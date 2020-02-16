Minnechaug finished second with 160 and Chelmsford was third (149).

In his first year as successor to longtime coach Tony Padvaiskas, Jeff Fiore watched as the Eagles racked up 277 points, soaring to a fifth consecutive Division 1 state title — and the program’s 14th in the last 15 years — at Boston University on Sunday night.

The Saint John’s Prep boys’ swimming and diving reign over Division 1 continues, even with a new head coach.

Prep wasted no time getting things started as Jake Thomas, Palmer Randall, Andrew Coady and Kai Zola won the 200-medley relay (1:36.59), setting the tone for the remainder of the night with 12 other top-eight finishes.

St. John’s Prep 200 medley relay team got the Eagles off to a rousing start with a victory in the opening event at Boston University. Blake Nissen for the Globe

“I was very fortunate, Tony Padvaiskas absolutely set me up for success,” Fiore said. “We couldn’t have done it without the groundwork he laid for us. He’s been a huge mentor and influence in my life and he certainly gave me all the tools that I needed.

“We’re fortunate as well to have a fairly young team and a great coaching staff.”

Tommy Russell of Westfield was a double winner in the 50-free (21.19) and then defended his 100 backstroke title (51.86). West Springfield’s Eric Eastham defended his 200-free title (1:40.49) while Chelmsford’s Aaron Zhu also defended a title from last year, winning the 200-IM (1:52.14). Minnechaug’s Chase Konstantakos defended his title in the 500 free (4:36:08) in dominant fashion, finishing 12 seconds ahead of the next closest competitor, Nicola Hensch of Newton South (4:48.67).

Antonio Anastasiadesof Lynnfield also defended his title in the 100 breaststroke (59.57) while Concord-Carlisle junior Charles Reichle also defended as well in diving (524.15).

For Prep, the expectation of winning this much isn’t normal, but it surely has been embraced.

“I certainly had to remind myself many times throughout the year that our expectation of a state championship is not normal,” Fiore added with a laugh. “The standard, the bar is set so high for us, but we just use it as motivation. We had our eye on this meet all year, and it’s gone about as close to according to plan as it could have.”

Supporters of the St. John's Prep made certain they were loud and proud in bringing the energy to their swim team on Sunday night at Boston University. Blake Nissen for the Globe

Results MIAA Division 1 swimming & diving championship

at Boston University

200 medley relay — 1. St. John’s Prep, 1:36.59; 2. Lincoln-Sudbury, 1:37.02; 3. Minnechaug, 1:38.91; 4. Concord-Carlisle, 1:38.99; 5. Framingham, 1:39.92.

200 freestyle — 1. Eric Eastham, West Springfield, 1:40.49; 2. Will Connolly, St. John’s Prep, 1:43.42; 3. Connor Quirbach, Chelmsford, 1:44.18; 4. Evan Nawrocki, Chicopee Comprehensive, 1:45.27; 5. Sam Orelowitz, Newton South, 1:46.31.

200 IM — 1. Aaron Zhu, Chelmsford, 1:52.14; 2. Antonio Anastasiades, Lynnfield, 1:56.19; 3. William Ayinon, Newton North, 1:56.29; 4. Alan Zhang, Lexington, 1:56.45; 5. Jake Thomas, St. John’s Prep, 1:58.94.

50 freestyle — 1. Tommy Russell, Westfield, 0:21.19; 2. Soeren Euvrard, Brookline, 0:21.21; 3. Chase Konstantakos, Minnechaug, 0:21.36; 4. Daniel Scherrer, Wellesley, 0:21.6; 5. Kai Zola, St. John’s Prep, 0:21.64.

Diving — 1. Charles Reichle, Concord-Carlisle, 524.150 points; 2. John Ryan Byers, Newton North, 460.350; 3. Rolland Killian, Cambridge, 441.500; 4. Matthew Herdegen, BC High, 428.500; 5. Jonah Green, Tantasqua, 410.650.

Cameron Watelet of Tyngsboro/Groton Dunstable flexed his might in winning the 100 butterfly. Blake Nissen for the Globe

100 butterfly — 1. Cameron Watelet, Groton-Dunstable, 0:50.92; 2. Alan Zhang, Lexington, 0:52.35; 3. Ethan Mossi, Lincoln-Sudbury, 0:52.63; 4. Liam Pyatt, Nashoba, 0:52.66; 5. Daniel Scherrer, Wellesley, 0:52.71.

100 freestyle — 1. Soeren Euvrard, Brookline, 0:46.03; 2. Eric Eastham, West Springfield, 0:46.44; 3. Eddie Wang, Acton-Boxborough, 0:47.39; 4. Minh Huy Le, Nashoba, 0:47.57; 5. Will Connolly, St. John’s Prep, 0:47.98.

Brookline's Soeren Euvrard points the way for his team after winning the 100 freestyle. Blake Nissen for the Globe

500 freestyle — 1. Chase Konstantakos, Minnechaug, 4:36.08; 2. Nicola Hensch, Newton South, 4:48.67; 3. Connor Quirbach, Chelmsford, 4:51.82; 4. Derek Whyte, King Philip, 4:53.08; 5. Teddy Batmaca, St. John’s Prep, 4:55.27.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Nashoba, 1:27.52; 2. St. John’s Prep, 1:27.66; 3. Lincoln-Sudbury, 1:28.72; 4. Chelmsford, 1:30.16; 5. Framingham, 1:30.26.

100 backstroke — 1. Tommy Russell, Westfield, 0:51.86; 2. Chance Yan, Framingham, 0:53.45; 3. Daniel McLaughlin, Haverhill, 0:53.82; 4. Kyle Lo, Newton South, 0:54.55; 5. Nicola Hensch, Newton South, 0:54.9.

100 breaststroke — 1. Antonio Anastasiades, Lynnfield, 0:57.59; 2. Aaron Zhu, Chelmsford, 0:58.04; 3. Ethan Mossi, Lincoln-Sudbury, 0:59.25; 4. Kenneth Siu, Andover, 0:59.37; 5. William Ayinon, Newton North, 0:59.76.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Minnechaug, 3:13.44; 2. St. John’s Prep, 3:14.25; 3. Nashoba, 3:15.65; 4. Acton-Boxborough, 3:15.81; 5. Brookline, 3:17.15.

Team results — 1. St. John’s Prep, 277; 2. Minnechaug, 160; 3. Chelmsford, 149; 4. Nashoba, 144; 5. Westford, 132.5; 6. Lincoln-Sudbury, 132; 6. Newton South, 132; 8. Acton-Boxborough, 113; 9. Brookline, 109; 10. Framingham, 103.