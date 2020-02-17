WOBURN – In Frank Beebe’s final year running the 30th annual IAABO Board 27 Comcast Classic, it was only fitting that a program with strong ties to the tournament brought home another trophy.
BC High, which hosted the tournament for nearly a decade, led Newton North from wire to wire in a 74-60 victory Monday night at Woburn High, securing its third Division 1 Comcast crown since 2013.
“It’s fitting that these two teams, in the end, played each other,” said Beebe, a longtime member of Board 27 and a referee assigner in several leagues. “I love both [these coaches], so it was a win-win for me. I can’t say enough positive things about them and my gift to them is that they’re welcome in this tournament until the day they don’t want to come.”
After taking a 62-49 loss to Newton North last Thursday, BC High (15-4) came out the aggressor, opening a 16-2 lead late in the first quarter.
North (15-5) rallied to cut a 34-26 halftime deficit down further to 45-40 in the third quarter. But after a timeout, the Eagles pulled away with seven unanswered to end the frame and continued their push into the fourth quarter with an 18-2 run to open an insurmountable 63-42 lead.
“The first time we played Newton North, they forced their will on us. We couldn’t do anything offensively,” BC high coach Bill Loughnane said. “So my thing was, let’s get a little more mentally tough here. And I thought our guys did a better job of doing that tonight.”
Khalil Lofton (17 points) led the Tigers on one last push, but the poise of BC High point guard Mike Loughnane (15 points, 3 assists) and the sheer size of tournament MVP Ozzy Trapilo (19 points, 8 rebounds) proved too much.
While Loughnane rarely went to his injury-depleted bench, his starters all provided stellar performances. Drew Martin (14 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists), Aidan Carroll (12 points, 4 assists), and Korey Reynolds (8 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals) allowed BC High to succeed at both ends.
“This time of year, you’re playing for a [state] championship and there’s only one team that’s going to end up happy at the end of the year,” Loughnane said. “So you can get a few things along the way — a conference championship, a Comcast championship, those are good achievements for kids and they should be proud.”
Nate Weitzer can be reached at nathaniel.weitzer@globe.com.