Or perhaps it’s a byproduct of the Panthers’ wildly successful season. They’re riding a 17 game-win streak dating back to the day after Christmas.

Maybe it’s because the roster is filled with players who grew up playing together on the same AAU teams and attending the school’s annual youth camp over February Break as kids.

Stevie Kelly can’t exactly explain why he and his Whitman-Hanson teammates have such a high-level of trust with one another.

Whatever the reason, Kelly just knows the trust is there. And it played a critical factor in the defining moments of Tuesday’s nonleague showdown with fourth-ranked Brockton.

The Panthers watched their 18-point fourth-quarter lead dissipate down to two thanks to the Boxers’ suffocating press defense. But with 20 seconds left, Kelly broke the press and instead of dribbling out the clock, fired a pass to fellow senior Ben Rice under the basket.

Rice (18 points, 11 rebounds) converted the risky pass with a layup around a swarm of defenders, his bucket sealing a 75-70 win for No. 7 Whitman-Hanson in front of a raucous crowd.

With the win, the Panthers (19-2) advance to play third-ranked Mansfield in Wednesday night’s championship game of the Mansfield Tournament.

“We just trust that we’ll make the right plays, we trust that we’ll do the right thing,” said Kelly, who recorded four of the team’s 15 assists. “It comes down to our leadership and courage.”

Whitman-Hanson led from the opening minutes, but they couldn’t put their foot off the pedal until the final buzzer.

The Panthers led 35-29 after a back-and-forth first half, but Kelly (18 points) helped create seperation from Brockton (17-3) in the third quarter when he scored 10 consecutive points and stretched the lead to 63-48 after three.

Junior Nate Amado (16 points, 5 rebounds) canned a corner 3-pointer to make it 68-50 early in the fourth before Brockton roared back.

The Boxers’ full-court press translated to turnovers and easy transition layups from Todd Robinson (21 points) and Nayvon Reid (14 points). Brockton’s 20-4 run cut the Whitman-Hanson lead to 72-70 with under 20 seconds left.

After Kelly hit Rice for the lay-in with 12 ticks to go, senior Jonathan Zeidan set a charge on a driving Vanilton Xavier to effectively end the game.

“They were really motivated today to beat a team that a lot of people didn’t think a smaller school like us could play with,” Whitman-Hanson coach Bob Rodgers said. “It shows that when our kids come to play that they can play with anybody.”

Whitman-Hanson’s Ben Rice (22) drives past a Brockton defender for a layup during Tuesday night’s first round of the Roundball Classic. BARRY CHIN/Globe Staff

Billerica 71, Plymouth North 59 — Senior Ryan Murphy scored 25 points and blocked three shots for the Indians (12-7).

Boston Latin 73, Holliston 49 — Jake Harrison poured in 29 points as the Wolfpack closed out a 12-10 regular season.

Cathedral 51, KIPP Academy 48 — Winfred Sanchez scored a game-high 18 points, including a game-winning buzzer-beater to power the Panthers (15-5).

Catholic Memorial 62, Quincy 41 — Sophomore Ta'Quan Williams led the 12th-ranked Knights (14-5) with 18 points. Junior Kurtis Henderson added 15 assists.

Lincoln-Sudbury 88, Waltham 83 — Matt Dooley scored 31 points for the Warriors (7-15) as they won the Jake ’n Joe’s Tournament.

Middleborough 60, Greater New Bedford 59 — Wes James (nine points) hit a layup with 1.5 seconds remaining to give the Sachems (8-14) the last-second win. Reese Marcel led with 17 points for Middleboro.

Natick 71, Newton South 66 — Junior Joe Connolly scored 18 points and added 18 rebounds for the 11th-ranked Redhawks (16-4).

North Quincy 68, Madison Park 47 — Sophomore Colm Geary scored 14 points for the Red Raiders (13-7).

Saugus 91, Northeast 52 — Senior forward Christian Correia scored 43 points, including the 1,000th of his career, to spearhead the victory for the Sachems (8-11). Junior forward Mason Nickolas scored 16 points, and junior guard Myles Manalaysay had 12 points with eight assists.

Winchester 68, Watertown 42 — Senior guard and captain Liam Campbell had 27 points for the Sachems (15-7).

Girls’ basketball

Fairhaven 52, Bishop Connolly 24 — Sophomore Ariana Bucha scored 12 points for the Blue Devils (6-14).

Foxborough 34, Old Rochester 26 — Senior guard Lizzy Davis had 12 points for the Warriors (19-2) in the Warrior Classic championship game.

Greater Lowell 51, KIPP Academy 29 — Aliza Sam led the Gryphons (11-8) with 15 points.

Reading 49, North Reading 41 — Sophomore guard Jackie Malley had 21 points, helping power the Rockets (10-9) to a win in the semifinals of the Ed Gieras Memorial Tournament.

Saugus 51, Everett 43 — Senior Molly Granara scored 15 points for the Sachems (16-4).

Tyngsborough 50, Lowell Catholic 28 — Katherine Hurynowicz earned Skaff Tournament MVP honors for the Tigers.

