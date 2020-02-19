Ali Brigham, Franklin — The George Washington-bound center contributed a game-high 22 points along with 8 rebounds and 4 assists as the top-ranked Panthers (20-0) defeated No. 2 Cathedral (12-4), 73-56, on Monday to cap a perfect regular season. Two days prior, Brigham posted 19 points and 16 boards in a win over No. 3 Bridgewater-Raynham.

Kori Barach, Concord-Carlisle — In the 61st game of her career, the junior forward scored the 1,000th point in a loss to Hingham in the IAABO Board 27 Comcast Classic at Woburn High. Then she helped the Patriots (13-7) end regular season with a team-high 16 points in 55-37 win over Bedford.

Clarissa Garzon, Fontbonne — The Ducks (12-6) defeated Fenway, 56-43, in the Spartan Classic at Lynn on Monday behind 19 points and 13 rebounds from Garzon. Garzon was named to the tournament all-star team.

Amaris Mills, Newton South — The junior scored 29 points to single-handedly outscore Belmont in a 38-26 victory on Sunday. Then she scored a game-high 21 points in a 47-46 win over Masconomet in the D1 final of the Spartan Classic for the Lions (15-5). She was the tourney MVP.

Meg Olbrys, Norwood — Olbrys was everywhere in a 20-point, 5-rebound and 3-steal performance that saw the No. 9 Mustangs take down Concord-Carlisle in the IAABO Comcast Classic semifinal on Saturday. Then she posted 11 points and 10 boards in a 48-46 win over Braintree in the final.

Seamus McAvoy

