North (15-4) will face BC High (14-4) in the Division 1 tournament final Monday at 6:45 p.m. at Woburn.

Newton North’s senior guard, who had played sparingly in recent weeks since a bad bout with the flu, scored 10 points in Sunday’s bout with Attleboro at Woburn High, and none were more important than two free throws with 5.9 seconds left on the clock to effectively seal a 53-51 win in the semifinals of the 30th annual Comcast/Board 27 Classic.

“Coach Connolly is always putting pressure on us and putting us in big moments like that in practice,” said Brothers. “So when I came out here it was a little easier.”

Advertisement

A coach from New England College was in attendance to watch Brothers play, giving him added incentive to perform down the stretch.

With Tigers senior point guard Tommy Andreae (ankle) out and starting center Andrew Landry still bothered by an ankle injury, junior Duncan Bubar was tasked with guarding Attleboro’s 6-foot-5, 290-pound bruiser Qualeem Charles.

Charles had his way in the paint most of the night, tallying 11 of his game-high 21 points in the second half. But after a Charles putback tied the game, 48-48, Bubar responded with a key triple to push the lead back to 51-48.

After two free throws from Attleboro senior Bryant Ciccio (16 points) and a defensive stop, the Bombardiers (14-6) drew up a great play to try and take the lead, but Charles missed two tough shots in the paint and Brothers rebounded to go to the free throw line.

“Our guys have been resilient,” said North coach Paul Connolly. “They step up when we need them to step up, and it’s always different guys.”

North opted to foul Ciccio before he could get up a potential game-tying 3-pointer and Attleboro never got a chance to force overtime.

Advertisement

For Connolly, it’s fitting to face BC High – a former host site for the Comcast Classic - in the final before tournament organizer Frank Beebe retires after 30 years running the event.

“It’s poetic that it’s BC High and Newton North in the finals of the Comcast in Frank’s last year,” said Connolly, whose Tigers earned a 62-49 win at BC High last Thursday.

“Frank’s been running this thing for years and we’re thankful for being part of it for a number of years.”

BC High 73, Tech Boston 64 — Playing shorthanded with key players Frank Yhomby and Will Doyle sidelined with potentially season-ending injuries, the Eagles (14-4) used a defensive zone to preserve energy and contain the quicker Bears (11-7). With a distinct size advantage, Eagles senior Ozzy Trapilo (17 points, 11 rebounds, 5 blocks) owned the paint and sophomore Mike Loughanne (21 points, 7 assists) provided key play on the perimeter.

BC High never trailed and held off several TechBoston runs led by Shamar Browder (23 points) and Alan Nunez (13 points).

“We were hoping the kids could play through anything and they did a nice job,” said BC High coach Bill Loughnane. “When Ozzy has good games, we’re very tough to beat. We made a small adjustment with him rolling right to the front of the rim and with [the Bears’] quickness, we wanted him to make quick moves.”

Lynn English 74, Cambridge 50 — Jarnel Guzman scored 24 points and Mukeba Jean-Bapiste added 22 points and 12 rebounds as the top-ranked Bulldogs (18-2) finished the regular season with a convincing victory over the No. 9 Falcons (15-4) in Lynn.

Advertisement

English led by seven at the end of the first quarter and by six at halftime before turning it on in the second half.

Guzman knocked down three 3-pointers in the second frame, and beautifully worked the pick-and-roll with Jean-Baptiste to help the Bulldogs outscore Cambridge by 18 after the break. The 6-foot-9-inch Jean-Baptiste finished the game five dunks, highlighted by a transition two-handed slam in the open court. He also added five blocks and four steals.

The defending Division 1 state champions wrapped up the regular season slate with a perfect 17-0 record against in-state competition and an average margin of victory of 40 points.

“We learned a lot today, Cambridge is good,” English coach Antonio Anderson said. “We just wanted to keep getting into the lane and in the second half we got going a bit. We just try to take it game by game and our goal is to get better everyday.”

Beverly 73, Masconomet 63 — Duncan Moreland eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for his career on the way to a game-high 20 points as the Panthers improved to 16-2 with an easy win over the Chieftains (4-15). Jack Crowley added 18 for Beverly. Masconomet was led by Ben Dillon, who scored 17. Beverly will take on Gloucester in the championship game Monday at 6 p.m.

Advertisement

Belmont 70, St. John’s Prep 67 — Mac Annus (20 points) drove to the rim, got fouled and knocked down his free throw to give the No. 18 Marauders (18-4) a three-point lead with 3.7 seconds remaining in the semifinals of the Comcast Classic at Woburn High. Preston Jackson-Stephens (25 points), who knocked down a triple just before the first-half buzzer to extend Belmont’s lead to eight, blocked a potential game-tying 3 as time expired to secure the win. The Marauders will play Andover (12-7) in the D2 final on Monday.

Catholic Memorial 71, Everett 63 — On senior night, Kurtis Henderson tossed in 19 points to lift the 10th-ranked Knights (13-5) to the nonleague win.

