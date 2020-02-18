Jenny Hubbard, HPNA — Coach Gary Kane noted that Hubbard has been “in the zone” all season, helping the Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover co-op to an unbeaten season.

Riley MacCausland, Shrewsbury — A five-year member of the program and a starter since her freshman season, she holds school records for wins and shutouts.

Ellie Foley, Braintree — The captain has helped the Wamps to the Division 1 quarterfinals in each of the past two seasons.