“It was pretty exciting. I don’t ever remember scoring a hat trick,” said Lee, a former defenseman who has skated on Braintree’s top line this season with fellow captains Allie DeCoste and Abby Holland. “I think it’s my first [hat trick], but I couldn’t have done it without Allie and Abby.”

Delia Lee has racked up 40-plus points for the high-scoring Braintree girls’ hockey team in a 17-win season. In Thursday’s regular-season finale, however, the senior forward netted the first hat trick of her high school career, scoring three goals in the second period to lift the fourth-ranked Wamps to a 6-4 win over Westford in the Hingham Showcase at Pilgrim Arena.

Junior Val Crory opened the scoring for the Grey Ghosts (8-8-4), the first of her three goals, connecting in each period.

Lee scored her first goal 41 seconds after Crory had given Westford a 2-1 lead in the second period. She struck for two more in a five-minute span (Nos. 20 and 21) and then assisted on DeCoste’s tally for a 5-2 lead.

Penalties cost the Wamps in the third. But just when it appeared Westford would finish its rally, Holland scored on a breakaway, assisted by DeCoste, to seal the win with 1:45 remaining.

“It shows we have pretty good determination,” said Holland. “They scored first on us, but it didn’t seem to affect us too much. We answered back right away. They scored the second goal, and we answered right back.

“It shows that we can come back from behind, which is going to be critical in the tournament.”

Acton-Boxborough/Bromfield 3, Winchester 1 — Eighth grader Claire Bukowski made 36 saves in her first career start for the Colonials (7-9-4) in the Hingham Showcase at Pilgrim Arena. Natalie Hodgson scored the winner with 6:39 left in the second period. Katie Jackson and Jillian Loebs also scored for A-B in the second.

Needham 4, Duxbury 2 — Sophomore Britt Nawrocki scored twice, and junior goalie Kenzie Kelly made 20 saves to lead the No. 10 Rockets (14-5-2) at the Hingham Showcase at Pilgrim Arena. Junior Caroline Han scored the winner 3:55 into the third period, deflecting a shot and tapping home the rebound. Nawrocki followed up with a goal two minutes later, and senior forward Celia Blaszkowski capped the scoring with a goal with 4:04 remaining. Sophomore goalie Ali McArdle made 31 saves for Duxbury (10-7-2). ‘

Notre Dame (Hingham) 1, St. Mary’s 1 — Freshman Lauren White scored with 6:50 remaining in regulation as the 11th-ranked Notre Dame-Hingham girls’ hockey team earned a 1-1 tie against fith-ranked St. Mary’s of Lynn in the Hingham Showcase Thursday afternoon at Pilgrim Arena.

“It was a harder game compared to the [other games we have played], it was fast,” said White. “We had to react faster.”

White scored on the power play after a puck caromed along the boards to junior defense Hana Bevilacqua. Her shot kicked loose to White for the tally.

St. Mary’s (14-2-4), which will be seeded in the MIAA Division 1 tourney Friday morning, controlled play for much of the first period. But NDA (13-5-2), a Div. 2 program, kept the score even.

“They’re a good team, They’re always well-coached. Frank [Pagliuca] does a great job with that team,” said Notre Dame coach John Findley.

With 1:20 remaining in the second period, sophomore Jenna Chaplain scored the opening goal for the Spartans with a quick shot from the slot. Between periods, Findley told his defense to get more involved in the offensive zone.

“We pinched a little bit more, we were more aggressive on the puck. In the third period with 10 minutes left, we just did what they did,” said Findley. “They were playing two lines, so we just matched up the lines with them.”

Notre Dame attacked with confidence in the final frame and found the equalizer on White’s goal. “It was really exciting,” said White. “It feels really good going into the playoffs.”

Boys’ basketball

Foxborough 61, Bishop Feehan 52 — Senior guards Donald Rogers (22 points), Brandon Borde (14), and Will Morrison (12), along with senior forward Ryan Hughes (12) connected with double-figure performances for the Warriors (14-8).

TechBoston 63, Latin Academy 47 — Seniors Alan Nunez (16 points) and Shamar Browder (12) paced the Bears (13-7) offensively as Tech Boston won its third straight Boston City League title. Sophomore Chris Norman III added a double-double (10 points, 13 rebounds) for the Bears, while Mason Lawson scored a game-high 19 points for the Dragons (19-4) in the loss.

Winthrop 58, Lynn Classical 54 — Seniors Samir Hadria (21 points) and Engjell Ramadani (14 points) lifted the Vikings (3-18) over the Rams.

Girls’ basketball

Fenway 49, New Mission 40 — Junior Omariah Ashley scored a game-high 17 points, sophomore Kayana Armbrister (13 points, 16 rebounds) earned tourney MVP honors, and senior Janyah Gulley (11 points, 17 rebounds) ruled the boards as the Panthers (14-7) won their third straight Boston City League title with the win over New Mission (15-5) at Madison Park.

“I needed to end on a big note for my senior year,” Gulley said. “I couldn’t go out on a loss.”

Franklin 47, Bishop Guertin 46 — Sophomore forward Olivia Quinn (10 points) hit the game-winning shot with 10 seconds remaining as the top-ranked Panthers (21-0) capped their unbeaten regular season with the nonleague win. Senior forward Ali Brigham contributed 19 points and junior guard Elizabeth Wilson had 11.

Lynn Classical 57, Winthrop 36 — Senior Jean Gupton-Morrison scored a game-high 21 points for the Rams (10-10) in the Northeastern Conference win.

Medfield 52, Quincy 42 — Sophomore guard Annie McCarthy scored 13 points for the Warriors (18-2).

North Quincy 49, Roxbury Prep 22 — Senior captain Amanda Hellmuth tallied 16 points to lead the Red Raiders (3-19) past Roxbury Prep.

Northeast 38, Whittier 28 — Sophomore center Ernidia Goncalves had 15 points and 12 rebounds and senior forward Kayla McLaughlin scored 9 points with 10 boards for the Golden Knights (17-4) in the State Vocational semifinals.

Boys’ hockey

Barnstable 5, Weymouth 4 — Chris Cordeiro netted a hat trick and Jack Longueil added two goals to help the Red Raiders (11-7-2) beat the Wildcats in the Coach Melchiono Showdown consolation game at the Kennedy Rink in Hyannis.

Marshfield 3, Franklin 2 — Senior Tim Doyle supplied a goal and an assist as the Rams (12-6-4) won the Coach Melchiono Showdown title at the Kennedy Rink in Hyannis.

Melrose 4, Masconomet 3 — Andrew Martin scored the winner in the third period to help the Red Raiders (11-6-3) edge out the Chieftains at Stoneham Arena.

Needham 4, Acton-Boxborough 2 — Kurt Brinkhaus netted two goals as the Rockets (3-15-2) pulled away from the Colonials.

Stoneham 5, Oliver Ames 2 — Freshman Danny Storella fired in three goals as the Spartans (7-11-2) surged past the Tigers. Freshman Harry Scheel netted his first varsity goal for Stoneham.

Wakefield 5, Watertown 0 — Joey O’Brien scored two goals and goalie Luke Roberts records a shutout as the Warriors (11-6-3) defeated the Raider in a nonleague matchup.

