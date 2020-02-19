The second-ranked Eagles (13-3-4) got goals from four different scorers in the final, including tournament MVP Matt Keohane, whose shorthanded strike at 8:59 of the first period proved to be all of the offense BC High would need against the Harbormen (12-7-3).

For a fifth straight season, the BC High boys’ hockey team was the last team standing at Falmouth Ice Arena, capturing the 2020 Buddy Ferreira Classic title with a 4-0 blanking of No. 10 Hingham on Wednesday night despite massive changes to its roster in the off-season.

The more the faces change, the more the results stay the same.

“Credit to the seniors and the leadership in that locker room,” BC High coach John Flaherty said. “They haven’t skipped a beat. This is a tournament we take pride in. We love this tournament, we like coming down here as a platform for the next tournament and we like to play well in it.”

Brian Bulger, who sent the Eagles to the final with his overtime winner against No. 17 Reading Monday night, scored 8:07 into the second to double BC High’s lead. Colin Norton added a third goal on the power play just 1:07 later, while John Logan completed the scoring 4:15 into the third on the man advantage.

Eagles defenseman Michael Dragon was named to the all-tournament team, as was goalie Tom Kiesewetter, who recorded just the second shutout of the season for BC High with 23 saves.

“He’s taken the reins and really stepped up,” Flaherty said of Kiesewetter, a freshman. “People know how well we play team defense, but he bailed us out [vs. Reading] and then tonight, time and time again, he bailed us out.”

Hingham forward Will Ham, Arlington Catholic forward Thomas Milne, Reading forward Sean Barbera and Duxbury defenseman Ben Luscko rounded out the all-tournament team.

In addition, Falmouth forward Nick Champani – who recorded the 100th point of his career during the tournament – was awarded the 10-19 Foundation Scholarship, given annually to a senior in the event in memory of James Lavin and Owen Higgins, two Falmouth boys hockey players who died in a car crash in 2016.

Framingham 2, Burlington 2 — Senior captain Ryan O’Halloran saw a rebound off a shot in deep on the right side of the slot. He quickly gathered the puck on his stick and lifted top shelf to give the host Red Devils the 3-2 win in overtime of the championship game of the Ed Cahoon Memorial Tournament, sending the Burlington Ice Palace into a frenzy.

The will be recorded as a tie for MIAA seeding.

“I couldn’t see it go in, but the crowd told me it went in,” said O’Halloran.

Despite the exciting finish, both teams only extracted a point heading into the MIAA Super 8 meeting Thursday night. The Red Devils (14-4-4) and the Flyers (14-5-3) are hoping to avoid a play-in game and earn a top six spot in the field.

“I think top six for either of us is really a long shot, to tell you the truth,” Burlington coach Bob Conceison said. “A lot of times they give preference to the Catholic [schools] because they have a stronger schedule. Framingham has to play the Bay State teams. We have to play our Middlesex League teams, so you can only get as strong as a schedule as you can with the non-league games. It makes it tough, but to tell you the truth you never know how it is going to go.”

Duxbury 3, Austin Prep 0 — Billy Mrowka, Drake Hadley and Will Nolan scored for the Dragons, who recorded their eighth shutout win of the season behind 22 saves from Steve Pisani in the fifth-place game of the Buddy Ferreira Classic in Falmouth.

‘‘We talked about it before the game, finishing the year off with a statement win,’’ Duxbury coach John Blake said.

The win snapped a three-game winless streak for the Dragons, who are set to defend their Division 1 state title with a 12-6-4 regular season record. The Cougars finish up at 10-7-3.

Blue Hills 4, East Bridgewater 2 — Jake Curley registered a hat trick and an assist and Chris Sarno had a goal and three assists to help the Warriors (12-7) take the consolatoin game of the Dan Jordan Cup at the Ice House in Canton.

Foxborough 4, Abington 1 — The Warriors (9-4-5) took home the Dan Jordan Cup after slotting four goals past the Green Wave in the championship game at the Canton Ice House.

Oliver Ames 5, Stoughton/Brockton 2 — Matt Nosalek scored his first varsity goal and Cam Perron netted a pair for the host Tigers (6-12-2).