Gloucester 74, Bishop Fenwick 66 — Marcus Montagnino delivered a 36-point, 14-rebound performance and Byron Thomas added 16 points to power the Fishermen (12-7) in the first round of the Larry McIntyre IAABO Board 130 Classic at Beverly High.

North Reading 79, Bedford 66 — Junior Will Taylor (game-high 24 points) paced the surging Hornets (12-8), who won for the eighth time in nine games. Senior Jack Keller added 19 points.

Sharon 75, Walpole 68 — Aidan Kane (21 points) and Andrew Burton (12 points) led the way as the host Eagles rallied from a 21-point second-half deficit to stun the Rebels in the Davenport Classic. Sharon will Dedham Monday at 2.

Somerville 62, Acton-Boxborough 48 — Senior Sam Peixoto had 17 points and 14 rebounds and junior Alexei Downie added 12 points to propel the Highlanders (10-9) in the Roche Brothers Classic at Acton-Boxborough.

Advertisement

Winchester 70, Medford 51 — Sophomore Quinten Pienaar scored 23 points to lead the Sachems (14-7) past the Mustangs.

Bourne 61, Snowden 56 — Camden Dunbury (18 points, 16 rebounds, and 9 blocks) led the way for the Canalmen (8-13).

Girls’ basketball

Abington 47, Cohasset 39 — Senior Lauren Keleher had 14 points and five assists as the Green Wave (11-9, 7-6 South Shore) qualified for Division 3 South tourney.

Bishop Fenwick 39, Peabody 29 — Sophomore Maria Orfanos scored a game-high 13 points to lead the Crusaders (13-6) in the first round of the Larry McIntyre IAABO Board 130 Classic at Beverly High.

Bridgewater-Raynham 56, Central Catholic 50 — The third-ranked Trojans (18-2) outscored No. 2 Central 24-17 in fourth quarter in the third-place game of the IAABO Comcast Classic at Woburn High. Sophomore Shay Bollins collected 15 points, six rebounds, and six assists and Amber Silva netted 13 points, and Fiona Kelly had 11 points and eight boards.

Hingham 63, Concord-Carlisle 41 — Grace Bennis scored 21 points to lead the Harbormen (17-3) past the Patriots in the consolation round of the IAABO Comcast Classic in Woburn. Kori Barach (game-high 22 points) netted her 1,000th career point for C-C (12-7).

Newton South 41, Belmont 28 — Junior wing Amaris Mills tallied 32 points as the Lions (14-5) defeated the Marauders in the first round of the Spartan Classic at St. Mary’s of Lynn.

Pentucket 68, Wilmington 50 — John McNamara earned his 300th career win as the No. 8 Sachems (20-1) rolled in the first round of the Spartan Classic at St. Mary’s of Lynn.

Needham 64, Falmouth 38 — Junior Caroline Klemm had 23 points and 13 rebounds to lead the No. 7 Rockets (17-2) in the first round of the Riley Classic in Westwood. Needham will play the Westwood/Wellesley winner in Monday’s final.

Medfield 59, Groton-Dunstable 47 — Camilla Silk supplied 16 points and 16 rebounds to power the Mustangs (16-2) in the first round of the Spartan Classic at St. Mary’s of Lynn. Medfield will take on Pentucket Monday.

Beverly 70, Revere 48 — The Anderson sisters — Hailey (24) and Sydney (14) — combined for 38 points, while Tia Bernard added 20 for the Panthers (11-8), who will take on Bishop Fenwick in the championship game of the Larry McIntyre IAABO Board 130 Classic Monday at 4:15 p.m. Skyla DeSimone had 19 points for Revere (4-15) and Erika Cheever had 13. The championship game will feature a sibling rivalry between Viana Kotchian, a senior at Beverly, and her sister, Morginn, a freshman at Fenwick.

St. Mary’s 68, Fontbonne 35 — The No. 6 Spartans (20-2) cruised in the first round of their Spartan Classic behind a 16-point effort from Gabby Torres. Van Nguyen added 12 points off the bench. St. Mary’s will face Amesbury in the final Monday.

Boys’ hockey

Hopkinton 8, Marthas Vineyard 1 — Sean Walsh (1 goal, 3 assists) became the Hillers’ career scoring leader in leading No. 18 Hopkinton (17-1) to the championship of the Fairleigh Dickinson tournament at Oak Bluffs. Kyle Rogers found the back of the net twice, and Ronnie Shamus contributed with three helpers.

Plymouth North 4, Attleboro 0 — Evan Hallisey netted two goals as the Eagles (14-3-2) shut out the Bombardiers in the Fairleigh Dickinson Tournament on Oak Bluffs.

North Andover 4, Methuen 1 — Sophomore Andrew Perry had two goals to lead the Knights (12-3-6).

Girls’ hockey

Marblehead 4, Bishop Feehan 1 — Madison Twombley netted two goals as the Headers defeat the Shamrocks to advance to the championship game of the Kelly O’Leary Tournament in Auburn. The Headers will face either Auburn or Oakmont on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.