Sablone had a hand in 30 of Austin Prep’s 51 points as the Cougars captured the first title in school history, surging past South Hadley (42), Littleton (38), and the Math & Science Academy (35) at the Reggie Lewis Center.

Sablone claimed victories in the 55 meters (7.24 seconds) and the 300 (personal-best 39.86), and ran with Jenna Albanese, Emily Hickey, and Olivia Caruso to win the 4x200 relay in a meet-record 1:46.67.

Austin Prep senior Lauren Sablone blistered through three events at the MIAA Division 5 track championships Sunday at the Reggie Lewis Center.

“This is new to us,” Austin Prep coach Brad Harkins said of the title.

Austin Prep's winning 4x200 relay team of (from left) seniors Jenna Albanese, Lauren Sablone, Emily Hickey, and Olivia Caruso. Mike Puzzanghera

Albanese also finished second in the long jump, while Hickey claimed fourth in the long jump and sixth in the 55 dash.

‘The long jump as a team, we did extremely well with two girls podiuming,” Harkins said.

After her win in the 300, Sablone said, “[I’m in] a lot of pain, but the good kind.”

“Ever since I started running the 300, I was like, ‘In my senior year I want to try and break 40 [seconds]. I didn’t really have a great year last year, so I thought that was kind of out of the question, but to get that, that was big mentally.”

Pope Francis senior Emily Boutin won the mile in 5:00.38, eclipsing the meet record by 0.13 seconds.

“The middle laps wore me down, but I kicked it up with 1½ laps to go,” Boutin said. “In distance races, I’m known for a good kick.”

Boutin later claimed victory in the 2-mile (11:08.12), finishing almost 18 seconds ahead of the runner-up.

Lynnfield’s April Luders sprinted to the win in the 55 hurdles (8.69), Mia Cromwell of Manchester Essex was tops in the 1,000 (3:00.8), Ursuline senior Siobhan O’Sullivan won the shot put (36-11).

Ursuline’s Siobhan O'Sullivan won the girls’ shot put with a throw of 36 feet, 11 inches. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff/Globe Staff

In the boys’ meet, Amesbury (46) claimed the first title in the program’s 24-year history, edging Dover-Sherborn (41), and South Hadley (35). The Indians sealed the victory with a clutch first in the 4x800, with Carter Higgins, Ethan Rowe, Andrew Chace and Max Bohler, winning in 8:27.54, edging Dover-Sherborn by .05 seconds.

“We used to come in here with like three kids, we’d come and compete and go home,” said Amesbury coach Ernie Bissaillon. “It’s nice to see the program evolve the way it has.”

Amesbury picked up a big win in the 55 hurdles by Francisco Laracuente (7.93), who beat reigning Division 5 champion Dash Christy of Martha’s Vineyard by .01 seconds. Teammate Ben Ayotte leaped to first in the long jump (20-5¾).

Amesbury’s Francisco Laracuente (left) edged out reigning D5 champion Dash Christy from Martha’s Vineyard by .01 seconds in the 55m hurdles. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

South Hadley sophomore Jonas Clarke scorched the meet record in the 55, winning in 6.41.

Carver’s Zack Fisher ruled the 300 (35.61), William Kenney of Manchester Essex won the mile (4:24.55), Arlington Catholic’s Sean Kay continued his dominance in the 2-mile (9:26.51), and Bellingham’s Akeem Wynn soared 6-2 to win the high jump.

Results from the MIAA Division 5 track and field championship

at Reggie Lewis Center

Boys

55m — 1. Jonas Clarke, South Hadley, 0:06.41; 2. Zack Fisher, Carver, 0:06.62; 3. Jayden Germana, Cardinal Spellman, 0:06.63; 4. Landon Crowley, West Bridgewater, 0:06.74; 5. Ben Ayotte, Amesbury, 0:06.76.

55m hurdles — 1. Francisco Laracuente, Amesbury, 0:07.93; 2. Dash Christy, Marthas Vineyard, 0:07.94; 3. Axel Estavillo, Advanced Math and Science, 0:08.19; 4. Joseph Bonneau, Marthas Vineyard, 0:08.22; 5. Joe Cook, Millbury, 0:08.27.