Whitman-Hanson 4, Greenfield 1 — Matt Solari (1 goal, 2 assists) sparked the Panthers (15-5-1) to a nonleague win over Greenfield in the regular-season finale.

Girls’ hockey

Boston Latin 4, Falmouth 3 — Olivia Temple netted two goals for the Wolfpack (13-3-4) as they won the Michael J. Tasha Tournament championship over the host Clippers in Falmouth.

Brooks 10, Groton 1 — Carly Stefanini (4 goals, 2 assists) and Quin Healy (2 goals, 5 assists) paced the Bishops (14-5-1).

Canton 4, Walpole 0 — Freshman Olivia Maffeo scored a hat trick and freshman goalie Carolyn Durand recorded her 13th shutout of the season to help the 12th-ranked Bulldogs (16-1-4) defeat the Rebels at Rodman Arena.

Norwell 5, Hanover/Cohasset 2 — Norwell’s Casey Ward earned tournament MVP honors as the Clippers (18-2) powered past Hanover/Cohasset to win the Gould Memorial Tournament championship at the Hobomock Ice Arena.

Ursuline 3, King Philip 3 — The Bears (13-3-4) secured a tie against the Warriors to achieve the best record in program history. Hannah Daly and Emily McHugh recorded a goal and an assist for Ursuline.

Boys’ basketball

Attleboro 62, North Attleborough 50 — The senior duo of guard Bryant Ciccio (21 points) and center Qualeem Charles (14 points, 11 rebounds) spearheaded the victory for the Bombardiers (16-6).

Beverly 72, Newburyport 59 — Senior Duncan Moreland poured in 26 points as the 16th-ranked Panthers (18-2) clinched the top seed in Division 2 North. Parker McLaren (16 points) recorded his 1,000th point for the host Clippers (15-5).

Cohasset 67, Atlantis Charter 41 — Junior captain Liam Cunnie scored 27 points, and senior captain Luke Adams added 11, both of which helped power the Skippers (15-5) to the win.

Lexington Christian 70, Berwick 60 — Sophomore forward Jabari Nurse scored 24 points and senior center Michael Makiej had 15 for the Lions (15-5).

Manchester Essex 69, Bishop Fenwick 57 — Senior Kellen Furse (12 points, 15 rebounds) recorded his 1,000th point on a fourth-quarter free throw as the Hornets (15-5) closed out the regular season with a nonleague win.

Medway 51, Tantasqua 48 — Drew Plunkett hit a buzzer-beater to lift the Mustangs (18-3) in the consolation game of the Milford Tournament.

Middlesex 73, Groton 59 — Senior Tyler Gelormini scored 32 points to lead Middlesex (14-8) past Groton.

Nobles 69, St. Mark’s 51 — Freshman guard Reid Ducharme of Milton scored 28 points for the Bulldogs (11-11).

Oliver Ames 81, Southeastern 27 — Senior Jay Spillane scored 32 points to help the Tigers (11-11) qualify for the state tournament with a win over the Hawks.

Reading 46, Tewksbury 43 — Alex Dean dropped 14 points, including 12 in the second half, securing the win for the Rockets (10-9).

Somerset Berkley 78, Falmouth 58 — Joe Nugent (21 points), Austin Macek (20 points), Ethan Dias (15 points), and Bryce Garretson (12 points, 10 rebounds) paced the Raiders (12-8) in the consolation game of the Blue Raider Classic. Garretson was named to the all-tournament team.

St. Mary’s 74, Springfield Sci-Tech 60 — Tourney MVP Joey Abate Walsh netted his 1,000th career point as the hosts capped a 21-2 regular season in the championship game of Spartan Classic in Lynn.

TechBoston 86, Burke 54 — Shamar Browder (22 points and 8 assists), Tre Norman (21 points), and Alan Nunez (15 points, 9 assists, 8 rebounds) powered the Bears (12-7) into the finals of Boston City League Tournament at Madison Park. Tech Boston will face the winner of Latin Academy in the final Thursday at 4:30.

