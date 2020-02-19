New Mission (16-4) earned a berth in the BCL final for the first time since 2018 and will face Fenway (11-7) at 2:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon at Madison Park.

The energized Titans broke off an 11-2 run to begin the third quarter, and used another scoring run in the fourth quarter to stave off Latin Academy, 64-52, at Madison Park to advance to the City League final.

The New Mission girls’ basketball team that entered the locker room at halftime, trailing Latin Academy 32-23, did not resemble the one that emerged from the same room for the second half of the Boston City League semifinals on Wednesday night.

“Everything we did in the third quarter, we were supposed to do in the first two,” said New Mission head coach Vinny Bui. “Down the stretch, we knew we had to key in on three players on their team, and essentially make everybody else beat us.”

In addition to adjusting their defensive focus, the Titans had to start getting easier looks on the offensive end. Smart ball movement was crucial to breaking down Latin Academy’s zone, and senior Jasharee Green scored eight third-quarter points to bring the game back within reach.

Ashlee Serrette, who was quiet entering the fourth quarter, connected on a pair of 3-pointers late in the fourth to extend New Mission’s lead to 58-49 with a little more than a minute remaining, all but ending Latin Academy’s hopes for a comeback.

“That was really good to see, I was telling [Serrette] ‘Keep shooting, if you’re open keep shooting,’ so that was it,” said Rayla Gonzalez, who finished with a game-high 19 points.

Fenway 57, O’Bryant 56— In the first semifinal at Madison Park, sophomore Kayana Armbrister scored 7 of her game-high 22 points in the fourth quarter as the Panthers held off O’Bryant. Senior Imani Terry added 15 points for Fenway, who will face the New Mission in the final.

