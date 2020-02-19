With no timeouts, the young Dragons showed poise by penetrating to find sharpshooter Abdulahi Aden open beyond the arc, and the junior guard drained the winner over his older brother, Abubakar, to give Latin a 66-64 victory.

Latin Academy coughed up a 12-point lead in the final minute and trailed, 64-63, with 13.9 seconds left after Eddo Ehikhamhen’s lay-up was ruled good due to basket interference.

A trip to the Boston City League championship nearly slipped away from the Latin Academy boys’ basketball team in Wednesday’s semifinal against New Mission at Madison Park.

“I knew my teammates were going to trust me for the shot,” Abdulahi Aden said. “I wasn’t thinking, I just shot it. I felt it [was good], that’s why I turned around.”

Latin Academy (19-3) will face two-time defending BCL champion TechBoston (12-7) in the final Thursday (4:30 p.m.) at Madison Park.

“We kind of showed our inexperience,” said Latin Academy coach Dan Bunker, a member of the last BLA team to play in the BCL championship back in 1998.

“We lost that 12-point lead, but then showed character with no timeouts and [13] seconds left, not panicking, and getting a really good shot for our best shooter.”

Junior guards Mason Lawson (14 points) and Tianu Santos (6 points, 5 assists) led the Dragons on an 11-2 run to open a 51-37 lead through three quarters. Latin Academy led 63-51 with 1:10 left after Aden (19 points) drained what seemed to be a clinching 3-pointer.

New Mission's Juan Salas (2) hip checks Latin Academey's Mason Lawson, who tallied 14 points for the Dragons.

But senior Juan Salas (11 points) and eighth grader Ramses Burgos (11 points, 3 assists, 3 steals) helped close the gap before Abubakar Aden (19 points) scored 5 straight points to trim the deficit to 63-62.

After New Mission (14-7) went ahead, the younger Aden hit a shot that city fans will remember for years.

“These guys went to the [BCL tournament] as kids,” said Bunker, “And now there are kids in the stands who are going to remember that shot Abdulahi hit for a long time.”

TechBoston 86, Burke 54 — In the first semifinal, TechBoston blew past Burke with a 19-4 run to end the first quarter and never looked back in a runaway victory.

Sophomore Chris Norman scored 10 of his 21 points in the opening frame and seniors Shamar Browder (22 points, 8 assists) and Alan Nunez (15 points, 8 rebounds, 9 assists, 4 steals) kept the pedal to the floor in yet another memorable BCL tournament performance.

“We played a tough schedule and lost some games,” said TechBoston coach Johnny Williams. “But that made [the players] tougher, and now we’re hitting our stride. We took a couple new pieces, integrated them with the core, and now we found our top eight.”

Burke (13-7) received a game-high 26 points from point guard Josh Roseboro, but quickly became overwhelmed by TechBoston’s new-look rotation. The Bears used a 16-2 run to expand a 43-28 halftime lead to 59-30 early in the third quarter.

“Once we get our defense going, we’re great,” said Nunez. “As you can see we blew the doors wide open. Me and Shamar have been playing together forever and we have this Batman and Robin connection.”

With those four-year varsity players leading the way, Williams is confident his team is capable of contending not only for a third straight BCL title, but also a third straight Division 2 state title.

“I said the other day [to Browder and Nunez], ‘Act like you guys have been here before,’” Williams said. “And they said, ‘You know what? We have, and [the championship] has got to go through us.’ They believe it and them giving the other kids energy is what we need.”

Nate Weitzer can be reached at nathaniel.weitzer@globe.com.