300m — 1. Zack Fisher, Carver, 0:35.61; 2. Landon Crowley, West Bridgewater, 0:36.2; 3. Cole O’Neil, Bromfield, 0:37.09; 4. Aidan Britt, Dover-Sherborn, 0:37.14; 5. Reed Cherry, Littleton, 0:37.31.

600m — 1. Reed Cherry, Littleton, 1:23.82; 2. Justin Kennedy, South Hadley, 1:25.47; 3. Jack Benoit, Innovation Academy, 1:26.12; 4. Taban Manyok, St. Mary’s, 1:26.75; 5. Marcus Babiy, Northbridge, 1:27.54.

1,000m — 1. Dana Maloney, Ayer Shirley, 2:35.22; 2. Garrett Rieden, Littleton, 2:35.22; 3. Mike Alleva, Lunenburg, 2:37.32; 4. Henry Jordan, Seekonk, 2:37.33; 5. Will Brown, Dover-Sherborn, 2:37.9.

Manchester Essex’s William Kenney breezes to the win in the 1 mile in 4:24.55, some five seconds faster than runner-up Noah Guarini of Dover-Sherborn. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Mile — 1. William Kenney, Manchester Essex, 4:24.55; 2. Noah Guarini, Dover-Sherborn, 4:29.82; 3. Bradyn Cote, South Hadley, 4:34.93; 4. Aidan O’Malley, Bishop Stang, 4:37.55; 5. Augustine Smith, Norwell, 4:37.65.

2-mile — 1. Sean Kay, Arlington Catholic, 9:26.51; 2. Andrew Cabral, Seekonk, 9:39.46; 3. Daniel DeZutter, Nipmuc, 9:41.22; 4. Kyle Murray, Hopedale, 9:46.94; 5. Avinash Bissoondail, Millbury, 9:53.13.

High jump — 1. Akeem Wynn Jr., Bellingham, 6 feet 2 inches; 2. Kenny Okoye, Saugus, 6-2; 3. Nathan Spellman, Fairhaven, 6-2; 4. Thomas Neary, Littleton, 6-0; 5. John Zygiel, West Bridgewater, 6-0.

Long jump — 1. Ben Ayotte, Amesbury, 20 feet 5.75 inches; 2. Andrew Benassi, Reading, 20-3.25; 3. Andrew Govoni, Mashpee, 20-0.75; 4. Theodore Miller, Leicester, 20-0.25; 5. Jayden Germana, Cardinal Spellman, 19-10.25.

Lunenberg’s Joseph Rivers uncorks the winning throw in the boys’ shot put (59 feet, 6½ inches). Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Shot put — 1. Joseph Rivers, Lunenburg, 59 feet 6.5 inches; 2. Chris Belliveau, Stoneham, 49-11.5; 3. Curtis Rocheleau, Sutton, 49-0; 4. CJ Chavallier, Cardinal Spellman, 48-8.5; 5. Jacob Cookinham, Bishop Stang, 48-8.

4 x 200 — 1. Cardinal Spellman, 1:35.66; 2. Dover-Sherborn, 1:36.22; 3. Amesbury, 1:37.06; 4. South Hadley, 1:38.54; 5. Oakmont, 1:38.54.

4 x 400 — 1. East Bridgewater, 3:35.17; 2. Dover-Sherborn, 3:38.39; 3. Stoneham, 3:39.25; 4. South Hadley, 3:39.38; 5. Littleton, 3:39.45.

4 x 800 — 1. Amesbury, 8:27.54; 2. Dover-Sherborn, 8:27.59; 3. Hopedale, 8:40.65; 4. Lunenburg, 8:41.22; 5. Littleton, 8:46.95.

Team results — 1. Amesbury, 46; 2. Dover-Sherborn, 41; 3. South Hadley, 35; 3. Littleton, 35; 5. Cardinal Spellman, 25; 6. Lunenburg, 24; 7. East Bridgewater, 20; 8. Carver, 18; 8. Marthas Vineyard, 18; 10. Seekonk, 17; 10. West Bridgewater, 17.

GIRLS

55m — 1. Lauren Sablone, Austin Prep, 0:07.24; 2. Jordan Turner, Carver, 0:07.35; 3. Nixie Raymond, Amesbury, 0:07.42; 4. Sarah Poole, Pope Francis, 0:07.47; 5. Savannah Pineda, Gardner, 0:07.48.

