fb-pixel

To refresh this page, click here.

The Massachusetts State High School Hockey Coaches Association is meeting Thursday in Franklin to determine who will make the cut for this year’s Super 8. From this viewpoint, Arlington is projected to be the No. 1 seed, but we’ll see how it all shakes out. Follow along here all afternoon for updates leading up to the release of the seeds.

6:12 p.m.: It looks like the initial round of voting has concluded, with the following schools getting the following recommendations from the coaches:

No. 1: Arlington

No. 2: B.C. High

No. 3: Pope Francis

Advertisement

No. 4: St. John’s Prep

No. 5: Xaverian

No. 6: Catholic Memorial

No. 7: Framingham

No. 8: Hingham

No. 9: Burlington

No. 10: Reading

No. 11: Natick

No. 12: Lincoln-Sudbury

This story will be updated throughout the evening.

Jim Clark can be reached at jim.clark@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @In_the_Slot.