Boys’ hockey

Cohasset/Hull 6, Minuteman 1 — Junior Dylan Consentino had a goal and four assists for the Skippers (6-9-2).

Falmouth 4, Archbishop Williams 0 — Kyle Souza scored a pair of power-play goals and Jack Braga posted a 14-save shutout for the host Clippers (12-9-1) against the Bishops (8-8-4) in the seventh-place game of the Buddy Ferreira Classic.

Marblehead 3, North Reading 1 — Will Shull scored his second goal of the game with 1:45 left to give the Headers (14-3-4) the championship of the Jeffrey Hayes Memorial Tournament at Gallo Ice Arena in Bourne.

Nantucket 4, Sandwich 1 — Ben Billings, Marsh Hickman, Gavin Fey and Jack Gammons each scored as the Whalers (12-5-2) prevailed in the consolation game of the Jeffrey Hayes Memorial Tournament at Gallo Ice Arena in Bourne.

Reading 4, Arlington Catholic 1 — Sean Barbera, Kevin Donaghey and Landyn Greatorex connected for goals in the first 4:29 as the Rockets (11-5-6) rolled in the third-place game at the Buddy Ferreira Classic in Falmouth. With the win, Reading eliminated AC (8-10-1) from postseason contention.

Xaverian 6, Melrose 3 — Matty Ryan had two goals and three assists on Senior Night to spark the ninth-ranked Hawks (13-4-4). Ty Marchi added two goals and an assist in the victory.

Girls’ hockey

Algonquin/Hudson 3, Medfield/Norton 1 — Junior Kerryn O'Connell scored her 100th career point for the Tomahawks (12-4-3) in the semifinals of the Inclusion Cup at Loring Arena in Framingham. The Tomahawks face Central Catholic in Thursday’s championship game.

Braintree 6, Duxbury 2 — After giving up the opening goal, the Wamps rattled off six straight -- including four in the second period -- and beat the Dragons in the Hingham Showcase at Pilgrim Ice Arena.

Braintree (16-2-1) led 2-1 after one and 6-1 after two. The Wamps got two goals from Ella Woods and a goal apiece from Mia Zanaboni, Ally Decoste, Abby Holland and Maggie Doherty. Duxbury (10-6-3) got both its goals from captain Grace High.

“This was a good win for us in what I think is one of the best tournaments all year,” Braintree coach Kevin Burchill said. “You've got coaches here scouting and getting a good look at a lot of high-quality teams before the postseason.”

Needham 2, St. Mary’s 1 — The Rockets (13-5-2) got a first-period goal from Jane Villa and a third-period goal from Maddy Foster in the Hingham Showcase at Pilgrim Ice Arena. Maggie Pierce scored late for St. Mary’s (14-2-3) to cut it to a one-goal game, but strong goaltending from Kenzie Kelly (25 saves) proved to be the difference.

“I think having a win against a program like St. Mary’s is good and definitely sets the tone [heading into the postseason],” Needham coach Allisyn Furano-Foster said.

Notre Dame (Hingham) 2, Arlington 2 — Trailing by two entering the third period, Arlington scored twice to ultimately steal a point in the Hingham Showcase at Pilgrim Ice Arena.

The Spy Ponders got a ridiculous 59-save performance from goalie Elise Rodd while NDA keeper Lily Prendergast stuck with her, making 39 saves.

“I think Elise would tell you it wasn’t her best game, but she was big when we needed her to be,” Arlington coach Jeff Mead said.

NDA went up 1-0 after one on a goal from Cameron Bourassa and then 2-0 on a roof-job goal from Kelsey Stewart just 11 seconds into the second. With 11:30 left in the third Gabby Russo swatted home a rebound in front to make it 2-1. With 5:32 remaining Maddie Krepelka buried a loose puck in front to make it 2-2. Both goalies then had to make some crucial saves down the stretch to preserve the tie.

Reading 3, Acton-Boxborough/Bromfield 0 — Thanks to 32 saves from Casey Machera, the Rockets (9-7-3) clinched a tournament berth with their win in the Hingham Showcase at Pilgrim Ice Arena.

Madigan Anderson was equally as good for the Colonials (7-9-4), making 34 saves in the losing effort. Anderson was fantastic in the first, keeping it scoreless with 13 saves, but Reading got goals from Paige Murphy and Maddie Rzepka in the second to go up 2-0 after two. Captain Lindsey Joyce added an empty net goal in the third to seal the win.

Westford/Littleton 6, Hingham 2 — Val Crory notched a hat trick and the Grey Ghosts clinched a tournament berth by beating the host Harborwomen in the Hingham Showcase. Westford Academy (8-7-4) also got goals from Meghan Mulhern, Maddie Hunt and Brittany Iverson.

Westford Academy led 2-0 after one and exploded for four goals in the second - including two from Crory in a 33-second span - to take a 6-1 lead after two. Hingham (10-11-0) got goals from Cece DelRosso and Kathryn Karo.

Jake Levin reported from Falmouth, and Kevin J. Stone reported from Hingham. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.