Lynnfield’s April Luders (center) wins the girls’ 55 meter hurdles in 8.69 seconds. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

55m hurdles — 1. April Luders, Lynnfield, 0:08.69; 2. Allison Silva, Advanced Math and Science, 0:08.85; 3. Gwyneth Fitzpatrick, Hamilton-Wenham, 0:09; 4. Juliana Vinkels, Advanced Math and Science, 0:09.05; 5. Victoria Marin, Greenfield, 0:09.11.

300m — 1. Lauren Sablone, Austin Prep, 0:39.86; 2. Savannah Pineda, Gardner, 0:40.29; 3. Jules Hogan, Advanced Math and Science, 0:41.56; 4. Gabriella Rausa, Littleton, 0:42.18; 5. Samantha Schoenberg, Bromfield, 0:42.31.

Lilly Digman of Murdock pushes to the victory in the girls’ 600 meter in 1:35.71. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

600m — 1. Lilly Digman, Murdock, 1:35.71; 2. Laura McBride, Oakmont, 1:38.22; 3. Amber Lattuca, Bishop Stang, 1:38.82; 4. Marielle Goganian, Dover-Sherborn, 1:39.76; 5. Farrell Dawson, South Hadley, 1:40.37.

1,000m — 1. Mia Cromwell, Manchester Essex, 3:00.8; 2. Riley Clark, Littleton, 3:09.1; 3. Emma Grzybinski, Cardinal Spellman, 3:09.43; 4. Hannah Beckman, Bromfield, 3:09.84; 5. Abby Rodriguenz, Lunenburg, 3:10.79.

Mile — 1. Emily Boutin, Pope Francis, 5:00.38; 2. Bethany Steiner, Millis, 5:05.47; 3. Ava Mahoney, Bishop Fenwick, 5:21.46; 4. Emma Wall, Douglas, 5:21.48; 5. Kaleigh Burke, Malden Catholic, 5:28.25.

2-mile — 1. Emily Boutin, Pope Francis, 11:08.12; 2. Jen Coseno, Sutton, 11:26.25; 3. Lauren Long, Lunenburg, 11:35.32; 4. Kylie Marion, Narragansett, 11:42.67; 5. Emma Ronan, Holy Name, 11:59.13.

High jump — 1. Samantha Schoenberg, Bromfield, 5 feet 4 inches; 2. Lindsay Marjanski, South Hadley, 5-2; 3. Paige Demanche, Murdock, 5-0; 4. Alyssa Dantona, Stoneham, 5-0; 5. Nicole Lawrence, Lunenburg, 5-0; 5. Emma Sanford, South Hadley, 5-0; 5. Tanner Longo, Pope Francis, 5-0.

Long jump — 1. Jules Hogan, Advanced Math and Science, 17 feet 6.75 inches; 2. Jenna Albanese, Austin Prep, 16-9.25; 3. Farrell Dawson, South Hadley, 16-9; 4. Emily Hickey, Austin Prep, 16-7.5; 5. Taylor Alderson, Bellingham, 16-5.5.

Shot put — 1. Siobhan O’Sullivan, Ursuline, 36 feet 11 inches; 2. Caroline Afonso, Ursuline, 36-0.5; 3. Kate Hockenbury, Hopedale, 35-2.25; 4. Olivia Yancey, Stoneham, 34-0.25; 5. Kasey Ricard, Littleton, 33-11.

4 x 200 — 1. Austin Prep, 1:46.67; 2. Bromfield, 1:50.56; 3. East Bridgewater, 1:50.67; 4. Dover-Sherborn, 1:51.87; 5. South Hadley, 1:52.59.

4 x 400 — 1. South Hadley, 4:13.53; 2. Littleton, 4:13.84; 3. Advanced Math and Science, 4:19.89; 4. Austin Prep, 4:21.42; 5. Arlington Catholic, 4:21.47.

4 x 800 — 1. Littleton, 10:22.22; 2. Marthas Vineyard, 10:29.09; 3. Stoneham, 10:31.58; 4. South Hadley, 10:32.5; 5. Dover-Sherborn, 10:38.31.

Team results — 1. Austin Prep, 51; 2. South Hadley, 42; 3. Littleton, 38; 4. Advanced Math and Science, 35; 5. Bromfield, 34; 6. Pope Francis, 31; 7. Ursuline, 19; 8. Murdock, 17; 9. Lunenburg, 16; 9. Stoneham, 16.

