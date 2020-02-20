To refresh this page, click here.
The Massachusetts State High School Hockey Coaches Association is meeting Thursday in Franklin to determine who will make the cut for this year’s Super 8. From this viewpoint, Arlington is projected to be the No. 1 seed, but we’ll see how it all shakes out. Follow along here all afternoon for updates leading up to the release of the seeds.
At the MIAA headquarters in Franklin for the @MSHCA1 meeting ... where they are discussing and revising their Watch List (currently 15 teams) before voting for the final 12-team list that will be submitted to the MIAA committee.@HNIBonline @MassHSHockey @GlobeSchools— Jim Clark (@In_The_Slot) February 20, 2020
6:12 p.m.: It looks like the initial round of voting has concluded, with the following schools getting the following recommendations from the coaches:
No. 1: Arlington
No. 2: B.C. High
No. 3: Pope Francis
No. 4: St. John’s Prep
No. 5: Xaverian
No. 6: Catholic Memorial
No. 7: Framingham
No. 8: Hingham
No. 9: Burlington
No. 10: Reading
No. 11: Natick
No. 12: Lincoln-Sudbury
