Jenny Hubbard, HPNA — Coach Gary Kane noted that Hubbard has been “in the zone” all season, helping the Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover co-op to an unbeaten season.
Riley MacCausland, Shrewsbury — A five-year member of the program and a starter since her freshman season, she holds school records for wins and shutouts.
Ellie Foley, Braintree — The captain has helped the Wamps to the Division 1 quarterfinals in each of the past two seasons.
Amanda Essigmann, Woburn — One of just three seniors for the Tanners, Essigmann is Woburn’s lone remaining player from the 2018 state championship, in which she recorded an 18-save shutout.
Liddy Schulz, Wellesley — A three-year starter, Schulz has backstopped the Raiders to back-to-back Division 2 titles. Wellesley (17-1) has allowed 11 total goals entering Wednesday’s game against Shrewsbury.
