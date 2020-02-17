“It’s fitting that these two teams, in the end, played each other,” said Beebe, a longtime member of Board 27 and a referee assigner in several leagues. “I love both [these coaches], so it was a win-win for me. I can’t say enough positive things about them and my gift to them is that they’re welcome in this tournament until the day they don’t want to come.”

BC High, which hosted the tournament for nearly a decade, led Newton North from wire to wire in a 74-60 victory Monday night at Woburn High, securing its third Division 1 Comcast crown since 2013.

WOBURN – In Frank Beebe’s final year running the 30th annual IAABO Board 27 Comcast Classic, it was only fitting that a program with strong ties to the tournament brought home another trophy.

Advertisement

After taking a 62-49 loss to Newton North last Thursday, BC High (15-4) came out the aggressor, opening a 16-2 lead late in the first quarter.

North (15-5) rallied to cut a 34-26 halftime deficit down further to 45-40 in the third quarter. But after a timeout, the Eagles pulled away with seven unanswered to end the frame and continued their push into the fourth quarter with an 18-2 run to open an insurmountable 63-42 lead.

“The first time we played Newton North, they forced their will on us. We couldn’t do anything offensively,” BC high coach Bill Loughnane said. “So my thing was, let’s get a little more mentally tough here. And I thought our guys did a better job of doing that tonight.”

Khalil Lofton (17 points) led the Tigers on one last push, but the poise of BC High point guard Mike Loughnane (15 points, 3 assists) and the sheer size of tournament MVP Ozzy Trapilo (19 points, 8 rebounds) proved too much.

Advertisement

While Loughnane rarely went to his injury-depleted bench, his starters all provided stellar performances. Drew Martin (14 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists), Aidan Carroll (12 points, 4 assists), and Korey Reynolds (8 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals) allowed BC High to succeed at both ends.

“This time of year, you’re playing for a [state] championship and there’s only one team that’s going to end up happy at the end of the year,” Loughnane said. “So you can get a few things along the way — a conference championship, a Comcast championship, those are good achievements for kids and they should be proud.”

Nate Weitzer can be reached at nathaniel.weitzer@globe.com.