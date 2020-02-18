Isabel Hulse, Austin Prep — After netting the winner in a tight 2-1 victory over Shrewsbury last Monday, the sophomore added a goal as the Cougars dealt St. Mary’s its first loss of the season, 3-0.

Lauren Diranian, Bishop Fenwick — Six days after potting the winner in a 2-1 defeat of Oakmont Feb. 9, the sophomore had a pair of goals in Saturday’s 6-3 win over Medford/Malden. She also added an assist Monday in a 4-2 loss to Peabody as the Crusaders finished a program-best 12-5-3 in the regular season.

Top performances from EMass girls hockey players in the past week:

Delia Lee, Braintree — In a 3-0 week for the Wamps, the senior tallied her 100th career point with a one-goal, one-assist performance in a 10-0 shutout of Weymouth.

Janice O’Neil, Waltham — The senior had two goals and two assists in a 5-0 shutout of Cambridge last Saturday before picking up the hat trick in an 8-2 romp over Watertown.

Reese Pascucci, HPNA — The freshman blueliner assisted Eliana Kane on the winning goal in Wednesday’s 3-2 victory over Methuen/Tewksbury, clinching the first MVC/DCL title for the Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover co-op. Then she added a goal Saturday in a 7-0 shutout of Masconomet.

Jenna Ciccotelli can be reached at jenna.ciccotelli@globe.com.