstop Andrew MacDonald.

Advertisement

Jake Levin can be reached at jakelevin477@gmail.com.