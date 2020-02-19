Here is how the Globe projects this year’s Super 8 tournament could shake out:

At the same time, the seven voters from the MIAA Ice Hockey Committee will have their work cut out dissecting the field in a season full or parity during Thursday night’s selection and seeding meeting in Franklin.

The change in cutoff date for the 2020 MIAA hockey tournaments tightened the window this week for contending teams to make final updates to their respective Super 8 resumes.

1. ARLINGTON (16-1-4)

Why the Spy Ponders: It will be interesting because Arlington went 0-1-2 vs. Pope Francis and BC High. Just a hunch that having just one loss (before Christmas) will carry a lot of weight.

Advertisement

2. POPE FRANCIS (12-4-2)

Why the Cardinals: After surviving a scare Wednesday vs. Central Catholic, would it be a shock if the Western Mass. power ends up as the No. 1 seed? Absolutely not.

3. BC HIGH (13-3-4)

Why the Eagles: The two-time defending champs easily could be the favorite to win again, but they lost to Pope Francis and tied Arlington.

4. ST. JOHN’S PREP (11-4-5)

Why the Eagles: After the debate over the top three, Prep seems like a pretty logical choice for the next spot with an impressive 5-4-3 record against other teams on the Watch List.

5. XAVERIAN (12-4-4)

Why the Hawks: Xaverian is 4-4-3 against the Watch List, including a split with BC High. But after being swept by St. John’s Prep, it’s hard to put the Hawks any higher.

6. FRAMINGHAM (14-5-2)

Why the Flyers: Framingham has an early season win against Pope Francis, and there definitely could be sentiment to get another public team in the top six.

Play-in teams (seeded by winning percentage)

CATHOLIC MEMORIAL (8-6-6)

Why the Knights: CM might be the biggest conundrum of all. No team ever has made the top six with fewer than 10 wins, or the tournament at all with fewer than nine. Then again, only once has an outright Catholic Conference champ been seeded even as low as No. 5. Could see CM as the No. 6 (or 5?), or the No. 10 by winning percentage.

Advertisement

BURLINGTON (14-4-4)

Why the Red Devils: Wins against Hingham and Reading might be enough to get Burlington into the field after missing out a year ago. A sneaky top-six candidate?

HINGHAM (12-7-3)

Why the Harbormen: They have a couple of nice wins (St. John’s Prep, Pope Francis) and no really bad losses, but seven of them likely puts Hingham in the play-in for the first time since 2016.

READING (10-5-6)

Why the Rockets: Reading doesn’t have any significant wins, but ties against St. John’s Prep, Hingham, Austin Prep and BC High show the Rockets can play with the best. They likely will be the last team in the field.

On the outside

St. Mary’s could make it interesting with a win against Pope Francis on Thursday, but it might not be enough . . . Austin Prep has wins vs. Hingham and St. Mary’s, but Wednesday’s loss to Duxbury might be a killer . . . Natick’s only notable win was vs. Framingham (1-0) . . . St. John’s (Shrewsbury) lost this week to Winchester, while Braintree fell to Belmont.

Jim Clark can be reached at jim.clark@globe.com.