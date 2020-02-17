Qualeem Charles, Attleboro — The 6-foot-6, 285-pound senior tallied 27 points and 10 rebounds in a 62-56 win over Franklin Friday, breaking the 1,000-point barrier. The two-sport standout went on to score a game-high 21 points in a 53-51 loss to Newton North at the Comcast Classic Sunday.

Top performances from EMass. boys’ basketball players in the past week:

Liam Cunnie, Cohasset — After leading the Skippers to a share of the South Shore League title last week, the senior stayed hot with 22 points in a 54-35 win over Hull Tuesday and 29 points in a 65-60 win over Mashpee Friday.

James McGowan, Westwood — Across three wins last week for the Wolverines, the junior guard averaged 23 points, 4 steals, and 3 assists, highlighted by a career-high 41-point showing against Dedham Thursday.

Marcus Montagnino, Gloucester — The 6-foot-4 senior netted 21 points in Thursday’s senior night win over Salem before erupting for 36 points and 14 rebounds in a 74-66 win over Bishop Fenwick in the opening round of the IAABO Board 130 Classic Sunday.

Duncan Moreland, Beverly — A crucial player for the 16th-ranked Panthers (16-2) this season, Moreland recorded his 1,000th-point Sunday night during a 20-point perfomance in a win over Masconomet. The New Hampshire football commit is averaging 20.6 points per game.

Alfie Tsang, Mystic Valley — In a 3-0 week for the Eagles (12-7), the senior co-captain recorded three double-doubles, averaging 24.3 points and 10.6 rebounds per game.

