Wayland led wire-to-wire in capturing first place with 343 points and further cementing the Warriors’ reputation as a powerhouse program.

Fast forward to Sunday, when the senior co-captain culminated a decorated career by taking part in the school’s fourth consecutive MIAA Division 2 swimming & diving championship, taking a novel approach in the celebration by taking the hardware for a dip in the pool at Boston University.

When he joined the Wayland boys’ swim team as a freshman, Jack Brown said he never dreamed of all the titles that would follow.

“These boys are just the most amazing group in the world,” Brown said. “It was the easiest job ever to lead these guys.”

Despite an otherworldly performance by Nantucket senior Tyler Roethke, who was an individual double-winner in the 100 free (45.8) and 200 free (1:39.85) and swam the lead leg of the winning 200 free relay (1:28.91) and anchored the 400 free relay (3:13.89), the Whalers wound up a distant runner-up to Wayland with 212 points while Belchertown finished third with 198.

Wayland opened the afternoon with its signature event, the 200 medley relay. The Warriors won in a blistering time of 1 minute 35.26 seconds, setting a school record in the process.

“[Breaking the record] was one of their goals,” said Wayland coach Mike Foley. “It always just astonishes me that they can get faster and faster, but when they put their mind to something, it’s amazing what they can achieve.”

In addition to the win in the 200 medley relay, Wayland also finished third in the 200 freestyle relay (1:30.40) and seventh in the 400 freestyle (3:25.06).

“We put a lot of pride and emphasis on the relays,” Foley said. “That’s the closest we get to a team event in here.”

The production came from everywhere for the Warriors. Brown, the vocal leader of the team, was part of the third-place 200 free relay swim. Junior Armen Abrahamian notched a third-place finish in the 50-yard freestyle (21.80) and came home sixth in the 100 free (49.33), while Anthony Xue finished fourth in the 100 backstroke (53.20). On the diving board, senior Sam Cahaly managed second place with 461.50 points.

But Wayland really laid down a gap in the standings on the 100-yard breaststroke, where Jiming Xu finished second (57.39) and Jason Shu came in fourth (1:00.31). Wayland’s array of contributors helped the team triumph despite winning just one event.

“We got a lot of great depth on our team,” said Foley. “It’s not one or two guys that wins this individual sport. We’re trying to win a team title, and it’s going to take a whole crew of guys.”

While Nantucket’s victory over Belchertown in the 400 free relay helped the Whalers seize the silver, neither team could touch Wayland, whose run of dominance under Foley shows no signs of slowing down.

“He’s the greatest coach you could ever ask for,” Brown said. “Anytime he speaks, he carries so much weight . . . You have to listen.”

MIAA boys’ swimming & diving championship results

at Boston University

Division 2

200 medley relay — 1. Wayland, 1:35.26; 2. Belchertown, 1:38.25; 3. Weston, 1:41.27; 4. Duxbury, 1:41.3; 5. Longmeadow, 1:42.29.

200 freestyle — 1. Tyler Roethke, Nantucket, 1:39.85; 2. Alex Pecze, Ashland, 1:45.32; 3. Ben Guzovsky, Weston, 1:45.82; 4. Matthew Stelmokas, Belchertown, 1:46.47; 5. Brian Hynes, Norwell, 1:48.73.

200 IM — 1. Noah Labich, Amherst-Pelham, 1:50.69; 2. Ryan Shute, Bishop Feehan, 1:57.41; 3. Nathan Dragon, Belchertown, 1:58.27; 4. Anthony Xue, Wayland, 1:59.16; 5. Matthew Brown, Swampscott, 1:59.64.

50 freestyle — 1. Grant Beebe, Nantucket, 0:21.68; 2. Blake Anderson, Seekonk, 0:21.75; 3. Armen Abrahamian, Wayland, 0:21.8; 4. Nyle Linhard, Weston, 0:21.86; 5. Max Pechulis, Longmeadow, 0:21.94.

Diving — 1. Kaleb Osborne, Longmeadow, 526.550 points; 2. Sam Cahaly, Wayland, 461.500; 3. Finn Paterson, Seekonk, 395.900; 4. Matt Giacchetti, Nantucket, 378.850; 5. Alex Waltman, Scituate, 374.700.

100 butterfly — 1. Noah Labich, Amherst-Pelham, 0:48.99; 2. Justin Papagelis, Westborough, 0:50.17; 3. Christopher Chumbley, Belchertown, 0:51.77; 4. Grant Beebe, Nantucket, 0:51.85; 5. Lucas Pralle, Wayland, 0:53.9.

100 freestyle — 1. Tyler Roethke, Nantucket, 0:45.8; 2. Oliver Schalet, Northampton, 0:46.34; 3. Charles Nascimben, Catholic Memorial, 0:47.67; 4. Blake Anderson, Seekonk, 0:48.62; 5. Dan Backlund, Duxbury, 0:48.96.

500 freestyle — 1. Nathan Dragon, Belchertown, 4:41.53; 2. Ben Donnelly, Austin Prep, 4:43.8; 3. Ryan Shute, Bishop Feehan, 4:44.86; 4. Matthew Stelmokas, Belchertown, 4:45.83; 5. Matthew Brown, Swampscott, 4:46.71.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Nantucket, 1:28.91; 2. Catholic Memorial, 1:29.82; 3. Wayland, 1:30.4; 4. Ashland, 1:31.02; 5. Weston, 1:31.51.

100 backstroke — 1. Justin Papagelis, Westborough, 0:51.11; 2. Alex Pecze, Ashland, 0:52.11; 3. Christopher Chumbley, Belchertown, 0:52.16; 4. Anthony Xue, Wayland, 0:53.2; 5. Ryan Campbell, Bishop Feehan, 0:54.09.

100 breaststroke — 1. Charles Nascimben, Catholic Memorial, 0:57.21; 2. Jiming Xu, Wayland, 0:57.39; 3. Oliver Schalet, Northampton, 0:58.53; 4. Jason Shu, Wayland, 1:00.31; 5. Joseph Cirame, Mystic Valley, 1:00.41.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Nantucket, 3:13.81; 2. Belchertown, 3:14.86; 3. Duxbury, 3:18.64; 4. Bishop Feehan, 3:22.41; 5. Ashland, 3:23.14.

Team results — 1. Wayland, 343; 2. Nantucket, 212; 3. Belchertown, 198; 4. Weston, 156; 5. Ashland, 149; 6. Duxbury, 147; 7. Bishop Feehan, 119; 8. Mystic Valley, 112; 9. Catholic Memorial, 91; 10. Longmeadow, 90.

Ethan Fuller can be reached at ethan.fuller@globe.com.