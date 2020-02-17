Mowers had completed her final routine on the floor in the all-around competition of the State Coaches Girls’ Individual Championships Monday at Tewksbury High. It proved a winner, propelling her to the all-around title with a score of 38.525, her second championship in three years.

Her body cooperated, but her expression didn’t. It erupted into a smile when Masconomet coach Alicia Gomes embraced the junior gymnast off the mat.

TEWKSBURY — When Gracy Mowers stuck her landing on the mat, she tried her best not to move an inch.

Despite finishing first for her floor (9.725) and vault (9.600) routines, it was another event Mowers believed proved most vital.

Masconomet’s Gracy Mowers practices on the beam, an event she believed was key to her capturing the all-around championship. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

“Today, I was most proud of my beam routine,” Mowers said after taking third place with a score of 9.700. “That’s always the hardest, mentally, for me to get through.”

Last year, Mowers finished fifth in the all-around competition after falling off the balance beam during her routine. While the incident lingered in the back of her head, she said she tried her best to keep her composure Monday.

“I just told myself that I needed to trust my training and that I know how to do the routine,” Mowers said. “I was definitely more nervous last year and I just had to stay more calm this year and I think it all worked out.”

Gomes believes Mowers’ calm, composed mindset helped in each event.

“I wanted [Mowers] to have confidence in what she does,” Gomes said . “She’s worked so hard in the gym every day, so I wanted her to come here and put it all together.”

Algonquin’s Lizzy Debroczy took second in the all-around Monday while also winning an individual first on the beam. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

A year after winning the all-around title, Algonquin sophomore Lizzy Debroczy finished first for her beam routine (9.775), but finished second overall (38.075).

“I had a really good warmup [for beam] and felt ready,” Debroczy said. “How you compete kind of depends on how you warm up because it changes your mentality.”

Kasey Burke, a sophomore from North Andover, won the bar routine with a 9.550.

“I’ve been doing the same routine every competition, so I feel like I’ve been training and training and it’s gotten better every routine I’ve done,” Burke said.

She said her dismount, a double layout, proved the most difficult part of her routine.

“I’ve been training for it a long time and it’s one of the hardest dismounts to do,” she said.

Last weekend, Mowers won the all-around (38.7125) at the North sectional qualifier. While she plans to cherish her latest accolade, she says she sees a bigger goal ahead Saturday, when the undefeated Chieftains compete in the MIAA North championship at Algonquin.

“That matters more to me than this,” Mowers said. “It’s all about the team.”

Gracy’s younger sister, freshman Greta Mowers, won the individual championship for beam (9.400). She also finished tied for second (9.450) in the vault, which was won by Framingham freshman Kevin Theodoro (9.500).

Masconomet sophomore Emma Quirk won the floor (9.600), while Mansfield senior Kira Goldman won on the bars (9.100).

Mike Kotsopoulos can be reached at michael.kotsopoulos@globe.com.