Wareham 82, Bishop Stang 56 — Joey Silvia led the way with 18 points and Destine Haywood-Gomes tallied 17 as the Vikings (18-4) captured the Kuliga Classic with a win over the Spartans.

Worcester Academy 74, St. Andrew’s 71 — Senior Judson Martindale scored 20 points to lead the Hilltoppers (15-9).

Cristo Rey 66, Cardinal Spellman 57 — Junior Ray Bosquet (20 points) and senior Ariel Laracuente (18 points) led the Knights (10-5) in the consolation game of the Spartan Classic in Lynn.

Needham 50, Brockton 40 — Junior guard Tim Reidy had 13 points and senior guard Will Dorion had 12 for the Rockets (16-4).

King Philip 59, Hanover 51 — Alex Fritz led the way with 17 points as the Warriors (12-10) won the Blue Raider Classic in Somerset.

Taunton 66, New Bedford 44 — Sophomore guard Trent Santos had 18 points for the Tigers (15-6).

Dighton-Rehoboth 59, Seekonk 49 — Sophomore Ryan Ouellette scored 17 points to lift the Falcons (14-6) over the Warriors.

Bishop Connolly 73, Durfee 71 — Senior guard John Rego (14 points) hit a clutch three-pointer with 10 seconds left to put the Cougars (17-5) up by two and secure the win. Junior guard Matt Myron dropped 30 points in the game.

Whitman-Hanson 72, Mansfield 59 — Junior Nate Amado (23 points) and senior Ben Rice (15 points) powered the seventh-ranked Panthers (20-2) to title in the Roundball Classic over the fourth-ranked Hornets (20-3) at Mansfield High. Whitman-Hanson ended the regular season on an 18-game winning streak.

Abington 54, Rockland 52 — Senior Cam Curney netted a game-high 19 points to power the Green Wave (17-5) to the Cotter Tournament title, snapping a 15-game winning streak for the Bulldogs (18-2).

Catholic Memorial 69, Malden Catholic 52 — Tourney MVP Kurtis Henderson (12 points) paced the No. 12 Knights (15-5) to the Moscardelli Tournament title at Quincy High.

Saint Joseph Prep 73, Wilmington 64 — Freshman twins Ethan (25 points) and Nate Robinson (16 points) propelled the Phoenix (14-6).

Girls’ basketball

Attleboro 55, North Attleborough 42 — Liv McCall had 17 points and Meghan Gordon dropped in 16 with 18 rebounds to lift the Bombardiers (10-11-0) to the win.

Bourne 55, Mashpee 37 — Sophomore Nora Barmashi netted a game-high 16 points and freshman Haley McCarthy added 14 points on four 3-pointers for the host Canalwomen (14-6).

Cohasset 53, Weymouth 41 — Molly Greer scored 23 points to lead the Skippers (7-12) past the Wildcats.

Fenway 57, OBryant 56 — Sophomore Kayana Armbrister scored 7 of her game-high 22 points in the fourth quarter as the Panthers (11-7) held off O’Bryant in the Boston City League semifinals at Madison Park. Senior Imani Terry added 15 points for Fenway, which will play New Mission in Thursday’s final at 2:30.

Hull 49, North Quincy 25 — Lauren Anastos led the way with 21 points for the Pirates (4-15) as they closed out the season with a win over the Red Raiders.

Natick 68, Mansfield 37 — Senior Brenna McDonald (20 points) earned MVP honors as the fifth-ranked Redhawks (18-2) captured the Roundball Classic at Mansfield High.

Norwell 63, Oliver Ames 51 — Senior Kristi Vierra scored a game-high 28 points, earning tourney MVP honors, as the No. 14 Clippers (18-2) won the Norwell Tournament championship against the Tigers.

Whitman-Hanson 57, Abington 31 — Brittany Gacicia scored 17 points for the Panthers (14-6) in the consolation game of the Cotter Tournament at Abington High.

BB&N 50, Philips Andover 40 — Sharon Pagnon (22 points) and Sam Bernstein (14 points) led the way for the Knights (12-6).