Foti’s buzzer-beating overtake sent the field house into a frenzy and punctuated a second-place effort for the Rams, who finished with 172 points.

Trailing Chelmsford’s Patrick Hughes by one point in the closing seconds of their 126-pound final, Foti flipped the script, earning a takedown with two seconds left to earn a 4-3 decision and win his first sectional title at the Division 1 North championship Saturday at Methuen High.

METHUEN — Shawsheen Tech’s Frank Foti could feel the clock ticking down, and he knew he had nothing to lose.

St. John’s Prep (207.5 points) marched to its first sectional title since 2014, Andover (149) placed third, Haverhill (127.5) finished fourth and Chelmsford (114) rounded out the top five.

The Foti vs. Hughes showdown at 126 was perhaps the most dramatic of the afternoon.

Foti, a junior captain, had reached the sectional final in each of the past two seasons only to lose in the finals to a Chelmsford grappler. A year ago, Hughes ousted Foti in the 120-pound final, then again in the state semifinals. Hughes also topped Foti in a dual match earlier this season.

“It feels great beating the kid that has beaten me so many times,” Foti said. “This is a matchup I’ve really wanted to win. At the end, I knew I just had to go for it . . . I hit him with a lateral drop, clamped down real hard on his arm then went for it, hipped it and put him on his back.”

Shawsheen Tech led the afternoon with three top-place finishers, with Aidan Leffler (182) and Austin Dube (120) also taking the top step.

But it was depth of St. John’s Prep that ruled the day. The Eagles had 12 wrestlers advance to states with top-four finishes. Adam Schaeublin (106) and Rawson Iwanicki (138) earned first-place finishes.

“Everyone is at their top shape, everyone has the best technique in the state,” said Iwanicki, a freshman from Andover. “But we’re not the best team in the state because of our athletic ability, but because of the way we build each other up.”

Following a 34-0-1 season and a title at last week’s D1 State Coaches Duals, the Eagles can cap a perfect season next week back at Methuen with the program’s first Division 1 state title.

“This is what we’ve all been working toward,” Iwanicki said. “This is the biggest part of the year.”

■ At the D1 Central final at Framingham, Franklin (242.5) edged Brookline (229) and the host Flyers (183.5) for the title. Ken Sauer earned a 9-3 decision for the victorious Panthers in the 152-pound final, and Dominic Sackley followed with a 2-0 win over Framingham’s Patrick Quigley at 160. Dylan Nawn won, 11-2, at 182. In New Bedford, the host Whalers (250 points) rode four first-place finishes to the D1 South championship, beating Braintree (165) and Brockton (160). In the D1 West final, host West Springfield stopped Springfield Central, 274.5-273.5.

■ Central Catholic (225) ruled the D2 North bracket at Masconomet Regional with five individual titles to beat Tewksbury (170) and Whittier (160). Natick (227) won the D2 Central crown at Marlborough, with Nashoba (185) second and Milford (140) third, and Sharon soared to its first sectional title, racking up 227 points to capture the D2 South crown at Whitman-Hanson. At Burlington High, Arlington (206) beat Middlesex League rival Winchester (179) for the D2 Metro title.

■ Host Foxborough (220) nipped Norton (219) for the D3 South championship, collecting three runner-up finishes, three thirds, and three fourths. Wayland (248.5) rolled past Ashland (186.5) for the D3 Central title, and Melrose (234) won D3 North, beating Middlesex rival Wakefield (189.5) for the second time in a week after last week’s D3 Coaches Duals.



