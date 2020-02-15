With a nice scoring boost from their divers, the Dragons got just enough down the stretchto capture their third D2 title in four years with 239 points. It was enough to beat out Cohasset (198), Wayland (180), and Weston (169) in a meet that saw plenty of juggling atop the standings.

“It was kind of this shock moment of ‘We have to wrap this up,’” Ali said.

When Cohasset pulled into the lead after the 200 free relay, the ninth of 12 events in Saturday afternoon’s Division 2 girls’ state swim meet at Boston University, Duxbury senior Julia Ali knew her team needed a strong push to turn the tide.

Advertisement

“We were worried,” said Duxbury coach Elizabeth Walsh, still dripping from a post-championship pool dunk. “We’d been in the position before where it came down to the last relay.”

Last season, Wayland edged Duxbury by a mere 5.5 points in the D2 meet, with diving ultimately deciding the championship.

Although Weston sophomore Charlotte Martinkus won the event, Duxbury freshman Olivia Templeton (above) was the highest scorer (476.65) among a trio of Dragon divers who placed in the top five at the D2 state girls’ swim meet. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

But the Dragons got a huge boost from their divers this time around. Although Weston sophomore Charlotte Martinkus won the event (497.60), Duxbury had three of the top five scorers in freshman Olivia Templeton (476.65), junior Erin Murphy (454.25) and sophomore Tierney Regan (444.25).

The Dragons won the opening 200-yard medley relay, but didn’t technically lead again until the diving scores were tallied at meet’s end. Weston took the lead after the second event, the 200 freestyle, and led all the way until Cohasset surged ahead in the ninth event with a tie for second place in the 200 free relay (1:41.27).

A second-place finish by sophomore Ava DeAngelis in the 100 breastroke (1:04.23) pulled the Dragons into a tie with Cohasset in the 11th event, with both sides sporting 158 points. Despite Cohasset edging Duxbury in the final 400 free relay, the Dragons had enough of a cushion from their divers to power through.

Advertisement

Ali, Duxbury’s lone senior at the meet, ended her career with a third state title in four years. She bookended her meet by being the first Dragon in the pool, swimming the opening leg of the the 200 medley relay, and the last out as anchor of the 400 free.

“I didn’t notice that until [Coach Walsh] told me,” said Ali, who will swim at Towson next season. “It meant a lot to me that I could start it and finish it for my team.”

Added Walsh, “The fact that she was first and last in the water today for Duxbury says everything.”

GIRLS

MIAA Division 2 Championship

at Boston University

200 medley relay — 1. Duxbury, 1:49.34; 2. Weston, 1:49.69; 3. Amherst-Pelham, 1:50.81; 4. Dover-Sherborn, 1:52.07; 5. Wayland, 1:52.52.

200 freestyle — 1. Emily Appleton, Cohasset, 1:51.65; 2. Ava Wirtanen, Arlington Catholic, 1:53.11; 3. Ainsley Nalen, Weston, 1:53.63; 4. Leigh Spicer, Cohasset, 1:54.98; 5. Shea Furse, Manchester Essex, 1:55.32.

200 IM — 1. Ava DeAngelis, Duxbury, 2:06.75; 2. Gracie O'Connell, Matignon, 2:07.98; 3. Jayla Pina, Seekonk, 2:08.2; 4. Sarah Rice, Cohasset, 2:11.11; 5. Ellie Walsh, Austin Prep, 2:12.4.

50 freestyle — 1. Ava Yablonski, Dover-Sherborn, 0:23.54; 2. Lucy Smith, Amherst-Pelham, 0:24.54; 3. Katheryn Milligan, Weston, 0:24.75; 4. Maddy Goggin, Longmeadow, 0:24.96; 5. Emma Davis, Nantucket, 0:24.99.

Diving — 1. Charlotte Martinkus, Weston, 497.600 points; 2. Olivia Templeton, Duxbury, 476.650; 3. Grace Magee, Norwell, 456.950; 4. Erin Murphy, Duxbury, 454.250; 5. Tierney Regan, Duxbury, 444.250.

Advertisement

100 butterfly — 1. Gracie O'Connell, Matignon, 0:58.06; 2. Megan Nelson, Scituate, 0:58.55; 3. Ruby Gottlieb, Northampton, 0:58.93; 4. Alannah Lavoie, Belchertown, 0:59.68; 5. Lucy Smith, Amherst-Pelham, 1:00.06.

100 freestyle — 1. Ava Wirtanen, Arlington Catholic, 0:52.19; 2. Julia Ali, Duxbury, 0:53.44; 3. Emma Davis, Nantucket, 0:53.46; 4. Katheryn Milligan, Weston, 0:53.68; 5. Saige Harper, Easthampton, 0:54.9.

500 freestyle — 1. Emily Appleton, Cohasset, 4:56.99; 2. Leigh Spicer, Cohasset, 5:00.51; 3. Ainsley Nalen, Weston, 5:03.13; 4. Pari Ahmadi, Medfield, 5:13.86; 5. Clementine Robins, Marblehead, 5:13.97.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Longmeadow, 1:41.01; 2. Cohasset, 1:41.27; 2. Wayland, 1:41.27; 4. Nantucket, 1:41.73; 5. Seekonk, 1:42.1.

100 backstroke — 1. Ava Yablonski, Dover-Sherborn, 0:54.44; 2. Shea Furse, Manchester Essex, 0:57.24; 3. Julia Ali, Duxbury, 0:57.75; 4. Sara Baxter, Amherst-Pelham, 0:59.91; 5. Sarah Rice, Cohasset, 1:00.26.

100 breaststroke — 1. Elizabeth Dokina, Swampscott, 1:04.11; 2. Ava DeAngelis, Duxbury, 1:04.23; 3. Kate Handley, Weston, 1:04.9; 4. Jayla Pina, Seekonk, 1:07.27; 5. Elizabeth Athanas, Manchester Essex, 1:07.7.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Cohasset, 3:36.23; 2. Duxbury, 3:38.19; 3. Wayland, 3:43.02; 4. Longmeadow, 3:43.4; 5. Nantucket, 3:43.83.

Team results — 1. Duxbury, 239; 2. Cohasset, 198; 3. Wayland, 180; 4. Weston, 169; 5. Longmeadow, 126; 6. Seekonk, 123; 7. Amherst-Pelham, 116; 7. Dover-Sherborn, 116; 9. Nantucket, 112; 10. Scituate, 103.

In her last event of the meet, senior Julia Ali anchored Duxbury’s 400 yard freestyle relay. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Cohasset, the runner-up, performed admirably despite only having five swimmers, and no divers. Senior Emily Appleton won both the 200 free and 500 free, and had a hand in Cohasset’s winning 400 free relay team.

Advertisement

“It’s really special,” said Appleton, bound for Dartmouth. “This is definitely the most fun I’ve had on the high school team.”

Dover-Sherborn sophomore Ava Yablonski was a double winner for the second straight year, repeating as 100 backstroke champion in 54.44 seconds, an All-American qualifying time. She also earned All-American consideration with a win in the 50-free (23.54).

In a euphoric celebration that resumed a synchronized swimming routine, the Duxbury girls’ swim team makes a hugh splash after winning their third D2 state title in four years. The Boston Globe/Globe Staff

Matt MacCormack can be reached at matthew.maccormack@globe.com.