Once the second period started, however, it didn’t take long for Farley to find the back of the net. A clear shooting lane opened up at the faceoff circle to the left of the goal, and the forward fired a slap shot that was inadvertently helped in by an O’Bryant defender. Farley scored two more times from the slot in the second period, both assisted by freshman Austin Kelly, to help the Dragons secure a commanding advantage.

Latin Academy (11-5-2) put 15 shots on net in the first period, but some nifty glovework from sophomore goalie Dylan Stegemann kept the surging Dragons offense at bay. BLA mustered only a 1-0 lead heading into the first intermission.

After a dominant yet unfruitful first period bore just one goal for the Latin Academy boys’ hockey team, sophomore Aidan Farley catalyzed a deluge of scoring that propelled his team to an 8-0 victory over O’Bryant, and earned the Dragons their fifth consecutive Boston City League title Tuesday night at Matthews Arena.

“We always want to score, we never really want to be neck-and-neck, we want to be able to relax and get more kids to play,” Farley said. “We just want to put all four lines out there, so that’s what the goal was today.”

Aiden Farley beats O'Bryant goalie Dylan Stegemann during the second period of Latin Academy’s 8-0 victory Tuesay night. MATTHEW J. LEE/Globe Staff

Latin Academy held a 5-0 lead entering the third period, but the game began to get much more physical during the final 15 minutes. Stegemann was charged with a 10-minute misconduct and forced to leave the net for the penalty box. As many as four skaters occupied the O’Bryant penalty box, and it was up to the Dragons to maintain their composure to see out the victory.

“We told [the team] we just want to represent the school the right way,” Latin Academy coach Patrick Mudie said. “They’re exam school kids, they’re great kids, so just represent their school, their parents, the team, the coaches the right way.”

The Dragons piled on three more goals in the final period to seal the win. Though he didn’t get onto the scoresheet, junior Zach Maffeo can now claim back-to-back BCL titles over his twin brother, Luke, a starting forward for O’Bryant.

“[Luke] is a good player, I admire all of his will just to play and how hard he works, so it’s always a good experience playing against each other,” Zach Maffeo said.

Latin Academy celebrates its fifth consecutive Boston City League championship after beating O'Bryant, 8-0, Tuesday night at Matthews Arena. (photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic: reporter: MATTHEW J. LEE/Globe Staff

